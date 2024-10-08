Prime Day Apple deals: AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watches and other stuff you were going to buy anyway

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Apple rarely drops a surprisingly huge discount. It’s pretty rare that Apple discounts its products at all. But Amazon is currently in the midst of its October Prime Day sale (aka Prime Big Deal Days), and just about every category of Apple product is on sale. That includes iPads, AirPods (our favorite headphones), MacBooks, and Apple Watches. If you’re thinking about getting something new from Apple, now is the time to do so. Finally, no more Black Friday crowds and shortages.

You’ll need an Amazon Prime subscription to take advantage of this sale, which runs until Oct. 9. You can sign up for a free, 30-day trial.

Apple’s updated AirPods Pro help you escape crowded spaces while presenting music that never feels overly compressed. See It

We’re big fans of the latest AirPods 2. They provide excellent active noise canceling, spatial audio, and a far superior fit when compared to the still-solid vanilla AirPods. They connect instantly and easily to Apple devices, and the built-in microphone array provides impressive performance during calls or recording video. If you can afford the extra cash, these are the AirPods you want.

