The world said goodbye to Fiona the hippo on Thursday. Fiona died at age 9 after ingesting a knit hat.

Fiona captivated the world since her birth in 2017. She beat the odds after entering the world six weeks premature and weighing only 29 pounds. Her tiny stature and determined, playful nature made her an extraordinarily popular resident of the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden.

“Fiona was such a gift,” said Cincinnati Zoo Executive Chair of the Board Thane Maynard. “I have never known an animal so beloved in all my life. From the day she was born, she was like lightning in a bottle. And, she will be remembered and beloved many years from now.”

To celebrate Fiona’s life, the Zoo shared a collection of Fiona images from over the years—from her early days as a spunky calf to her more recent hippo shenanigans. Scroll down for some of our favorite videos of Fiona too.

Image: Cassandra Crawford, Courtesy of Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden

Image: Mark Dumont, Courtesy of Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden MARK DUMONT

Image: Kathy Newton, Courtesy of Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden

Image: Courtesy of Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden

Image: Courtesy of Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden

Image: Lisa Hubbard, Courtesy of Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden

Image: Courtesy of Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden

Image: Lisa Hubbard, Courtesy of Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden

Image: Lisa Hubbard, Courtesy of Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden

Image: Courtesy of Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden

Image: Terry Haussler Courtesy of Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden

Image: Lisa Hubbard, Courtesy of Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden

Image: Lisa Hubbard, Courtesy of Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden

Image: Kathy Newton, Courtesy of Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden

Image: Lisa Hubbard, Courtesy of Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden

Image: Courtesy of Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden

Image: Lisa Hubbard, Courtesy of Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden

Image: Courtesy of Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden

Image: Lisa Hubbard, Courtesy of Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden

Hippo Fiona's 8 Year Highlights – Cincinnati Zoo

Baby Hippo Fiona – Episode 1 The Beginning – Cincinnati Zoo

Fiona looking for her fans. 🤩🤩

Hippo Fiona Then and Now – Cincinnati Zoo #shorts