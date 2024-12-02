🛍️ Cyber Monday deals are popping! Find the best sales. 🛍️

The best Cyber Monday TV deal: $548 for an 85-inch screen that’s bigger than a twin mattress

Cyber Monday has officially overtaken Black Friday as the champion of big, cheap TV deals. Get an 85-inch display for $548.

By Stan Horaczek

Posted 1 Hour Ago

Share

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

When I started writing about TVs, Philips brought me out to a showroom in New Jersey to show off the first commercially-available 70-inch TV. It was a plasma (seriously) that cost $20,000 and it was so heavy that it needed custom installation to reinforce the wall it would hang on. Now, on Cyber Monday, you can get an 85-inch TV with access to Roku’s advanced smart TV OS for less than some folks spend on a round of golf. Imagine your home theater with this massive beast at the center of it.

If you have Walmart+ (still only $50 for the first year), you can get free shipping, but with stuff like this I typically recommend picking it up in-store after ordering online if at all possible. Delivery men have a tricky time lugging around massive TVs without messing up the screens.

Hisense 85″ Class R6 Series 4K UHD Roku Smart TV $548 (was $799)

Hisense 85-inch TV in a pattern on sale for Cyber Monday

Hisense

This isn’t a flagship TV, but its featureset punches well above its weight class when it comes to price. You get HDR, high-frame-rate mode for gaming and sports, and three high-speed HDMI ports. It has a thin bezel that gives it a really high-end look. And, most importantly, it runs on the versatile and reliable Roku platform instead of some clunky proprietary OS. That means it has built in access (through WiFi 5) to all the popular streaming apps and regular software updates.

Black Friday used to be the king of big, cheap TVs, but Cyber Monday has officially captured the crown. Just imagine watching Dune on this thing in your living room. You might get sunburn.

LG C3 Series 65-Inch Class OLED evo $1,196 (was $1,500)

LG OLED Evo TV in a room with viewers

If you don’t need to go all the way up to 85-inches and you have some extra cash to spend, one of the best TVs ever made is also on sale for Cyber Monday. The LG C3 OLED evo offers ridiculously accurate and vibrant color with untouchable contrast. This TV topped tons of “best of” lists and for good reason. It has four fast HDMI ports, 120Hz refresh rate, dedicated game and movie modes, and pretty much everything else you’d want in a high-end display. I was truly sad to have to send my review unit back when I was done with it.

More Cyber Monday TV deals

 
The best Black Friday deals including a jackery generator, airpods, a TV arranged on a plain background.

PopSci's Guide to Cyber Monday

The best Cyber Monday sales, deals, and everything else you need to know. Our team spends hundreds of collective hours searching and evaluating every deal we can find online, focusing on well-made and reviewed products for prices that make sense.

SHOP CYBER MONDAY
 
Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.

Why Trust Popular Science

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.

Find out more about our product evaluation process.