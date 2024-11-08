Get a 98-inch TCL TV for 47% off with this early Black Friday deal

If you want to score a fantastic TV that's roughly the size of a queen-sized mattress, this is the lowest price we have seen so far. It's no slouch on performance, either.

By Stan Horaczek

Posted on Nov 8, 2024 11:50 AM EST

TCL early black friday deal header with tiled TVs showing a football player
TCL

Getting a big, cheap TV used to require serious commitment. You had to get up early on Black Friday, shake off your turkey-induced hangover, and lineup outside of a big box store in hopes of scoring a deal. Right now, however, you can grab a 98-inch TV for just $1,598, which is 47 percent off of its retail price and $400 cheaper than its typical sale price. We ranked the Q6 our best budget 4K TV in our buying guide, so it’s no slouch when it comes to performance.

TCL 98″ Q Class 4K UHD HDR QLED Smart TV with Google TV $1,598 (was $2,998 also available at Best Buy and Walmart)

TCL Q6 TV with a football player on a red background on-sale for black friday

TCL

This TV is part of TCL’s Q-series, which relies on Quantum Dot technology to increase brightness and color performance. It offers three HDMI ports, (we would have liked four, but it’s not a dealbreaker), Bluetooth connectivity, 4K resolution, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The real selling point, though, is the size. It can be hard to visualize just how large a 98-inch TV really is. For a quick reference, imagine a queen-sized mattress on your wall because the dimensions are similar. It’s seriously huge.

TCL 98-Inch QM7 QLED 4K Smart QD-Mini LED TV $2,298 (was $2,998, also available at Best Buy and Walmart)

TCL QM7 TV with a football player on a green background on sale for black friday

TCL

If you have a little extra cash to spend, you could upgrade to this QD-Mini LED model, which offers everything you’d get out of the typical Q-series, but benefits from Mini LED backlighting and Quantum Dots working together. With 150 local dimming zones, it can achieve superior contrast and brightness at the same time. That’s great news if you have a lot of ambient light or you really like the image to pop on the screen. Also, it’s still enormous.

You likely won’t see these get any cheaper on actual Black Friday and they’ll probably sell out if you try waiting for them to drop any more so don’t sleep.

