The best Amazon Deal Days discounts on TVs from Samsung, Hisense, TCL, and more
Amazon's second Prime Day sale of 2023 offers solid deals on TVs across the board.
Black Friday has long reigned as the champion of cheap TVs. But Amazon’s October Prime Day is no slouch when it comes to big-screen bargains. A huge new TV will serve you well whether you want to play video games, enjoy sporting events, or binge-watch the latest seasons of your favorite shows. Jumping up to a bigger, brighter, higher resolution set can get expensive—especially if you’re interested in the latest screen technologies like OLED and MiniLED—but Prime Day deals make the upgrade a lot more palatable. You’ll appreciate the investment, no matter how big or how small, each time you feel like channel surfing.
Note: You’ll have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of most of these deals, so be sure you’re signed up before making a purchase.
Samsung LS03B $1,597.99 (Was $1,997.99)
Samsung
Samsung’s LS03B (colloquially referred to as the “Frame TV”) has a double purpose. On one hand, it’s an ultra-thin 65-inch 4K TV that supports HDR (high dynamic range) for better color reproduction, has Amazon’s Alexa built-in, which allows for voice control, and an anti-reflective matte display. All of these features make it a great set for streaming your favorite TV shows or movies and playing the latest video games.
On the other hand, you can engage this TV’s “art mode,” and it’ll cycle through high-resolution digital images from a library of over 2,100 new and classic works of art. Art mode is initiated each time you turn the TV off and costs either $5 per month or $50 per year. Individual pieces of art can be purchased a la carte for different prices. The Frame’s matte display is essential for “art mode” to work because it won’t reflect natural or artificial light like a typical screen would.
The best Sony TV deals
- Sony X80K, $648 (Was $699.99)
- Sony X85K, $698 (Was $849.99)
- Sony XR65X90L, $1,098 (Was $1,499.99)
- Sony XR A80L, $1,798 (Was $1,998)
- Sony X93L, $1,698 (Was $1898)
- Sony KD43X77L, $398 (Was $449.99)
- Sony X93L, $3,798 (Was $4,499.99)
The best Hisense TV deals
- Hisense 65U6K, $548 (Was $799.99)
- Hisense 55U8K, $748 (Was $1,099.99)
- Hisense U6HF, $199.99 (Was $499.99)
- Hisense 43A4H, $178 (Was $239.99)
- Hisense 50U6G, $429.99 (Was $534)
- Hisense 75U7K, $997 (Was $1,499)
- Hisense 85U8K, $1,799 (Was $2,699)
The best TCL deals
- TCL QM8, $1,498 (Was $2,299.99)
- TCL S3, $179.99 (Was $229.99)
- TCL 65S450F, $379.99 (Was $529.99)
- TCL 50S450R, $279.99 (Was $349.99)
The best Samsung TV deals
- Samsung M70B, $299.99 (Was $399.99)
- Samsung CU7000, $667.99 (Was $747.99)
- Samsung Q80C, $1,297.99 (Was $1,497.99)
- Samsung UN43CU8000FXZA, $389 (Was $439.99)
The best XGIMI projector deals
- XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro 1080P Portable Projector with WiFi and Bluetooth, $500 w/ clickable coupon (was $599)
- XGIMI MoGo 2 Portable Projector with WiFi and Bluetooth, $299 (Was $399)
- XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K Projector, $1,179 (Was $1,699)
- XGIMI Halo+ 1080P Portable Projector, $649 (Was $849)
- XGIMI Aura 4K UHD Ultra Short Throw Laser Projector, $1,599 (Was $1,999)
The best Roku streamer deals
- Roku Express 4K+, $29 (Was $39)
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K, $37.99 (Was $49)
- Roku Express 4K with Voice Remote Pro, $49.99 (Was $59)
- Roku Streambar 4K HDR Streaming Device & Premium Roku Soundbar, $99 (Was $129)