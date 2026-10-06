Ditch your crumb-filled keyboard and mouse for these Amazon Prime Day deals on Logitech accessories

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Ultimate Ears’ BOOM 4 is $94.99 on Amazon as of October 6, down $55 from its $149.99 list price, and it’s one of 50 Logitech, Logitech G and Ultimate Ears products marked down for Prime Big Deal Days. The sale covers mice and keyboards from $14.99, webcams and streaming gear up to a $349.99 Mevo Start camera, three Logitech G racing wheels that are each $100 off, and four Ultimate Ears speakers. Thirty-four of the 50 prices carry a Prime Big Deal label, which means you need Prime for those, and Amazon offers a free 30-day Prime trial if you’re not a member. The sale ends at 11:59pm PT on Wednesday, October 7, which is 2:59am ET on Thursday, October 8.

Ultimate Ears BOOM 4: $94.99 (was $149.99)

Ultimate Ears BOOM 4 $94.99 (was $149.99) Floating 15-hour Bluetooth speaker, $55 off Ultimate Ears See It

Fifteen hours of battery and an IP67 rating are the headline specs on the Ultimate Ears BOOM 4, and the speaker floats if it ends up in a pool or lake. Ultimate Ears says it survives drops from up to 15 feet and reaches 147 feet over Bluetooth, and it charges over USB-C. A PartyUp feature links it with other speakers in the BOOM, MEGABOOM, EVERBOOM, EPICBOOM and HYPERBOOM lines, but not the WONDERBOOM or MINIROLL. It’s $94.99, down from $149.99, for Prime members.

Logitech MK955 Signature Slim Combo: $94.99 (was $119.99)

Logitech MK955 Signature Slim Combo $94.99 (was $119.99) Slim keyboard and quiet mouse for up to three devices, $25 off Logitech See It

Anyone who moves between a laptop, a tablet and a phone is the target for the MK955 Signature Slim combo. The keyboard switches between three devices, and the M750 L Signature Plus mouse in the box has SilentTouch buttons that Logitech says make 90% less click noise. Both connect over Bluetooth or a Logi Bolt receiver and work with Windows, macOS, Chrome OS, Linux, iPadOS, iOS and Android, and the Logi Options+ software handles customization. The combo is $94.99, down from $119.99, for Prime members.

Logitech Brio 501: $99.99 (was $129.99)

Logitech Brio 501 $99.99 (was $129.99) 1080p webcam with auto-framing, $30 off Logitech See It

The Logitech Brio 501 records 1080p video, and its RightSight auto-framing keeps you centered when you shift around during a call. RightLight 4 adjusts the image for dim rooms, the lens has a 90-degree field of view, and a privacy shutter covers it when you’re not on camera. Two noise-reducing microphones are built in, and Logitech lists it as compatible with Nintendo Switch 2 GameChat. It’s $99.99, down from $129.99, for Prime members.

Logitech G316 X 98: $94.98 (was $119.99)

Logitech G316 X 98 $94.98 (was $119.99) 98% gaming keyboard with hot-swappable switches, $25 off Logitech See It

A numpad survives on the Logitech G316 X 98, which uses a compact 98% layout. Its linear switches are hot-swappable, so you can change them without soldering, and the keycaps are double-shot PBT on a gasket mount with dampening. Logitech says the report rate reaches 8 kHz through its G HUB software, and the keyboard also has an LED dot-matrix display and a dial. It’s $94.98, down from $119.99, for Prime members.

Best Logitech mouse and keyboard deals

Twenty-two mice, keyboards, combos and iPad keyboard cases are marked down, from a $14.99 M317 mouse to a $169.99 MX Keys S combo for Mac, and 16 of them carry a Prime Big Deal label. The MK955 combo is covered above.

Best Logitech webcam and streaming deals

Ten webcams, microphones and streaming tools run from a $24.99 Brio 101 to the $349.99 Mevo Start live-streaming camera, and seven carry the Prime Big Deal label. The Brio 501 is covered above.

Best Logitech G gaming deals

The G923, G29 and G920 racing wheels are each $100 off, and the 11 Logitech G deals here start at a $28.48 G305 mouse. Five of the 11 carry the Prime Big Deal label, and the G316 X 98 keyboard is covered above.

More Ultimate Ears speaker deals

Logitech announced in 2008 that it would acquire Ultimate Ears, and three more of its speakers are marked down alongside the BOOM 4. Two of the three carry the Prime Big Deal label.

Prime Big Deal Days Logitech deals FAQ

Is Logitech on sale for Prime Big Deal Days?

Yes. Amazon has 50 Logitech, Logitech G and Ultimate Ears products marked down as of October 6, including the Ultimate Ears BOOM 4 at $94.99, the MX Master 3S at $79.99 and the Brio 501 webcam at $99.99.

When do the Logitech deals end?

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale ends at 11:59pm PT on Wednesday, October 7, which is 2:59am ET on Thursday, October 8. Prices can change before then, so check the current price on the MX Master 3S or any other listing before you buy.

Do you need Prime for the Logitech deals?

For most of them, yes. Thirty-four of the 50 prices carry a Prime Big Deal label, including the BOOM 4 and the G316 X 98, while the other 16, including the MX Keys S and the Brio 101, don’t carry one.

What’s the best Logitech deal right now?

Among the 50 products in this post, the Ultimate Ears MINIROLL has the deepest percentage cut at 50%, from $79.99 to $39.89. The Mevo Start camera and the G923, G29 and G920 racing wheels each have the biggest dollar cut at $100.

What’s the best Logitech webcam deal right now?

Among the seven Logitech webcams in this post, the StreamCam has the deepest cut at 44%, from $169.99 to $94.99, which is $75 off. The C922x and the Brio 101 each follow at 37.5%.

What’s the best Logitech gaming deal right now?

Among the 12 Logitech G products in this post, the G703 wireless mouse has the deepest percentage cut at 46%, from $99.99 to $53.98. The G923, G29 and G920 racing wheels each have the biggest dollar cut at $100.