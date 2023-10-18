We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Black Friday gets most of the credit when it comes to cheap TVs. This year, however, you can shop Black Friday deals comfortably from your home—and you don’t even need to wait until the leftovers get cold to do so. Snag an Amazon Fire TV for 45% right now before the Black Friday rush.

If you don’t need 4K definition but still want to watch television sans cable, the Fire TV is for you. Its 720p resolution is just enough to see rich colors and contrast without the cost. All your favorite streaming apps, like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and more, come together in one central hub and the Amazon Alexa Voice Remote to easily access it all. You also get six months of MGM+ for free with your Fire TV purchase—perfect for future winter movie nights and snowy stay-ins. If you need a recommendation, we’re fans of FROM, a binge-able and gripping drama about people who can’t escape a nightmarish town once they enter. It will leave you gripping your weighted blanket in suspense.

If 720p doesn’t seem satisfying to you, the 40-inch Amazon Fire TV 2-Series 4K UHD television is $179.99, 28% off its OG $249.99 price. It bumps up the resolution to 1080p—still not 4K quality, but noticeably more detailed than 720p. Both TVs are solid if you’re watching a lot of DVD or older Blu-ray content that has trouble filling up a 4K screen anyway.

We’ve gone from fighting over TVs in-store to hoping they don’t sell out before we click “add to cart.” The latter is just as frustrating as the former—skip the chaos altogether by acting now.

