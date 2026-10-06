The best Yeti deals during Amazon Prime Day include water bottles, tumblers, coolers, bags, and more

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I abuse my YETI water bottle and I’m always impressed when it survives. I appreciate a product that’s built to last. YETI’s Fall Deals page on Amazon right now aligns with the site’s Prime Big Deal Days, with price cuts running from 8% to 42%. The deepest is on the Rambler 14 oz Mug, which is $22 instead of $38, and the Rambler 42 oz Straw Mug follows at 40% off, $27 instead of $45 in Key Lime and in Lowcountry Peach. You can grab a free 30-day Prime trial if you’re not a member and want to access all the deals. The deals also reach other product ranges, so upgrade your whole gear kit to stuff that will last years.

YETI Rambler 42 oz Straw Mug (Key Lime): $27 (was $45)

YETI Rambler 42 oz Straw Mug Key Lime $27.00 (was $45.00) Double-wall insulated straw mug, 40% off Yeti See It

A 40% cut puts the YETI Rambler 42 oz Straw Mug in Key Lime at $27, $18 under its $45 list price, and the Lowcountry Peach version has the same cut. Amazon’s listing describes a double-wall vacuum insulated stainless steel body, a wide reusable straw, a cupholder-compatible fit and a dishwasher-safe build. The Tropical Pink is $26.78, which is 15% below a $31.50 typical price.

YETI Rambler 35 oz Straw Mug 2.0 (Navy): $27.93 (was $42)

YETI Rambler 35 oz Straw Mug 2.0 Navy $27.93 (was $42.00) Welded-handle 35 oz straw mug, 34% off YETI See It

Amazon’s listing for the YETI Rambler 35 oz Straw Mug 2.0 says its updated welded handle gives a firmer grip, and it lists the same double-wall vacuum insulation, reusable straw and cupholder fit as the 42 oz mug. The Navy version is $27.93, 34% below its $42 list price, and Black and White show the same price. Ridgeline is $31.50, which is 25% off.

YETI Rambler 20 oz Tumbler with MagSlider Lid (Venom): $26.60 (was $35)

YETI Rambler 20 oz Tumbler with MagSlider Lid Venom $26.60 (was $35.00) 20 oz stainless tumbler with a magnetic lid, $8.40 off YETI See It

At $26.60 in Venom, the YETI Rambler 20 oz Tumbler is $8.40 under its $35 list price, and a second 20 oz listing is $26.25. Amazon’s listing says plainly that the MagSlider lid isn’t leakproof and won’t stop a spill. It describes a stainless steel body with double-wall vacuum insulation, a height of 6 7/8 inches and a size that fits standard cup holders.

YETI Hopper M Series Backpack Cooler (Cherry Blossom): $243.75 (was $325)

YETI Hopper M Series Backpack Soft Sided Coolers with MagShield Access YETI See It

YETI’s listing for the Hopper M Series backpack cooler names three parts: ColdCell closed-cell foam insulation, a DryHide shell it says holds up to punctures and UV, and a MagShield opening that magnets hold open and a push seals shut. Amazon’s page lists a capacity of 2,741.61 cubic inches and dimensions of 9.9 by 15.3 by 18.1 inches. The Cherry Blossom is $243.75, $81.25 under its $325 list price, and a second Hopper M backpack listing carries the same price.

YETI Roadie 48 Wheeled Cooler (Venom): $323 (was $425)

YETI Roadie 48 Wheeled Cooler Venom $323.00 (was $425.00) Wheeled hard cooler, $102 off YETI See It

The YETI Roadie 48 has the biggest dollar cut on the page at $102, which takes it from $425 to $323 in Venom. Amazon’s listing calls out a retractable periscope handle, solid one-piece NeverFlat tires and non-slip feet, and it lists the cooler’s capacity as 54 pounds. The smaller Roadie 32 is also marked down and is covered in the list below.

Best YETI cooler and bag deals

The Hopper M Series backpack and Roadie 48 are covered above. The rest of the marked-down coolers, lunch boxes and bags are below, and each one carries Amazon’s Prime Big Deal label unless its entry says otherwise.

Best YETI tumbler, mug and bottle deals

Many of these come in several colors on separate listings, and the price can change with the color, so each price below belongs to the specific listing linked. Every entry carries the Prime Big Deal label unless it says otherwise.

Best YETI food jar, pitcher and barware deals

The same rule applies here: each price belongs to the listing linked, and the Prime Big Deal label is on every entry unless it says otherwise.

Prime Big Deal Days YETI deals FAQ

Is YETI on sale for Prime Big Deal Days?

Yes. Amazon’s YETI Fall Deals page marks down 139 of 202 listings as of October 6, including the Rambler 42 oz Straw Mug at $27, the Hopper M Series backpack cooler at $243.75 and the Roadie 48 at $323.

Do you need Prime for the YETI deals?

For most of them, yes. Amazon labels 98 of the 139 marked-down YETI listings as Prime Big Deals, which are for Prime members, including the Hopper M Series backpack cooler and the Roadie 48. The other 41, such as the Silo Half Gallon jug at $45.60 and the Ranchero 22L backpack at $180, carry no Prime label. A free 30-day Prime trial is one way in for the labeled ones.

When do the YETI deals end?

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale ends at 11:59pm PT on Wednesday, October 7, which is 2:59am ET on Thursday, October 8. The YETI page doesn’t show end times for individual prices, so check the price on the Rambler 42 oz Straw Mug or any other listing before you buy.