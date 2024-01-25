Get a 75-Inch TV for just $630 in time for the Super Bowl with this deal from Amazon
Treat yourself to a bigger screen before the big game and save 45%
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
The Super Bowl is only a couple of weeks away, and now is the time to upgrade your TV to enjoy the game in its full glory. Hisense has slashed the price on its 75-inch 75U6HF TV from $1,149.99 all the way down to $630 in advance of Super Bowl Sunday, but the deal is only going to be around for a limited time. This deal brings the TV down ot its lowest price ever.
Hisense 75U6HF, $629.99 (Was $1,149.99)
The 75U6HF has a lot going for it besides its massive size. It runs FireOS, so you can access apps without plugging in a media streamer, and control it using Alexa, Amazon’s smart home assistant. The TV has a Quantum Dot panel for accurate color reproduction, 220 local dimming zones to automatically manage the brightness of smaller sections of the TV for better contrast, and a respectable peak brightness of 660 nits. These features will make watching sports, movies, TV shows, or playing video games a great experience. Still, it’s hard to beat the fact that you’re getting a 75-inch TV for just over $600.
