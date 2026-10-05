Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days already has dozens of TVs for prices cheaper than Black Friday

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You don’t have to wait until Black Friday to get a big TV on the cheap anymore. The Sony BRAVIA 6 65-inch OLED (K-65A60) is $1,298 on Amazon, $701.99 under its $1,999.99 list price. That’s the lowest it has been, though its price history only goes back about a month. It’s one of the early Prime Big Deal Days deals, which started a day before the sale begins on Tuesday, October 6, and it’s one of 21 TVs below from Sony, Samsung, LG, Roku, Hisense and Amazon’s own Ember line, alongside Sony soundbars and Fire TV Sticks. More deals start on October 6 and we’ll add them as they go live.

Sony BRAVIA 6 65-inch OLED: $1,298 (was $1,999.99)

Sony 65-Inch BRAVIA 6 OLED 4K Google TV (K-65A60) $1,298 (was $1,999.99) A 65-inch OLED at its lowest recorded price Sony See It

CamelCamelCamel’s price tracking shows no lower Amazon price for this TV since it started following it about a month ago, and Amazon’s listing calls it a 4K HDR Google TV with Gemini. It costs one cent more than the Samsung 65-inch S85H OLED in this sale, so the two are worth comparing side by side.

LG 83-inch OLED evo C6: $3,499.99 (was $5,299.99)

LG 83-Inch OLED evo C6 4K Smart TV (2026) $3,499.99 (was $5,299.99) $1,800 off LG’s 2026 83-inch OLED LG See It

At $3,499.99, the LG 83-inch OLED evo C6 takes $1,800 off its $5,299.99 list price, the biggest dollar discount on this page. Amazon charged $3,703.26 for it on June 23, so this price is $203.27 lower.

Sony BRAVIA 3 II 85-inch: $1,298 (was $1,599.99)

Sony 85-Inch BRAVIA 3 II 4K Google TV (K-85XR30M2) $1,298 (was $1,599.99) An 85-inch 4K TV at its lowest recorded price Sony See It

For the same $1,298 as the Sony OLED above, you can go to 85 inches. The Sony BRAVIA 3 II 85-inch (K-85XR30M2) is an LED TV with Google TV built in. It gives up OLED contrast in exchange for the extra size. The price is $301.99 under its $1,599.99 list price and the lowest in about six months of tracking.

Roku 50-inch Select Series QLED: $199.99 (was $299.99)

Roku 50-Inch Select Series 4K QLED TV (2026) $199.99 (was $299.99) A 50-inch 4K QLED at its lowest recorded price See It

Roku builds its own software into its TVs, so the Roku 50-inch Select Series QLED at $199.99 doesn’t need a streaming stick. It’s a 4K QLED from Roku’s 2026 lineup, and it’s $100 under its $299.99 list price. Amazon hasn’t charged less for it in six months of tracking. For a bedroom or kitchen, the Roku 32-inch Select Series is $99.99, which is $20 under the $119.99 it cost on August 17 and $80 under its $179.99 list price.

Best OLED TV deals

The Sony BRAVIA 6, the LG C6 and the Samsung 65-inch S85H OLED are all at their lowest recorded prices. The Roku 65-inch Pro Series is the cheapest OLED here at $799.99, though its price history only goes back about a month. The Sony BRAVIA XR8B 77-inch OLED costs $200 more than the $1,798 Amazon charged for it on February 2.

Best LED and QLED TV deals

Hisense’s 2026 E7 Mini LED sets and Amazon’s own Ember TVs fill out most of this list, and all of them carry Prime pricing. The Hisense 75-inch E7 at $674.97 is $23 under the lowest price Amazon had charged for it before tonight. The Samsung 43-inch M70H and the Sony BRAVIA 3 65-inch are above their lowest prices this year, by $78 and $50, while the Roku 32-inch Select Series is $20 under its August 17 price.

Best soundbar deals

Five of the six Sony audio deals here match or beat the lowest price their listings have had on Amazon. The Sony BRAVIA Theater Trio (HT-A8) at $1,498 is a three-unit system, and the Sony HT-S400 at $198 is the cheapest Sony soundbar here, though it sold for $178 in November 2024.

Best streaming device deals

Only the Amazon Fire TV Stick HD is at its lowest price, and it ties the $15.99 it cost on June 13. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max cost $32.99 in November 2024, the Fire TV Stick 4K Plus cost $24.99 in November 2025, and the Roku Streaming Stick HD cost $15 the same month.

Prime Big Deal Days TV deals FAQ

Are there early Prime Big Deal Days TV deals?

Yes. Sony, Samsung, LG, Roku, Hisense and Amazon Ember TV deals are live now, a day before the sale starts on Tuesday, October 6. The Samsung 65-inch S85H OLED at $1,297.99 is one of 10 TVs on this page at or tied with its lowest recorded price.

When do the Prime Big Deal Days TV deals end?

Prime Big Deal Days ends at 11:59pm PT on Wednesday, October 7, which is 2:59am ET on Thursday, October 8. Each early deal has its own countdown on its listing, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick HD at $15.99, and we haven’t recorded those end times, so check the countdown on the listing.

Do you need Prime to get these TV deals?

For some of them. The Hisense and Amazon Ember TVs, the Roku 65-inch Pro Series OLED and the Fire TV Sticks carried Amazon’s Early Prime Big Deal badge when we checked on October 5. The Sony, Samsung and LG deals didn’t, including the Sony BRAVIA 6 65-inch OLED at $1,298.

What is the best OLED TV deal for Prime Big Deal Days?

The Sony BRAVIA 6 65-inch OLED at $1,298 is the pick for most people, since it’s $701.99 under its list price and at its lowest recorded price. The Samsung 65-inch S85H OLED costs one cent less at $1,297.99 and is also at its lowest recorded price, and the LG 83-inch OLED evo C6 at $3,499.99 is the one for a big wall.

Are TVs at their lowest price for Prime Big Deal Days?

Ten of the 21 TVs here are at or tied with their lowest recorded prices, including the Hisense 75-inch E7 at $674.97. The Sony BRAVIA XR8B 77-inch OLED, the Sony BRAVIA 3 65-inch and the Samsung 43-inch M70H sold for less on Amazon earlier this year, and so did several of the Hisense and Amazon Ember sets, a few by only cents.

Should I buy a TV now or wait for Black Friday?

TVs at their lowest recorded price cost less than Amazon has charged before, like the Roku 32-inch Select Series at $99.99, which is below the $119.99 it cost on August 17. Others cost more than they did earlier, such as the Sony BRAVIA XR8B 77-inch OLED, which is $1,998 here but sold for $1,798 on February 2. Black Friday is November 27.

What is the best streaming stick deal?

The Amazon Fire TV Stick HD at $15.99 is the one streaming device on this page at its lowest price on Amazon. The Roku Streaming Stick HD is $19.99, but it cost $15 in November 2025.

For most living rooms, the Sony BRAVIA 6 65-inch OLED at $1,298 is the pick. The LG 83-inch OLED evo C6 at $3,499.99 is the big-screen option, the Sony BRAVIA 3 II 85-inch at $1,298 is the size pick, and the Roku 50-inch Select Series QLED at $199.99 is the budget pick.