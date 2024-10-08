Our favorite budget 3D printer is 33% off during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale

The Anycubic Kobra 2 Neo is just $159 during Amazon's annual Prime Big Deal Days sale.

By Stan Horaczek

Posted on Oct 8, 2024 3:05 AM EDT

Anycubic 3D Printers in a row on-sale for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days
Anycubic

You’d be hard-pressed to find a more obsession-worthy hobby than 3D printing. Right now, Amazon has AnyCubic 3D printers at their lowest prices of the year during its Prime Big Deal Days sale. You can also save cash In fact, the Anycubic Kobra 2 Neo 3D Printer is our pick for the best budget 3D printer and it’s down to just $159 from its regular $239 price during the sale. Go forth and print an army of miniatures.

Anycubic Kobra 2 Neo 3D Printer $159 (was $239)

An Anycubic kobra 2 neo 3D printer on a plain background

This is a great place for beginners to start. It prints relatively quickly at up to 250mm/s and boasts a build volume up to 8.7 x 8.7 x 9.8 inches. It’s simple to assemble and easy to calibrate, which means less time between taking it out of the box and making your first print. Even if you’re not a beginner, this is a great cheap printer to keep around for when your main rig is busy for days at a time.

More Anycubic 3D Printer Deals

Anycubic filament deals

