The best audio deals for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days: Headphones, speakers, soundbars, and more

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Until this week, the least Amazon had ever charged for Beats Studio Pro headphones was $149.95. They’re $119 now, without Prime, which is less than half of Beats’ $299.99 list price. Sony’s WH-1000XM6 hit a new Amazon low as well, at $378. The rest of the page runs from $27.95 JBL earbuds to Sony’s $1,998 Theater Quad home theater system, and most of the deals that started with the sale on October 6 are Prime member prices.

Beats Studio Pro: $119 (was $299.99)

Beats Studio Pro $119 (was $299.99) Noise-canceling headphones under their previous Amazon low Beats See It

Beats’ noise-canceling over-ear headphones haven’t been this cheap on Amazon before. The Beats Studio Pro are $119, which is $30.95 under the $149.95 Amazon charged on October 4, its lowest price going back to 2023. Beats rates the battery for up to 40 hours and lists lossless audio over the USB-C port, and they pair with iPhones and Android phones alike.

Beats Powerbeats Pro 2: $179.95 (was $249.99)

Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 $179.95 (was $249.99) Ear-hook workout earbuds matching their lowest price Beats See It

Beats builds the Powerbeats Pro 2 around what it calls secure-fit ear hooks, and at $179.95 the workout earbuds are $70 off and match the lowest price Amazon has charged for them, from June 21. Beats lists noise canceling, heart rate monitoring, and sweat and water resistance, and rates them for up to 45 hours of playback with the charging case. If you’d rather have wingtips than hooks, the Beats Powerbeats Fit are $159.95, which also matches their June low.

Bose SoundLink Plus: $179 (was $269)

Bose SoundLink Plus $179 (was $269) A waterproof Bose speaker at its lowest Amazon price Bose See It

Ninety dollars off puts the Bose SoundLink Plus at $179, matching the lowest price Amazon has charged for it, which it first hit on June 19. Bose rates it for up to 20 hours on a charge and lists it as waterproof and dustproof. The bigger Bose SoundLink Max is $279, $120 off.

Marshall Emberton III: $99.99 (was $179.99)

Marshall Emberton III $99.99 (was $179.99) A waterproof Marshall speaker matching its June low Sony See It

Of the three Marshall speakers on sale here, the Marshall Emberton III at $99.99 is the cheapest, and it’s the only one at its lowest price, which Amazon first charged on June 23. That’s $80 off its $179.99 list price. Marshall lists it as a waterproof portable speaker, and the deal doesn’t require Prime. The larger Marshall Middleton is $149.99 for Prime members.

Best headphone and earbud deals

Sony’s WH-1000XM6 are $378, the lowest price Amazon has charged for them since tracking began in May 2025. The Skullcandy Crusher Evo at $89.99 and the Nothing Headphone (1) at $189 are at their lowest Amazon prices too.

Best Bluetooth and smart speaker deals

Two of these beat their earlier Amazon prices: the Sonos Era 100 SL at $149 is $10 under its June price, and the JBL Go 4 is $3 under its June low.

Best soundbar, subwoofer and bookshelf speaker deals

Sony’s BRAVIA Theater System 6 at $548 and HT-S40R at $248 are at their lowest Amazon prices, and the Theater Bar 6 and SS-CS5M2 bookshelf speakers match their June lows.

Prime Big Deal Days headphone deals FAQ

Is the Sony WH-1000XM6 on sale for Prime Big Deal Days?

Yes. The Sony WH-1000XM6 are $378, $81.99 under their $459.99 list price and the lowest Amazon has charged for them since tracking began in May 2025.

Are AirPods on sale for Prime Big Deal Days?

Yes. The Apple AirPods Pro 3 are $179, $70 off their $249 list price.

Are Bose speakers on sale for Prime Big Deal Days?

Yes. The Bose SoundLink Plus is $179, matching the lowest price Amazon has charged for it, and the Bose SoundLink Max is $279, $120 off its list price. The Bose SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen) is $99, matching its July 2025 low.

Do you need Prime to get these headphone deals?

For many of them. Amazon lists most of the deals that started October 6 as Prime member prices, including the Sennheiser Momentum 4 at $179.95. The early Beats, Bose and Sony deals didn’t carry a Prime badge when we checked on October 5, and the Marshall Middleton did.

Should I buy headphones now or wait for Black Friday?

The Beats Studio Pro and Sony WH-1000XM6 are below any price Amazon has charged for them before, and the Bose SoundLink Plus matches its low.