The best Prime Day soundbar deals from Sony, JBL, Bose and more

TVs have gotten larger and thinner over the years. They look great, but those skinny panels don’t leave much room for built-in speakers. As a result, built-in sound performance has suffered. You can solve this issue by connecting a soundbar, which is a compact made-for-tv audio system. Most major brands have discounted their best soundbars for Prime Day, so if you’re putting together a home theater, or are tired of tinny sounding audio accompanying your 4K videos, you have an inexpensive solution. Remember, if you don’t have an active Amazon Prime subscription, you can sign up for a free, 30-day trial here.

Sony’s HT-S40R is a wireless 5.1 surround sound soundbar system that’ll be a significant upgrade over your TV’s built-in speakers. The soundbar itself acts as the front right, front left, and center channel, while the subwoofer pairs wirelessly with a rectangular speaker box connected to the rear surround channels. This arrangement only requires three outlets while a typical wireless surround sound soundbar requires five. The result is a home theater setup that’ll allow you to listen to immersive mixes of music, movies, and TV shows in their full fidelity, with ample separation between channels. Bass frequencies are the hardest for small TV speakers to handle, but that won’t be an issue thanks to this system’s dedicated subwoofer. Given what you get, the HT-S40R is an incredible value compared to many other wireless surround sound systems, so don’t skip this deal.

