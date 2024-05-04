The Citizen x Star Wars Death Star watch is finally back in stock and on sale for May the 4th
Celebrate the annual Star Wars holiday with the classiest pieces of fan merch you have ever seen in your life. May the Fourth be with you.
Last year, I wrote about Citizen’s surprisingly classy, decidedly awesome Death Star watch. It sold out in two days, and supply has been spotty ever since. Apparently, the Force has blessed us, however, because Amazon has the Death Star model, as well as a ton of other awesome Star Wars collection watches, in stock and even cheaper than they usually are.
Citizen Men’s Eco-Drive Star Wars Death Star Black IP Stainless Steel Watch, 3-Hand, Luminous,41mm $318 (was $425)
Citizen
Most fan merch won’t work in a formal or even a work setting, but this Citizen Eco-Drive watch is different. It has a slick black design with a murdered-out bracelet. The 41mm face is substantial without feeling chunky, and it’s emblazoned with a subtle-but-obvious nod to our favorite planet-destroying space station. It’s an Eco-Drive, so it never needs a battery or winding; it just needs a little bit of sunlight to keep the kyber crystals inside excited.
More Citizen x Star Wars watches:
- Citizen Eco-Drive Star Wars Men’s Watch, Stainless Steel with Orange Leather strap, Rebel Pilot, Silver-Tone, 44mm $273 (was $425)
- Citizen Men’s Star Wars Vintage Ana-Digi Quartz Stainless Steel Watch $199 (was $450)
- Citizen Men’s Eco-Drive Star Wars Luke Skywalker Chronograph Stainless Steel Watch with Brown Leather Strap, Blue Bezel, 44mm $316 (was $395)
- Citizen Men’s Star Wars Eco-Drive with Stainless Steel Bracelet, Silver-Tone $200 (was $350)
- Citizen Eco-Drive Men’s Star Wars Darth Vader Chronograph Watch with Black Ion Plated Case, Red Accents and Black Leather Strap, Luminous, Date, 44mm $280 (was $395)
- Citizen Star Wars ANI-Digi Quartz Watch $318 (was $425)
- Citizen Eco-Drive Men’s Star Wars Chewbacca Black IP Stainless Steel on Brown Leather Strap, 3-Hand Date, Luminous, 43mm $229 (was $325)
- Citizen Quartz Star Wars Men’s Watch, Stainless Steel $184 (was $375)
- Citizen Eco-Drive Men’s Star Wars Millennium Falcon Stainless Steel Chronograph Watch, Blue Leather Strap, Luminous, 44mm $281 (was $375)
- Citizen Men’s Eco-Drive Star Wars Darth Vader Black Ion Plated Case Watch with Gray Leather Strap, Black Dial $263 (was $350)
- Citizen Men’s Eco-Drive Star Wars Imperial Storm Trooper Black Ion Plated Stainless Steel Case Watch, Perforated Black Silicone Strap, Black Dial, 3 Hand $297 (was $350)
- Citizen Men’s Eco-Drive Star Wars R2-D2 Chronograph Stainless Steel Watch with Cordura Strap, Silver Dial $340 (was $425)