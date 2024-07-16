The best Prime Day TV deals from Hisense, TCL, Sony, and more

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Amazon’s Prime Day 2024 has officially kicked off, and now is the perfect time to pick up a huge new set. You’re going to want to watch the Paris Olympics in 4K HDR, aren’t you? Naturally, these sets will also be ideal for watching your favorite movies and TV shows or playing games at the highest quality levels. We’ve rounded up the best Prime Day 2024 deals for your convenience. It doesn’t matter what your room size restrictions, budget, or software platform opinions are, you’ll find what you’re looking for here.
And if you’re not currently an Amazon Prime member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here to take advantage of all the deals rolling out July 16-17.
Hisense 65-Inch U6HF $449.99 (Was $749.99)
Hisense’s U6HF stands out in a sea of excellent Amazon Prime TV deals because it’s a giant, fully-featured 65-inch set for under $500. This TV runs FireOS, which will allow you to stream content from every major service and control system settings or search for content using Amazon’s Alexa smart home assistant. The U6HF supports every popular HDR (high dynamic range) format, the color and contrast of your videos will look uniformly excellent, and its 600 nit peak brightness is impressive for a TV in this price range. Its four HDMI ports provide ample connectivity options for soundbars or game consoles, too.
The best Hisense TV deals
- Hisense 50-Inch U6HF, $279.99 (Was $499.99)
- Hisense 75-Inch U6HF, $599.99 (Was $1,149.99)
- Hisense 65-Inch U7N, $749.99 (Was $1,099)
- Hisense 75-Inch U6N, $799.99 (Was $1,199.99)
- Hisense 65-Inch U8N, $999.99 (Was $1,499.99)
- Hisense 85-Inch U6N, $1,199.99 (was $1,799.99)
- Hisense 75-Inch U8N, $1,399.99 (Was $1,999.99)
- Hisense 85-Inch U8N, $1,799.99 (Was $2,799.99)
- Hisense 100-Inch U76N, $2,299.99 (Was $4,999.99)
- Hisense C1, $1,438 (Was $1797.95)
The best TCL TV deals
- TCL 75-Inch S5, $499 (Was $899)
- TCL 65-Inch Q6, $499 (Was $749.99)
- TCL 55-Inch QM7, $499 (Was $1,099.99)
- TCL 85-Inch Q6, $999, (Was $1,599.99)
- TCL 75-Inch QM7, $999 (Was $1,999.99)
- TCL 65-Inch QM8, $999 (Was $1999.99)
- TCL Q6, $1,999.99 (Was $3999.99)
- TCL QM7 $2,999.99 (Was $6999.99)
- TCL QM8, $3999.99 (Was $7999.99)
The best Sony TV deals
- Sony Bravia 8 55-Inch, $1,700 (Was $1,800)
- Sony Bravia 7 55-Inch, $1,800 (Was $1,900)
- Sony Bravia 7 65-Inch, $1,800 (Was $2,000)
- Sony Bravia 8 65-Inch, $2,300 (Was $2,500)
- Sony Bravia 8 77-Inch $3,300 (Was $3,500)
The best XGIMI projector deals
- XGIMI MoGo 2, $229.99 (Was $399.99)
- XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro, $369.99 (Was $499.99)
- XGIMI Halo+, $549.99 (Was $649.99)
- XGIMI Horizon, $699.99 (Was $999.99)
- XGIMI Horizon Pro, $899.99 (Was $1,299.99)
- XGIMI Horizon Ultra, $1,499.99 (Was $1,699.99)
More projector deals
- JMGO N1, $609 (Was $899)
- JMGO N1 Pro, $879 (Was $1,125)
- JMGO N1 Ultra, $1,529 (Was $2,299)
- Dangbei DBOX02, $1,329 (was $1899.99)
- Dangbei Atom, $699.99 (Was $899.99)
- Dangbei N2 and Stand Bundle, $359 (Was $499)