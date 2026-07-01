Crutchfield’s Fourth of July headphone and earbud sale is all fireworks no fizzle

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Amazon Prime Deal Days may have come and gone, but summer and savings are still heating up. If you’ve been debating new wireless headphones or earbuds, it’s not too late to save thanks to the Crutchfield Fourth of July sale. If your current pair clamps too tight or dies before your playlist does, you can celebrate independence with travel-friendly noise cancelers or enjoy audiophile-adjacent wired options from Bose, Sennheiser, JBL, Marshall, Meze, Focal, and more. So, before you touch grass this weekend, grab audio deals before they’re gone July 5. And stay hydrated!

Bose QuietComfort Headphones $209 (was $349) 40% off Bose’s signature noise-canceling over-ears, through July 5. Bose See It Key Specs Bose active noise cancellation blocks external noise

Bluetooth 5.1 for wireless music and calls

Quiet, Aware, and custom modes via an earcup button



If your biggest audio issue is what’s outside headphones, not within, Bose QuietComfort Headphones are a way to improve both. With proven active noice cancellation, airplanes, offices, and HVACs disappear. All that’s left is a soundtrack for success. Earpads are plush, battery life is long, and there’s adjustable awareness modes if you do need to let the world back in a little bit. Plus, at 40% off, these undercut the flashier Ultra model without giving up the strategic serenity people buy Bose for in the first place.

Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless $99.95 (was $219.95) 55% off, the deepest cut in the whole sale. Sennheiser See It Key Specs Bluetooth 5.3 for music and calls

TrueResponse dynamic drivers for detailed sound

Hybrid noise canceling with a dual-mic system



If you want hi-fi pedigree at a just toss it in the gym bag price, these compact, clean-looking earbuds from Sennheiser off pocketable clarity. The Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless borrows from the driver design and adaptive noise canceling from Sennheiser’s pricier Momentum line and puts them in a set of earbuds that is 55% off, the deepest single discount in this sale. If you want a taste of Sennheiser’s house sound without paying flagship money, this is where to start.

And if you do want that extra refinement, the Momentum True Wireless 4 is available for $179.95, down from $299.95. These TrueResponse flagships have textured, detail-focused tuning, Bluetooth 5.4 with strong codec support, app-based personalization, and ANC. With a good source it’s like your listening room on the go.

JBL Tune 720BT $49.95 (was $89.95) Under $50 for name-brand wireless over-ears is about as low as it goes. JBL See It Key Specs Lightweight over-ear design

Bluetooth 5.3

40mm drivers with deep bass



JBL’s live-sound lineage shows through in these punchy, crowd-pleasing Bluetooth 5.3 cans. The 40mm drivers play loud but not loose, bringing fun to the workweek, workout, or weekend chores. They’re a budget over-ear buy with the kind of pleasing sound that makes you feel like you must be taking advantage of a pricing error. At $49.95, it’s cheap enough that you wouldn’t panic if you left them behind, but you could buy two just in case.

Marshall Major V $89.99 (was $159.99) 100 hours of playtime per charge and an iconic aesthetic at 44% off. Marshal See It Key Specs Bluetooth 5.3 for streaming and calls

Folds flat for storage

Up to 100 hours of playtime (Marshall rated)



If on-ear headphones and an on-stage aesthetic is more your thing, the Marshall Major V folds down small for a bag and carries the leather-grain finish and brass-knob look the brand built its name on. Plus, you won’t have to worry about battery anxiety, since Marshall rates it for 100 hours per charge. If you wanna rock rock-club style, this is the pair with the personality and stamina to beat.

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