When it comes to surprisingly sophisticated nerd merch, Citizen watches have really raised the bar. A few weeks ago, we shared Amazon’s sale on the company’s Star Wars-themed watches. Now, Amazon is offering solid discounts on Marvel-themed timepieces. They still come with plenty of nerd credibility, but many of them are subtle enough that you could easily wear them to a formal occasion. So, next time you go hulk smash a dance floor when the wedding band plays “Brick House,” you can actually rep the Incredible Hulk at the same time.

This is my personal favorite watch in the Citizen Marvel offerings and this is the cheapest it has been in months. The blue-and-red face has a subtle web design and a small Spider Man logo in one of the complications. It comes on a very mature stainless steel bracelet with a solid fold-over clasp and should age really nicely. The 44mm face is chunky enough to make it stand out, but not so huge that it looks ridiculous.

This is a full-on Eco-Drive watch, so it doesn’t require battery changes or winding. It draws power from light. Plus, this watch offers a 60-minute chronograph and the date. It’s an adult timepiece with a fun theme.

At a super quick glance, it evokes the red-and-blue Rolex Pepsi models, which will run you tens of thousands of dollars. For $256, we’re OK with the Citizen not actually shooting webs. For $40,000, though, the Rolex should absolutely provide some kind of super power.

More Marvel x Citizen watch deals at Amazon

If you’re not a big Spider Man fan (because you’re J. Jonah Jameson or otherwise), Citizen also has watches dedicated to other heroes. Here are some that are on sale at Amazon right now.