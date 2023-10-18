Get big TV savings before Black Friday with 45% off an Amazon Fire TV
Skip the traditional post-Thanksgiving chaos all together by taking advantage of these stellar early Black Friday deals at Amazon.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Black Friday gets most of the credit when it comes to cheap TVs. This year, however, you can shop Black Friday deals comfortably from your home—and you don’t even need to wait until the leftovers get cold to do so. Snag an Amazon Fire TV for 45% right now before the Black Friday rush.
Amazon Fire TV 32″ 2-Series HD smart TV with Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote $109.99 (Was $199.99)
Amazon
If you don’t need 4K definition but still want to watch television sans cable, the Fire TV is for you. Its 720p resolution is just enough to see rich colors and contrast without the cost. All your favorite streaming apps, like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and more, come together in one central hub and the Amazon Alexa Voice Remote to easily access it all. You also get six months of MGM+ for free with your Fire TV purchase—perfect for future winter movie nights and snowy stay-ins. If you need a recommendation, we’re fans of FROM, a binge-able and gripping drama about people who can’t escape a nightmarish town once they enter. It will leave you gripping your weighted blanket in suspense.
If 720p doesn’t seem satisfying to you, the 40-inch Amazon Fire TV 2-Series 4K UHD television is $179.99, 28% off its OG $249.99 price. It bumps up the resolution to 1080p—still not 4K quality, but noticeably more detailed than 720p. Both TVs are solid if you’re watching a lot of DVD or older Blu-ray content that has trouble filling up a 4K screen anyway.
We’ve gone from fighting over TVs in-store to hoping they don’t sell out before we click “add to cart.” The latter is just as frustrating as the former—skip the chaos altogether by acting now.
Here are more pre-Black Friday home theater deals we’re watching alongside the Thanksgiving parade:
- Amazon Fire TV 50″ 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV $309.99 (Was $449.99)
- Amazon Fire TV 75″ Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV $899.99 (Was $1,099.99)
- SAMSUNG 85-Inch Class Neo QLED 4K QN90C Series Neo Quantum HDR+ TV $3,297.99 (Was $4,797.99)
- Sony OLED 55-inch BRAVIA XR A80L Series 4K Ultra HD TV $1,498 (Was $1,899.99)
- Sony 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X85K Series $898 (Was $998)
- TCL 65-Inch Q7 QLED 4K Smart TV with Google TV $632.79 (Was $999.99)
- SAMSUNG HW-Q60B 3.1ch Soundbar w/ Dolby Atmos $234.99 (Was $497.99)
- VIZIO 2.0 Home Theater Sound Bar with DTS Virtual:X $69 (Was $79.99)
- Sony S100F 2.0ch Soundbar with Bass Reflex Speaker $98 (Was $129.99)
- LG Sound Bar and Wireless Subwoofer $469 (Was $1,199.99)
- Sony BDP-S6700 4K Upscaling 3D Home Theater Streaming Blu-Ray DVD Player with Wi-Fi $89.99 (Was $119.99)
- Sony BDP-BX370 Streaming Blu-ray DVD Player with built-in Wi-Fi $78 (Was $89.99)