Black Friday has long reigned as the champion of cheap TVs. But Amazon’s October Prime Day is no slouch when it comes to big-screen bargains. A huge new TV will serve you well whether you want to play video games, enjoy sporting events, or binge-watch the latest seasons of your favorite shows. Jumping up to a bigger, brighter, higher resolution set can get expensive—especially if you’re interested in the latest screen technologies like OLED and MiniLED—but Prime Day deals make the upgrade a lot more palatable. You’ll appreciate the investment, no matter how big or how small, each time you feel like channel surfing.

Note: You’ll have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of most of these deals, so be sure you’re signed up before making a purchase.

Samsung’s LS03B (colloquially referred to as the “Frame TV”) has a double purpose. On one hand, it’s an ultra-thin 65-inch 4K TV that supports HDR (high dynamic range) for better color reproduction, has Amazon’s Alexa built-in, which allows for voice control, and an anti-reflective matte display. All of these features make it a great set for streaming your favorite TV shows or movies and playing the latest video games.

On the other hand, you can engage this TV’s “art mode,” and it’ll cycle through high-resolution digital images from a library of over 2,100 new and classic works of art. Art mode is initiated each time you turn the TV off and costs either $5 per month or $50 per year. Individual pieces of art can be purchased a la carte for different prices. The Frame’s matte display is essential for “art mode” to work because it won’t reflect natural or artificial light like a typical screen would.

