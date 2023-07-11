Save up to 50% on the best men’s watches from Seiko, Bulova, Fossil, and Citizen with Prime Day deals
There's no time like the present to upgrade your wristwatch.
Sure, you can check the time on your phone. But a watch is a timeless accessory that’s practical and can reflect your style far more than the latest iPhone. This Prime Day, Seiko, Citizen, Bulova, and other top brands have steeply discounted their men’s watches. Whether you’re looking for a statement piece or just a dependable timepiece, now’s the time to take advantage of the savings.
SEIKO Men’s SSG010 COUTURA Analog Display Japanese Quartz Two Tone Watch $455 (Was $650)
No battery? No problem. This innovative Seiko watch is powered by light energy that lasts six months at a time. This handsome timepiece comes in a stainless steel case and features a sapphire crystal and cabochon crown. Its time and calendar functions keep up to the second through radio signals. This watch also comes with a chronograph and is water resistant up to 330 feet. And it’s $195 off for a limited time.
More Prime Day deals on men’s watches
- Citizen Men’s Promaster Navihawk A-T Eco-Drive Pilot Watch $412.95 (Was $695)
- Fossil Grant Men’s Watch with Chronograph Display and Genuine Leather or Stainless Steel Band $80 (Was $160)
- Seiko Men’s SNKN37 Stainless Steel Automatic Self-Wind Watch with Brown Leather Band $168.75 (Was $225)
- Citizen Men’s Eco-Drive Sport Luxury PCAT Chronograph Watch $507 (Was $650)
- Seiko SRPD51 5 Sports Men’s Watch Silver-Tone 42.5mm Stainless Steel $199.99 (Was $249.99)
- Bulova Men’s Classic Wilton 3-Hand 21-Jewel Automatic Watch $324.18 (Was $525)
- Lacoste Boston Men’s Quartz Chronograph Watch $126.51 (Was $185)
- BY BENYAR Men’s Watches Waterproof Sport Military Watch for Men $31.99 (Was $49.99)