Why wait for Black Friday? With Amazon Prime Day 2021, you can score the best deals online on thousands of products during 48 amazing hours this summer. With a Prime membership, which many of us already have or can easily get by signing up for a 30-day free trial here, it’s never been easier to scoop up low prices on everything from entertainment systems to kitchenware. We’re gearing up to get the most out of our membership with these markdowns, especially on big-ticket items like laptops and 4K TVs.

To find the best Prime Day deals, you can tune into the Amazon Assistant browser extension to compare products, deals, and shipping in one place. We’ll also update this article throughout the yearly shopping holiday to give you only the best markdowns on products you’ll love. Here are the top sales from last year to give you an idea of what you might expect from this year’s Prime Day.

Amazon Prime Day 2021 FAQ: people also ask

When is Prime Day 2021?

Prime Day 2021 will kick off at 3.a.m. EDT on Monday, June 21. The 48-hour shopping extravaganza will last through Tuesday, June 22. In the meantime, keep checking back on this page for updates and browse current Amazon deals here.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon’s member-exclusive annual shopping event means you can find massive discounts on products sitewide. As the online retailer has a wide array of options to choose from, there’s no shortage of sales to choose from.

When does Prime Day end?

Prime Day 2021 will end on Tuesday, June 22. Despite the name, you can bet that the discounts will span over two days, starting on Monday, June 21, so you have plenty of time to score on sale items.

Do I Need Amazon Prime To Get Prime Day 2021 Deals?

In order to have access to the best Amazon Prime Day deals, a Prime membership is required. Existing members already know about the plethora of perks included in a Prime membership, like free two-day shipping, access to exclusive pricing at Whole Foods, free Kindle books, streaming of Amazon movie originals, and more. If you’re new to Amazon Prime and want access to these once-a-year Prime Day deals, get started on your 30-day free trial so you don’t miss out.

Best Prime Day deals on home tech and houseware

It’s no question that keeping your home updated with the latest and greatest in tech often comes with a hefty price tag. Amazon Prime Day 2021 is one of the best opportunities to pick up big-ticket items for upgrading your home while spending significantly less. Below is a list of our favorite picks for the best Prime Day deals available based upon prior years’ sale items. Keep a close eye on this page and check back frequently; we’ll continue to update it with the best deals online to make sure you have priority access to the best Prime Day deals currently available.

Prime Day savings on Amazon products

Smart home savings on essentials

Electronics and entertainment deals

Sweet sounding audio deals

Savings on home goods and appliances

Health, grooming, and self-care deals

Savings on outdoor and exercise gear

Deals of toys, games, and educational kids products

Deals on clothing, accessories, and more

Doggie and deals

Fast and Versatile This universally compatible extender provides up to 1,500 square feet of coverage. Amazon BUY NOW

Extend your reach with this router extender from Netgear. It provides seamless smart roaming so you can use with 25 different devices. The WiFi connection provides up to 1750Mbps performance, so you can use this touter for HD streaming and online gaming.

Dishwasher-Safe Squeeze your own healthy and homemade juice with this high-powered, multi-use pick. Amazon BUY NOW

Ditch the expensive store-bought green juices and make your own from the fruits and vegetables of your choice. This juicer gently mascerates for a cool and smooth juice, while simultaneously removing all fiber from fruits and vegetables. It also runs quietly, so you don’t need to worry about waking up the whole house. The removable inner portions are dishwasher-safe, so you can save time on cleaning.

Reduced Cooking Time Cut down on cooking time with this countertop oven, which offers convection settings and 12 preset cooking options for any dish. Amazon BUY NOW

The convection power of this countertop oven allows you to reduce cooking time with its 40-percent-higher heat temperature. While it’s small enough to place on your kitchen countertop, it’s also large enough to roast a chicken or 12-inch pizza. This pick can help you whip up everything from family dinners to weekly meal preps.

Alexa-Equipped Keep your home safe at a steal with this voice-controlled and high-definition pick. Amazon BUY NOW

Join forces with Alexa to control your home security in real time with voice commands, phone, tablet, or PC. As soon as motion is detected by the camera, it sends alerts, so you can easily tune into the 1080 HD video. Equipped with infrared night vision, Live View, LED light strips, and a siren, you can rest easy knowing your home is safe.

Hassle-Free Cleaning This super-precise pick can power through any mess with the press of a button. Amazon BUY NOW

Take the hassle out of keeping your home clean with this high-powered robot vacuum. Its laser navigation avoids obstacles to clean around furniture without lagging or getting stuck. For easy remote control, you can use the app to create maps, off-limits areas, and power settings for a customizable clean. The 2000pa suction can suck up all dirt and debris from deep inside carpets and give your floors a sparkling finish. With 180 minutes run time, you can be sure it never runs out of battery power and misses a spot.

Artful Design This TV is top-notch in both form and function, with a stylish bezel that offers a modern and seamless look. Samsung BUY NOW

Display artwork, TV, movies, and memories in high-quality 4K view with this artwork-meets-entertainment systems solution. This Samsung smart TV is cleverly disguised as a sleek piece of framed art and comes in a variety of wood-frame finishes to match your choice of home decor. A 120-Hertz refresh rate and four HDMI ports round out this high-tech pick to make it perfect for gamers, movie buffs, and every type of home entertainment connoisseur imaginable—plus the money you save with the best Prime Day deals isn’t too bad either.

Best Amazon Prime Day laptop deals: Apple MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Chip—Now $1150 (was $1200)

20-Hour Battery A blazingly fast eight-core CPU processes faster than all previous generations while maintaining high-level energy efficiency. Apple BUY NOW

Built to blow the lid off of the competition and continue a legacy of innovation, this MacBook sports an ultra-thin design that doesn’t sacrifice its ability to tackle complex workloads and CPU-intensive processing. Apart from a processing power that’s roughly 2.8 times higher than that of earlier designs, the M1 features a 16-core neural engine that’s specifically designed to use less energy for advanced neural network and machine-learning operations.

Best kitchen shelf deal: VASAGLE ALINRU Kitchen Baker’s Rack—$55 (Was $100)

Multi-Purpose Set up a coffee station, bar, or additional dining space with this item. VASAGLE BUY NOW

This durable unit has two small square shelves, two longer shelves, a small basket, hanging racks, and a flat surface on top to hold all the kitchenware you desire. It can hold up to 176 pounds and comes with 6 S-shaped hooks to hold ladles and towels. The shelves are easy to install and is made of particleboard and steel. Choose between the Weathered Sand or Rustic Brown finishes.

Some final thoughts about Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals

We all have a thing or two we’ve been looking to upgrade at home, and Amazon Prime Day 2021 is one of the absolute best times to score big on markdowns and make your home improvement dreams come true. Amazon has made it easier than ever to access the best Prime Day 2021 deals on appliances, tech, house furnishings, and more. With sale items constantly coming in and out of stock, the best deals online are bound to change fast, so check this page often to stay in the loop.

