These Moultrie trail cameras are the best impulse purchase you can make during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days

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You may think trail cameras are just for hunting, but they’re actually a great way to view the wildlife in your area. We know you like animal cameras (especially eagles), but there’s likely natural action happening in your own backyard and you can capture it. Conservation groups use the same idea, and a wildlife camera in Guatemala recently caught a once-in-a-decade jaguar snapshot. These handy devices live in the woods on a tree or other structure and keep watch on the world around them. They’re handy, versatile, useful, and cheaper than you probably expect. That’s especially true during the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale. Grab them and see what those hilarious turkeys are up to when you’re asleep.

Moultrie Edge 3 Cellular Trail Camera: $66.49 (was $99.99)

Moultrie Edge 3 Cellular Trail Camera $66.49 (was $99.99) Cellular trail camera with a 0.5-second trigger, $33.50 off Moultrie See It

At $66.49, down $33.50 from its $99.99 list price, the Moultrie Edge 3 is the cheapest single camera in this sale. Amazon’s listing gives it a 40MP still sensor, 1080p video, a 0.5-second trigger and a 100-foot range, and says it connects to the strongest of four U.S. cellular networks on its own, with no SIM card to install. Live Aim previews the camera’s view in the Moultrie app so you can set the angle before you walk away from the tree, and built-in GPS pins the camera on a map. The listing says service plans start at $9.99 with no contracts, so factor that in alongside the camera’s price.

Moultrie Edge 3 Pro Cellular Trail Camera: $99.99 (was $139.99)

Moultrie Edge 3 Pro Cellular Trail Camera $99.99 (was $139.99) 50MP cellular trail camera with a 0.3-second trigger, $40 off Moultrie See It

Fifty megapixels and a 0.3-second trigger are what Amazon’s listing gives the Edge 3 Pro over the standard Edge 3, and it’s $99.99 today, $40 under its $139.99 list price. The listing adds 1440p video, a no-glow infrared flash with a range of up to 100 feet, and a GPS feature that syncs each camera’s location into onX Hunt. Moultrie’s AI buck detection switches the camera to video when it identifies a buck, according to the listing, and the camera uses the same four-carrier auto-connect and plans starting at $9.99 as the Edge 3.

Moultrie Edge 4 Cellular Trail Camera: $99.99 (was $129.99)

Moultrie Edge 4 Cellular Trail Camera $99.99 (was $129.99) 40MP cellular trail camera with built-in storage, $30 off Moultrie See It

Amazon marks the Moultrie Edge 4 as a Limited time deal at $99.99, $30 under its $129.99 list price. It boasts 40MP stills, 1080p video and a 0.4-second trigger at 100 feet, plus IP67 waterproofing and 8GB of built-in memory, so there’s no SD card to buy. Live Aim and the camera’s settings both work without phone signal at the site, according to the listing, which is useful when you’re hanging a camera somewhere with no bars. That puts it at the same price as the Edge 3 Pro, with a 40MP sensor and a 0.4-second trigger against the Pro’s 50MP and 0.3 seconds.

Moultrie Edge 4 Solar Cellular Trail Camera: $149.58 (was $169.99)

Moultrie Edge 4 Solar Cellular Trail Camera $149.58 (was $169.99) Solar-powered Edge 4 with a pan-and-tilt panel, $20.41 off Moultrie See It

A solar panel that pans and tilts comes built into the Moultrie Edge 4 Solar, and Amazon has the camera at $149.58, $20.41 under its $169.99 list price. The listing says you can angle the panel toward the sun from any hang, and a rechargeable lithium battery is included, so there are no AA batteries to swap. It also names IP67 waterproofing, Live Aim, auto-pinning GPS and 8GB of built-in memory, and the title lists a 40MP sensor.

Best Moultrie 2-pack trail camera deals

Both Moultrie 2-packs on the store page are marked down too.

Moultrie Edge 3 Cellular Trail Camera, 2-Pack $96.41 (was $149.99). That works out to about $48 a camera, and the listing gives the pair the same 40MP sensor and 0.5-second trigger as the single Edge 3 camera.

$96.41 (was $149.99). That works out to about $48 a camera, and the listing gives the pair the same 40MP sensor and 0.5-second trigger as the single Edge 3 camera. Moultrie Edge 4 Cellular Trail Camera, 2-Pack $179.98 (was $229.99). Amazon marks this one as a Limited time deal, and the price comes to about $90 a camera for the 40MP, 0.4-second Edge 4.

Prime Big Deal Days Moultrie trail camera deals FAQ

What is the best trail camera for the best price?

By price alone, the Edge 3 2-pack is the cheapest per camera at about $48 and has the deepest cut of the six at 36%, or $53.58 off its $149.99 list price. The cheapest single camera is the Edge 3 at $66.49.

What are the best trail camera bundle deals available?

Moultrie’s two 2-packs are both marked down: the Edge 3 2-pack is $96.41 and the Edge 4 2-pack is $179.98. Each pack works out to a lower per-camera price than buying the matching single camera.

What is the monthly fee for the Moultrie trail camera?

Amazon’s listings for the Edge 3 and the Edge 3 Pro say service plans start at $9.99 with no contracts, and neither listing spells out the billing period. The bullets on the Edge 4 listing don’t give plan pricing, so check Moultrie’s plan page before you buy.