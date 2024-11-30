Save $300 on one of the best 65-inch TVs ever made with this early Cyber Monday sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Even if you don’t know a ton about TVs, you’ve probably heard that OLED displays provide incredible color and untouchable contrast. That’s all true. And the LG C-series TVs typically strike the best possible balance between performance and price. Right now, you can get the 65-inch LG C3 for $1,196, which is down from its original $1,500 price tag. That also makes it cheaper than the 55-inch model at the moment. This probably won’t last through Cyber Monday, so jump on it now if you want one.
LG C3 Series 65-Inch Class OLED evo $1,196 (was $1,500)
LG is the big dog in the OLED world. The C-class isn’t its flagship, but it is the most popular option because it affords watchers almost every high-end feature available. The OLED Evo tech integrates Quantum Dots to make the OLED panel brighter overall. OLEDs can get washed out in bright rooms, but the QD tech resolves that problem. And that was really the only complaint about OLEDs left in the tank. You get exceptional contrast as well as untouchable color performance. It’s a smart TV, so popular apps come built-in. Plus, dedicated gaming modes reduce lag. Simply put, this is one of the best TVs on the market at the moment and it’s worth the splurge if you can swing the bill.
