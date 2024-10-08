Our favorite budget 3D printer is 33% off during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
You’d be hard-pressed to find a more obsession-worthy hobby than 3D printing. Right now, Amazon has AnyCubic 3D printers at their lowest prices of the year during its Prime Big Deal Days sale. You can also save cash In fact, the Anycubic Kobra 2 Neo 3D Printer is our pick for the best budget 3D printer and it’s down to just $159 from its regular $239 price during the sale. Go forth and print an army of miniatures.
Anycubic Kobra 2 Neo 3D Printer $159 (was $239)
This is a great place for beginners to start. It prints relatively quickly at up to 250mm/s and boasts a build volume up to 8.7 x 8.7 x 9.8 inches. It’s simple to assemble and easy to calibrate, which means less time between taking it out of the box and making your first print. Even if you’re not a beginner, this is a great cheap printer to keep around for when your main rig is busy for days at a time.
More Anycubic 3D Printer Deals
- ANYCUBIC Photon Mono M7 PRO 14K Resin 3D Printer $499 (was $549)
- ANYCUBIC Photon Mono M5s Pro Resin 3D Printer $399 (was $579)
- Anycubic Kobra 3 Combo 3D Printer $436.99 (was $638)
- Anycubic 3D Printer Kobra 3 Combo, Multi Color 3D Printer $436.99 (was $599)
- ANYCUBIC Photon Mono M5s 12K Resin 3D Printer $299 (was $459)
- ANYCUBIC Wash and Cure 3 Plus Station $159 (was $219)
- ANYCUBIC Photon Mono M5 $249 (was $429)
- ANYCUBIC Wash and Cure 3 $94 (was $119)
- Anycubic Kobra 2 Pro 3D Printer $239 (was $349)
- ANYCUBIC 4K+ Resin 3D Printer $149 (was $229)
- ANYCUBIC Photon M3 Max Resin 3D Printer $727 (was $909)
Anycubic filament deals
- ANYCUBIC PLA 3D Printer Filament, 3D Printing PLA Filament 1.75mm $12.33 (was $19.99)
- ANYCUBIC PLA 3D Printer Filament, RFID 3D Printing PLA Filament1.75mm $11.99 (was $18.99)
- ANYCUBIC PLA Plus (PLA+) 3D Printer Filament 1.75mm Bundle $24.99 (was $36.99)