We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Newer Apple products rarely go on sale, so the fact that the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) got a big discount for Black Friday/Cyber Monday is amazing. And the fact that they’re still in stock at this price even after five days (the infamous Turkey 5) is even more amazing. So if you’re an iPhone user and you haven’t grabbed a pair of earbuds yet this holiday shopping season, I’d recommend you act fast because I can confidently recommend these as a best buy and there’s no telling when they’ll hit this price again.

Just released in September, the AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have noticeably improved active noise cancellation and instantly apparent audio quality upgrades—richer bass and more extended highs, plus personalized improvements to Spatial Audio. All this is accompanied by longer playtime (six hours per charge), with a larger-capacity battery case.

If you don’t need all the active noise cancellation/Dolby Atmos bells & whistles, just quality and convenience, the standard AirPods 2 pair seamlessly with iOS/macOS devices and give you access to Siri with five hours of listening per charge.

Looking outside the Apple ecosystem? There are a ton of Black Friday audio deals still active and fresh Cyber Monday discounts on the way so keep checking PopSci.com.