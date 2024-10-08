Prime Day Apple deals: AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watches and other stuff you were going to buy anyway

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Apple rarely drops a surprisingly huge discount. It’s pretty rare that Apple discounts its products at all. But Amazon is currently in the midst of its October Prime Day sale (aka Prime Big Deal Days), and just about every category of Apple product is on sale. That includes iPads, AirPods (our favorite headphones), MacBooks, and Apple Watches. If you’re thinking about getting something new from Apple, now is the time to do so. Finally, no more Black Friday crowds and shortages.
You’ll need an Amazon Prime subscription to take advantage of this sale, which runs until Oct. 9. You can sign up for a free, 30-day trial.
Apple AirPods Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds $168 (was $249)
We’re big fans of the latest AirPods 2. They provide excellent active noise canceling, spatial audio, and a far superior fit when compared to the still-solid vanilla AirPods. They connect instantly and easily to Apple devices, and the built-in microphone array provides impressive performance during calls or recording video. If you can afford the extra cash, these are the AirPods you want.
More Prime Day Apple deals
- Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch $169 (was $249)
- Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation) $349 (was $499)
- Apple 2024 MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop with M3 chip $1,424 $1,699)
- Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with AppleCare+ (2 Years) $438 (was $608)
- 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) – Space Gray with AppleCare+ (2 Years) $259 (was $398)
- Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation) $349.99 (Was $499)
- Apple AirTag 4 Pack $79.98 (Was $99)
Prices are correct at time of posting but subject to change, so act fast.
The best Prime Day deals on everything else
- TCL’s 75-inch QM85 TV blew my mind—and it’s $670 off for Prime Day
- The best overall wireless surround sound system just dropped to its lowest price ever for Amazon Prime Day
- The JBL party speaker we take to soccer fields and house parties is $200 off during Amazon Prime Day
- Sennheiser headphones I love all year long are up to $200 off this week only for Amazon Prime Day
- Bose makes the best noise-cancelling earbuds we’ve tried—and they’re $70 off right now
- We’ve taken these turntables for a spin and can say they’re the best value during the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Bluetti solar generators hit their lowest prices of the year for Prime Day
- Prime Day deal: Save nearly half-off Govee smart lights
- The best Prime Day deals on Jackery solar generators and portable power stations
- We love the Bird Buddy smart bird feeder camera and it’s at its lowest price ever for Prime Day