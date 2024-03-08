We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Samsung is seriously blowing out a lot of its most popular TVs right now, and that includes some impressive combos that include a television with a 3.1 surround soundbar for under $1,000. There are plenty of stand-alone TVs as well, but we love when we can upgrade an entire setup in one fell swoop.

This is a 75-inch model of Samsung’s Crystal UHD TV. It’s big, bright enough for almost any room, and comes with all the smart TV features Samsung’s Tizen OS offers. Even if you buy this model at a big box store like Sam’s Club, you can typically expect to pay more than this and that’s without the free 3.1-channel soundbar. That includes a subwoofer to really annoy your neighbors. This is a great deal and a quick way to upgrade your entire viewing experience in one shot.

