If you know anything about online shopping, you probably know about Amazon Prime. With a vast selection of everything from electronics to home goods, the online retailer is a one-stop hub for finding what you need in a hurry. And, once a year, Amazon’s Prime Day delivers some of the best daily deals online on top of the usual prices to beat—all it takes is an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of these daily sales. We’ve rounded up some of the best deals from Prime Days past to help you plan ahead for this year’s biggest shopping holiday. These and many other picks are likely to be discounted, so keep your eyes glued to this page for the latest and greatest Amazon Prime Day sales.

Amazon Prime Day 2021 FAQ:

When is Prime Day 2021?

This year’s Amazon Prime Day starts a month earlier than usual. Set your alarm for 3 a.m. EDT on Monday, June 21 when Prime Day kicks off. The event will last through Tuesday, June 22, so you’ll have an entire 48 hours to pick up sale items and enjoy flash discounts.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is a once-a-year shopping event that gives Amazon Prime members exclusive access to bargains on electronics, home goods, personal care items, outdoor and exercise equipment, and thousands of other products. If you’re not already an Amazon Prime member, you can sign up here for a free 30-day trial.

When does Prime Day end?

Prime Day 2021 is scheduled for Monday, June 21 through Tuesday, June 22. So you’ll have plenty of chances to secure some coveted items. To stay up-to-date with everything related to Prime Day 2021, bookmark this page and check back often. We’ll continue to post the newest and most current info on this year’s Amazon Prime Day sales.

Do I need Amazon Prime to get Prime Day 2021 deals?

Yes, Amazon Prime Day 2021 is an event that’s exclusively available to Prime members only. Not only will a Prime membership grant you access to Prime Day daily sales, but members also enjoy free two-day shipping, access to Amazon original entertainment, free Kindle books, and much more. To sign up for a 30-day free trial, click here. It’s fast and easy!

The best Amazon Prime Day sales and daily deals

One quick look at the latest Amazon Prime Day sales will tell you that this event offers substantial discounts on just about every coveted product category imaginable. From home goods and office supplies to high-tech appliances and entertainment equipment, this annual sale is hands-down one of the best opportunities to save big on high-ticket items that will make a lasting impression in your life. The only catch is that these Amazon Prime Day daily deals pop into and out of existence as stock levels change, so it’s crucial to jump on an item you want as soon as possible. Bookmark this page and we’ll keep it updated with the latest daily sales as the event progresses.

Best Prime Day deals on earphones: Bose SoundSport Free

Sweat- and Weather-Resistant Get the benefits of wireless headphones without restricting your movement with these thoughtfully designed earbuds. Amazon BUY NOW

Whether you’re in the gym or on a jog, these true wireless earbuds will give you powerful audio without any slippage so you can exercise freely. With five hours of play time, 10 hours of charge in the case, and an app to easily locate misplaced earbuds, this pick has all the features to make enjoying wireless audio hassle-free.

Best office product Prime Day sales: Himimi Ergonomic Kneeling Chair

Sturdy Construction Take the strain out of working from home with this maximum comfort kneeling chair. Amazon BUY NOW

Working from home just got a lot more comfortable with this cushioned kneeling chair. If you’re looking to work on your posture, this chair can help keep your back upright while distributing your weight evenly throughout the rest of your body for maximum alignment. The comfortable 90-degree angle paired with a 3-inch-thick molded foam cushion make for a versatile and healthy sitting experience that can last all day.

Best Prime Day deals on tech products: Google Pixelbook Go

Tiny but Mighty With a powerful Intel Core Processor and battery longevity, this lightweight Chromebook is great for streaming movies to completing work. Amazon BUY NOW

Weighing in at just 2 pounds, this Google laptop is the perfect companion for both work and play—and a steal when you shop with these Prime Day deals. It packs a host of features including Titan C security software, a backlit keyboard, quiet keys, a 1080p webcam, and an HD touchscreen display. This feature set paired with its portable design make it a versatile and easy-to-use option that offers all the functionality you’d expect from a modern laptop.

Best home appliance sales on Prime Day: Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL Robotic Vacuum

Compact Self-Cleaning Take the hassle out of vacuuming with this self-emptying pick that can hold up to 30 days of debris. Amazon BUY NOW

This smart vacuum just made your chores a whole lot easier. Its voice-command recognition, room mapping, and self-charging station allow users to enjoy spotless carpets without lifting a finger. It boasts powerful suction that will capture everything from small debris to pet hair and its self-cleaning brushroll is designed to avoid the dreaded hair wrap.

Cordless Design No need for an expensive spa day when you have an at-home handheld massager to ease your aches and pains. Amazon BUY NOW

The five interchangeable heads on this portable massager allow you to reach every part of your body with its powerful 3,600 pulses per minute. With a rechargeable design that lasts up to 140 minutes, you can take this massager with you wherever you go and know you’ll get sweet, sweet relief.

Best home entertainment: Shootout Basketball Arcade Game

LED Scoring Screen Take the arcade home with this fully equipped shooting game for all ages. Amazon BUY NOW

Why shell out money on arcade games when you can play at home? This durable and compact basketball game is great for kids and teens, fitted with an authentic game clock, scoring system, and buzzer all displayed on the battery-powered LED screen. It folds up neatly to save space when not in use and only weighs about 75 pounds for easy moving. Save money on kids’ entertainment with the best Prime Day sales!

Best sports gear: Callaway Golf Men’s Strata Complete Set

A Hole in One Designed for both distance and performance, this set can take your game to the next level. Amazon BUY NOW

This 16-piece golf club set is a versatile collection that’s great for tackling any golf course. Its combination of woods, hybrids, irons/wedges, and a precise putter come in a convenient bag outfitted with a kickstand. Four head covers are also included to protect your favorites from the elements while in transit.

Best smart home gear: Lutron Wireless Deluxe Dimmer Bridge

Smart Home Connected Adjust the lighting in your home to suit every season and occasion with these versatile dimmers. Amazon BUY NOW

Easily connect these dimmers to Alexa, Apple Home, Google Assistant, or Sonos for 24-hour control at the touch of a button. Unlike similar smart dimmer switches, this pick uses existing wiring and doesn’t require a neutral wire for easier set up. You can also create personalized schedules to dim, turn off, or turn on lights at set times. Don’t wait until the best Prime Day sales are gone to scoop yours!

Related: See all the best Amazon deals available right now.

Some final words on this year’s Amazon Prime Day daily deals

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is one of the best opportunities to score on some seriously discounted products in every single category. Be it high-tech home entertainment, fitness equipment, or outdoor gear, saving big on the products you need is the name of the game. Keep checking on this page for the latest updates on the best Amazon Prime Day sales daily during this year’s event.