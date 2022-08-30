If you’re getting sick of your smartwatch allowing the never-ending onslaught of app alerts spill over from your phone, then you should take advantage of Amazon’s current pre-Labor Day sale on analog timepieces. You can currently get up to 48 percent off of models from Seiko, Timex, and Citizen. I’m particularly fond of the Citizen Eco Drive PCAT model, which receives super-accurate times from atomic clocks via radio signals so it always keeps extremely accurate time without you having to set it manually. Plus, the built-in Eco Drive tech keeps the watch fully charged by soaking up light from any light source in your environment. It’s $339, which is 48 percent off the regular price.

If you want something even simpler, Seiko’s Mechanical Automatic watch is a great, stylish option. The whole thing is stainless steel, from the case to the bracelet. It has a 39mm case, which is substantial, but not bulky. It also has both manual and automatic winding options so you can get the tactile satisfaction of turning the stainless steel crown every few days if you feel like it. It’s currently $219, down from its $550 regular price.

You can check out the full selection of sale watches (some of which have made our list of best watches under $500 in the past), or scroll down to see some of the most interesting deals that we’ve collected here. Once you’ve got your new watch, go and check out our list of the best watch winders. You’re like two purchases away from becoming a full-fledged insufferable watch person. Classy!