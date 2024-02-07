Last chance: Update your TV before the Super Bowl and save 38% on this Samsung QLED
You'll have to act fast if you want to show off your new television at your fabulous, spectacular Super Bowl party.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
We’ve posted a lot of “Get this TV before the Super Bowl” deals lately. Like, a lot. This time, we really, really mean it: This 65-inch Samsung TV is 38% off, has a great processor, and will get to your home just in time for the Super Bowl.
SAMSUNG 65-Inch Class QLED 4K Q70C Series Quantum HDR Smart TV $799.99 (Was $1,297.99)
Samsung
Everything, from plays to cut-in shots of a particular mega-famous pop star sitting in a box, looks crisp and clear thanks to a Quantum Processor that transforms all your content into 4K gold. Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ (an excellent name for a product feature or a Mountain Dew flavor, by the way), keeps graphics running smooth and fast thanks to its 120Hz visual speed. With Amazon Prime, it comes to your door by Feb. 10. That’s plenty of time to get it set up and move your old one to a different area of your home so no one misses a single part of the game.
