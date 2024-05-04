We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Last year, I wrote about Citizen’s surprisingly classy, decidedly awesome Death Star watch. It sold out in two days, and supply has been spotty ever since. Apparently, the Force has blessed us, however, because Amazon has the Death Star model, as well as a ton of other awesome Star Wars collection watches, in stock and even cheaper than they usually are.

Most fan merch won’t work in a formal or even a work setting, but this Citizen Eco-Drive watch is different. It has a slick black design with a murdered-out bracelet. The 41mm face is substantial without feeling chunky, and it’s emblazoned with a subtle-but-obvious nod to our favorite planet-destroying space station. It’s an Eco-Drive, so it never needs a battery or winding; it just needs a little bit of sunlight to keep the kyber crystals inside excited.

More Citizen x Star Wars watches: