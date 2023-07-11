We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Sure, you can check the time on your phone. But a watch is a timeless accessory that’s practical and can reflect your style far more than the latest iPhone. This Prime Day, Seiko, Citizen, Bulova, and other top brands have steeply discounted their men’s watches. Whether you’re looking for a statement piece or just a dependable timepiece, now’s the time to take advantage of the savings.

No battery? No problem. This innovative Seiko watch is powered by light energy that lasts six months at a time. This handsome timepiece comes in a stainless steel case and features a sapphire crystal and cabochon crown. Its time and calendar functions keep up to the second through radio signals. This watch also comes with a chronograph and is water resistant up to 330 feet. And it’s $195 off for a limited time.

More Prime Day deals on men’s watches

