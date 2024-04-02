Save up to 45% on a Hisense 4K TV at Amazon before March Madness ends
Don't miss your shot at saving big on a new Hisense TV at Amazon.
March Madness is coming to a close, with the men’s tourney tip-off on April 8 and the women’s championship the day before. Maybe your television was a causality in an upset or kicked the bucket at the perfect time. However, not everyone has new TV money or wants to leave their house to watch the game. You can get stunning 4K Hisense TVs for far less than their competitors at Amazon, coming to your house just in time for the final 2024 March Madness games.
Hisense 75-Inch Class U6HF Series ULED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $629.99 (Was $1,149.99)
Hisense makes our favorite television for watching sports, the 65-Inch Class U8 Series Mini-LED ULED 4K UHD Google Smart TV. Its almost $1,000 price tag is a steal compared to other models, but $1,000 is still $1,000. The Class U6HF also sports QLED tech and is Alexa-compatible, but comes at a much cheaper price tag. Support for Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, and HDR10+ lends stunning clarity to movies and television after the March Madness trophy is awarded to the winning team.
More March Madness cheap television deals:
- Hisense 50-Inch Class U6HF Series ULED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $299.99 (Was $499.99)
- Hisense 65-Inch Class U6HF Series ULED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $549.99 (Was $749.99)
- Amazon Fire TV 40″ 2-Series HD smart TV $178.99 (Was $249.99)
- INSIGNIA 42-inch Class F20 Series Smart Full HD 1080p Fire TV $149.99 (Was $199.99)
- INSIGNIA 65-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV with Alexa Voice Remote $329.99 (Was $449.99)
- LG QNED80 Series 75-Inch Class QNED Mini LED Smart TV $1,096.99 (Was $1,496.99)
- LG 75-Inch Class UR9000 Series Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV $796.99 (Was $899.99)
- Toshiba 50-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV with Alexa Voice Remote $249.99 (Was $319.99)