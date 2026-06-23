These Prime Day personal audio deals give you the best sound at the best prices

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Amazon Prime Deal Days are back for June 2026, which means it’s a great time to save on personal audio. That’s if you can find the right deal in the pages and pages of sales static. Well, these early headphone and speaker discounts are good enough to cut through the noise. From travel-ready noise-canceling cans to portable Bluetooth speakers, you can save up to 50% across many of the top brands. As always, Prime pricing can shift fast, so grab what looks good before the discounts are gone. And an account is required, but you can sign up for a free 30-day trial that covers you through the main event, which runs from June 23 to 26.

Bose QuietComfort Headphones $179.00 (was $359.00) Class-leading noise cancellation at an all-time low, 50% off Bose See It



When it comes to noise cancellation, Bose has been making commutes and cubicles silent for years. If there’s an airplane or open office in your life and you need to feel like you control its volume knob, the QuietComfort headphones bring that and plush, all-day comfort, adjustable listening modes, and up to 24 hours of battery life. At $179—half off the usual $359—they’re an easy Prime Deal Days pickup for travelers or anyone who enjoys hearing themselves think.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones $198.00 (was $399.99) Sony’s adjustable sound and adaptive noise cancellation, an all-time low at 50% off Sony See It



Sony headphones are one of the easiest recommendations for anyone seeking out premium noise cancellation and highly customizable sound, especially when the price drops this low. You get excellent ANC and EQ, a lightweight fit, multipoint pairing, touch controls, and up to 30 hours of battery life. Sure, there are newer generations, but at $198 instead of $399.99, these flagship-adjacent cans are less “splurge?” and more “sold!”

Beats Studio Pro Wireless Headphones $149.95 (was $349.99) Cross-platform over-ears with USB-C lossless, an all-time low at 57% off Beats See It



If you like to move on the move, Beats Studio Pro headphones are great for commuting, traveling, or just turning on and blissing out. You get active noise calling, Transparency mode, Personalized Spatial Audio, USB-C lossless audio, and up to 40 hours of batteru life in a clean, foldable design. It’s a lot of the benefits of what AirPods Max give iPhone users, but cross-platform and more portable. And, at $149.95 instead of $349.99, much more affordable.

JBL Live 670NC Wireless Headphones $49.95 (was $129.95) Adaptive noise canceling under $50, an all-time low at 62% off JBL See It



If you’re looking for a deal you can’t beat so that you can beat the beat, these JBL live 670N wireless headphones are budget-friendly and bass-forward. The 40mm drivers deliver punchy low end even though they’re on- not over-ear, and you still get noise cancellation, Smart Ambient mode, multipoint Bluetooth, and marathon 65-hour battery life. And, at $49.95 instead of $129.95, they are a low-risk, high-reward Deal Days pickup if you’re going to be traveling and want sound that transports you.

Bose SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen) Bluetooth Speaker $99.00 (was $159.00) Rugged IP67 portable speaker at an all-time low, $60 off Bose See It



Bose portable Bluetooth speakers are built for the places where your phone speaker taps out, but a party speaker won’t fit. Patios, parks, hotel rooms, beach towels, and backyard tables. And the SoundLink Flex, in particular, is compact, rugged, highly water- and dust-resistant, and ready to be tossed in a bag without ceremony. For $99, down from $159, it delivers the kind of portable sound that makes a good time the best time, every time.

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