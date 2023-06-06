SHARE

Lots of watch “deals” you see online aren’t really deals at all. They look like bargains because stores sell models well below their original (and unrealistic) suggested retail prices. Right now, however, Amazon has some genuinely good deals on some really handsome Citizen watches. And, if you’re a Prime subscriber, you can still get most of them with plenty of time to spare, making them one of the more perfect Father’s Day gifts. We’ve picked out some of our favorites that have really solid discounts going right now:

Citizen Men’s Sport Luxury Eco-Drive Chronograph Watch $211 (Was $356)

Citizen Men's Sport Luxury Eco-Drive Chronograph Watch

Citizen Men’s Eco-Drive Weekender Garrison Field Watch $114 (Was $225)

Citizen Men's Eco-Drive Weekender Garrison Field Watch

Citizen Men’s Classic Corso Eco-Drive Watch, Chronograph $178 (Was $395)

Citizen Corso Watch

Citizen Eco-Drive Promaster Diver Mens Watch $247 (Was $425)

Citizen Pro Master Dive

Citizen Men’s Eco-Drive Sport Casual Brycen Weekender Chronograph Watch $175 (Was $375)

Citizen Men's Eco-Drive Sport Casual Brycen Weekender Chronograph Watch

Citizen Men’s Eco-Drive Corso Classic Watch in Stainless Steel with Brown Leather strap $189 (Was $325)

Citizen Men's Eco-Drive Corso Classic Watch in Stainless Steel with Brown Leather strap

Citizen Men’s Sport Casual Brycen Eco-Drive Chronograph Watch, Super Titanium $287 (Was $575)

Citizen Men's Sport Casual Brycen Eco-Drive Chronograph Watch, Super Titanium

Citizen Watches Men’s CA0621-05L Eco-Drive $133 (Was $190)

Citizen Watches Men's CA0621-05L Eco-Drive

Citizen Men’s Eco-Drive Sport Casual Brycen Weekender Chronograph Watch $197 (Was $375)

Citizen Men's Eco-Drive Sport Casual Brycen Weekender Chronograph Watch

Citizen Men’s Eco-Drive Weekender Garrison Field Watch in Black IP Stainless Steel with Brown Leather strap $130 (Was $295)

Citizen Men's Eco-Drive Weekender Garrison Field Watch in Black IP Stainless Steel with Brown Leather strap

Citizen Men’s Sport Casual Garrison 3-Hand Day/Date Eco-Drive Nylon Strap $144 (Was $206)

Wearables photo

Citizen Men’s Classic Eco-Drive Leather Strap Watch $136 (Was $195)

Citizen Eco-Drive Weekender Mens Watch, Stainless Steel with Polyurethane Strap $143 (Was $275)

Citizen Eco-Drive Weekender Mens Watch, Stainless Steel with Polyurethane Strap

Citizen Men’s Promaster Sea Automatic Polyurethane Strap Watch $305 (Was $575)

Citizen Men's Promaster Sea Automatic Polyurethane Strap Watch

Citizen Men’s Eco-Drive Weekender Garrison Field Watch in Stainless Steel, Black Dial $167 (Was $250)

Citizen Men's Eco-Drive Weekender Garrison Field Watch in Stainless Steel, Black Dial

Citizen Men’s Promaster Sailhawk Eco-Drive Watch $297 (Was $550)

Citizen Men's Promaster Sailhawk Eco-Drive Watch

Citizen Men’s Sport Casual Garrison 3-Hand Eco-Drive Cordura Strap $203 (Was $295)

Citizen Men's Sport Casual Garrison 3-Hand Eco-Drive CorduraÂ® Strap

Citizen Men’s Eco-Drive Classic Watch in Super Titanium with Atomic Timekeeping $417 (Was $596)

Wearables photo

Citizen Men’s Sport Casual Avion Eco-Drive Chronograph Watch $252 (Was $395)

Wearables photo

Citizen Corso Eco-Drive Men’s Watch $256 (Was $395)

Citizen Corso Eco-Drive Men's Watch

Citizen Men’s Sport Casual Avion Eco-Drive Chronograph Watch $210 (Was $300)

Citizen Men's Sport Casual Avion Eco-Drive Chronograph Watch

Citizen Men’s Promaster Dive Eco-Drive Watch $275 (Was $550)

Citizen Men's Promaster Dive Eco-Drive Watch

Stan Horaczek
Stan Horaczek

Stan Horaczek is the senior gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.

