Prime Day Apple deals: AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watches and other stuff you were going to buy anyway

Apple has dropped the prices on some of its most popular products during Amazon Prime Day, so get them before they sell out.

By Stan Horaczek

Posted on Oct 8, 2024 5:38 PM EDT

Share

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Apple rarely drops a surprisingly huge discount. It’s pretty rare that Apple discounts its products at all. But Amazon is currently in the midst of its October Prime Day sale (aka Prime Big Deal Days), and just about every category of Apple product is on sale. That includes iPads, AirPods (our favorite headphones), MacBooks, and Apple Watches. If you’re thinking about getting something new from Apple, now is the time to do so. Finally, no more Black Friday crowds and shortages.

You’ll need an Amazon Prime subscription to take advantage of this sale, which runs until Oct. 9. You can sign up for a free, 30-day trial.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds $168 (was $249)

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) earbuds in Times Square
Apple’s updated AirPods Pro help you escape crowded spaces while presenting music that never feels overly compressed.

We’re big fans of the latest AirPods 2. They provide excellent active noise canceling, spatial audio, and a far superior fit when compared to the still-solid vanilla AirPods. They connect instantly and easily to Apple devices, and the built-in microphone array provides impressive performance during calls or recording video. If you can afford the extra cash, these are the AirPods you want.

More Prime Day Apple deals

Prices are correct at time of posting but subject to change, so act fast.

The best Prime Day deals on everything else

Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond. He lives in upstate New York with his family, a three-legged dog, and a truly unreasonable collection of hundreds of vintage film cameras and lenses. 

Why Trust Popular Science

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.

Find out more about our product evaluation process.