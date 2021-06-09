Gifts for dad are some of the hardest to shop for. If they have a hobby they’re really into, chances are they already have everything they need for it. Or, your dad might be the kind of guy who insists that he doesn’t want anything. But that doesn’t mean you can’t get a Father’s Day present that will knock his socks off. Whether you’re on the hunt for fun gifts, cool gifts, or unique gifts, our gift guide to the best Father’s Day gifts will help you secure something your dad will treasure for years to come. Read on to see what you should snag this year.

How to shop for the best Father’s Day gifts

Mark your calendars: Father’s Day 2021 is on June 20 this year. And before the big day comes, you’ll want to make sure you’ve secured a great Father’s Day present. But never fear, there’s something for everyone. You can help fuel your dad’s current interests, or get him a gift that sparks a new one. Here are our picks for some of the best Father’s Day gifts:

Best gift for dads who love to cook: Kyocera Innovation Series Ceramic Chef’s Santoku Knife

For Slicing, Dicing, and More Unique and thoughtfully detailed cutlery designed for ergonomics and aesthetics.

Kyocera BUY NOW

This kitchen knife from Kyocera’s Innovation series is crafted in Japan. It’s made from a proprietary, zirconia-infused ceramic material designed to maximize durability, hardness, and sharpness. The soft-touch handle is made to be comfortable and enhance the safety and control of the knife when in use. All in all, this utensil is designed to be a go-to kitchen knife for fruit, vegetable, and boneless meat cutting, and its unique design elements will help it excel in daily use.

Best Father’s Day gifts for dads who like to unwind: Pure Enrichment Weighted Blanket

Super Soft Sherpa A hefty electric blanket that will keep you warm and cozy in the coldest places.

Pure Enrichment BUY NOW

This combination weighted and heated blanket packs a one-two punch of comfort, using 13 pounds of glass beads evenly distributed throughout to provide calming pressure to the body. The heater element offers four temperature settings and shuts off automatically after two hours for added safety. This Father’s Day present is a great addition to any existing collection of throws and blankets thanks to its enhanced warming abilities, and it’s easy to use and store thanks to its included LED controller and storage bag.

Cool gifts for dads who love music: Definitive Technology Studio 3D Mini Sound Bar

Modern Tech and Design Transport to your favorite cinematic universe thanks to the powerful subwoofer and natural surround sound.

Definitive Technology BUY NOW

Incredibly sleek, this 2-inch-tall soundbar will easily camouflage in your studio system and still pack a punch. Its built-in HEOS wireless speaker service allows you to easily access your personal music streaming services, including certified Hi-Res audio tracks. Its streamlined cable set-up allows you to quickly receive 3D Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio signals straight from your TV. And, in true modern fashion, you can instruct your Studio 3D Mini Sound Bar with your voice—it is fully compatible with the Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple Siri to ensure you can go about your audio business hands-free.

Best Father’s Day gifts for dads who love mixology: Drinkworks Home Bar

Bring the Bar Home Prepare cocktails, brews, wines, and more at the push of a button.

Drinkworks by Keurig BUY NOW

Dad can bartend BBQs with ease using the Drinkworks Home Bar by Keurig. From Moscow Mules to Long Island Iced Teas, it’s easy to create your favorite drinks with the pre-programmed cocktail recipes. Dads can make 4-, 6-, 8-, and 12-ounce drinks with this cool gift. Note: pods are sold separately.

Unique gifts for dads who love photography: KODAK SCANZA Digital Film & Slide Scanner

Analog Photos, Digital Age Help Dad share his favorite memories.

Kodak BUY NOW

KODAK’s film scanner scans 35mm film negatives and turns them into JPEG digital files in seconds. Dad can easily share photos with the simple-to-use LCD screen and color display. This fun gift comes with all the cables and converters you need, so Dad can get to scanning as soon as he unwraps the box.

Father’s Day gifts for gamers: WD_BLACK P50 Game Drive SSD

Secret Weapon Powerful, speedy operating boosts keep Dad playing at the top of his game.

Western Digital BUY NOW

The 1TB P50 Game Drive SSD lets Dad add games to his repertoire without having to clear out old ones. It also comes with a SuperSpeed USB 20GB/s interface to allow the drive to work with new hardware and accessories down the line. Also available in 500GB, 2TB, and 4TB.

Fun gifts for dads who love board games: Pandemic Legacy Season 0 Board Game

Hours of Fun Bring out Dad’s competitive side.

Z-Man Games BUY NOW

Get the family together to complete CIA missions in this board game, set in the Cold War era. Every player has a critical role, and the story evolves as you play for long-term enjoyment. No need to have played any other iterations of the Pandemic series to understand this fun gift.

The final word on the best Father’s Day gifts

You don’t need to sweat over finding a cool gift for your dad this year. If you get him a Father’s Day present he’ll be able to use long-term—or, even better, something he can use with the whole family—it’ll be something he treasures. If you find fun gifts that complement one of his hobbies or unique gifts that spark interest in a new pastime, consider it a success. And using this gift guide should help narrow down the best options for cool gifts for dad.

Here’s another gift guide in case you still want more options for the new dad in your life.

Popular Science wants to help you find the most useful and expert shopping recommendations for the best gift ideas. Searching for more unique gifts? Check out more gift guides here: Unique Father’s Day Gifts, Reinvented Father’s Day Gifts For Extraordinary Dads, Books For Father’s Day.