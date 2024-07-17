Nebula’s tiny Capsule 3 portable projector is $100 off during Amazon’s Prime Day sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Portable projectors have become significantly more fully featured over the past few years, and no product typifies this shift better than Nebula’s Capsule 3, which is on sale during Amazon Prime Day. This little device creates a huge picture pretty much anywhere you can find a flat surface. Remember, if you don’t have an active Amazon Prime subscription, you can sign up for a free, 30-day trial here.
Nebula Capsule 3, $399.99 (Was $499.99)
What sets the Capsule 3 apart from other portable projectors is its cylindrical shape, which makes it easier to stow in a bag or even carry around with you. Its 1080P full HD native resolution ensures that videos will look sharp, and its 120-inch maximum screen size is far larger than any TV you have—and far less expensive. The Capsule 3’s 200-lumen bulb is relatively dim, so you should only expect to use the portable projector in dark environments, be they basements or your backyard at night time. Nebula says the projector can last up to two and a half hours per charge, which is long enough to get through a full movie or several episodes of a TV show.
Convenient features like keystone correction and autofocus mean you shouldn’t have to futz much with the projector to get a perfectly rectangular screen, while built-in speakers means the only thing you’ll need to enjoy your videos is this single gadget. If you’re planning on backyard movie nights, or want to take some entertainment with you on any other trip, don’t miss this deal before it ends on July 21st.
