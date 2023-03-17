We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Lots of watch brands have credibility in the nerd world. Casios, of course, have been classic nerd couture for decades. Omega made watches that literally went to the moon. But today’s Citizen watch deal at Amazon offers something a little different, and when it comes to the graphic, that’s no moon.

You won’t find a ton of Star Wars merch that you could wear to a formal gathering, but Citizen’s Death Star watch fits just fine with a tuxedo whatever it is people wear to Comic Con. Plus, it’s just $200, which is just under half off its $395 regular price. It’s a full-fledged Citizen Eco-Drive watch, which means it offers 100 meters of water resistance and it never needs a battery change or winding as long as you give it some sunshine ever once in a while.

It has a black stainless steel bracelet with a luminous white graphic that lights up in a familiar blue when it gets dark. The unique dome-shaped dial creates an interesting visual effect that almost makes the graphic seem three-dimensional. It’s the classiest piece of Star Wars merch you’re going to find this side of those light saber cuff links your mom wouldn’t let you wear to your grandma’s 90th birthday party.

More Citizen watch deals

Maybe you don’t want to rock a Star Wars watch all the time. What if the person doing your next job interview is a Trekkie? That would be super awkward. Luckily, there are plenty of other Citizen watches on-sale at Amazon right now.