We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Lots of watch “deals” you see online aren’t really deals at all. They look like bargains because stores sell models well below their original (and unrealistic) suggested retail prices. Right now, however, Amazon has some genuinely good deals on some really handsome Citizen watches. And, if you’re a Prime subscriber, you can still get most of them with plenty of time to spare, making them one of the more perfect Father’s Day gifts. We’ve picked out some of our favorites that have really solid discounts going right now: