This week, reviews started rolling out for Apple’s impressive Apple Watch Ultra. It’s an impressive piece of gear, but it’s also $800 and overkill for most people who don’t plan to spend their weekend fighting off bears or diving to the bottom of the sea to look for pirate jewels. For the rest of us, a regular watch works just fine for telling time and looking good. Amazon’s current watch sale offers up to 60 percent off understated and reliable timepieces from Timex, Casio, and Seiko.

I’m personally a huge fan of the Seiko Mechanical Automatic watch, which is down to $219 from $550. It has a substantial 39.9mm case that matches its stainless steel band. It has a super-precise mechanical movement and the case is water resistant down to 100 meters, which is a lot more water resistant than your human body.

If you’re looking for something a little more tactical, the Citizen Eco-Drive Promaster Nighthawk (currently $211 down from $395) offers a 42mm case with more complications than a simple fashion watch. You get dual-times, as well as the date and even some pilot-specific features. It still looks like a classic chronograph, but it’s more advanced than its purely style-oriented companions.

The Timex Expedition is currently $65, which is roughly 20 percent down from its normal price. It borrows its design from classic military watches and offers chronograph functionality, which means it keeps time to 1/20th of a second. It’s water-resistant to 100 meters and the indiglo backlight makes it easy to see in the dark. It looks way more expensive than it is.

Here are more of Amazon’s standout watch deals from its current sale. There’s something for just about every wrist.