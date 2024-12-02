The best Cyber Monday TV deal: $548 for an 85-inch screen that’s bigger than a twin mattress

When I started writing about TVs, Philips brought me out to a showroom in New Jersey to show off the first commercially-available 70-inch TV. It was a plasma (seriously) that cost $20,000 and it was so heavy that it needed custom installation to reinforce the wall it would hang on. Now, on Cyber Monday, you can get an 85-inch TV with access to Roku’s advanced smart TV OS for less than some folks spend on a round of golf. Imagine your home theater with this massive beast at the center of it.

If you have Walmart+ (still only $50 for the first year), you can get free shipping, but with stuff like this I typically recommend picking it up in-store after ordering online if at all possible. Delivery men have a tricky time lugging around massive TVs without messing up the screens.

This isn’t a flagship TV, but its featureset punches well above its weight class when it comes to price. You get HDR, high-frame-rate mode for gaming and sports, and three high-speed HDMI ports. It has a thin bezel that gives it a really high-end look. And, most importantly, it runs on the versatile and reliable Roku platform instead of some clunky proprietary OS. That means it has built in access (through WiFi 5) to all the popular streaming apps and regular software updates.

Black Friday used to be the king of big, cheap TVs, but Cyber Monday has officially captured the crown. Just imagine watching Dune on this thing in your living room. You might get sunburn.

If you don’t need to go all the way up to 85-inches and you have some extra cash to spend, one of the best TVs ever made is also on sale for Cyber Monday. The LG C3 OLED evo offers ridiculously accurate and vibrant color with untouchable contrast. This TV topped tons of “best of” lists and for good reason. It has four fast HDMI ports, 120Hz refresh rate, dedicated game and movie modes, and pretty much everything else you’d want in a high-end display. I was truly sad to have to send my review unit back when I was done with it.

