This 85-inch Samsung TV is more than $1,000 off for a limited time

The 85-inch Samsung QLED is just $1,249 right now, but you can save on just about any size that fits your space or budget.

Black Friday is already getting worryingly close. But you don’t have to wait another minute to seriously upgrade your TV setup without blowing up your budget. Right now, The Samsung Q60C 85-inch TV is $1,249, which is down from a retail price of $2,299. That’s more than $1,000 off of a TV that will occupy most of your wall and make those action movies seem extra explode-y, and those A24 horror movies feel even more delightfully highfalutin’.

85″ Class QLED 4K Q60C $1,249 (was $2,299)

This is Samsung’s do-everything TV. It’s a 4K display with Quantum Dot technology built in to give it excellent color and ample brightness. Samsung built-in a ton of advanced features powered by its Quantum processor, including advanced upscaling (in case you’re still watching DVDs or other non-4K content) and action enhancement for smooth sports viewing and gaming. Most importantly, this is an 85-inch TV, so it makes everything look impressive. Want to know what it’s like to watch The Office when Dwight is actual-sized? You can finally find out.

Of course, you can get the following smaller versions (plus other TVs on sale), but we recommend going big:

More Samsung TV deals

Maybe you’re looking to get something even higher-end, but you still want a great deal. Samsung makes fantastic OLED TVs and they have last year’s models on deep discount right now.

