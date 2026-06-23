These JBL Prime Day Deals on Bluetooth party speakers and more give you big savings and bigger bass

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When people say “party speaker,” they might as well just say “JBL.” The brand’s Bluetooth speakers are surprisingly portable and even more surprisingly potent. Except when they aren’t … there are also floor-shaking PartyBox models for a crowd and the retro Authentics speakers that stay put on a shelf. No matter the size you need, there’s a JBL speaker loud enough for a backyard or the beach, which is why you see them everywhere. And right now, a big chunk of them are on sale for Amazon Prime Deal Days, which runs through June 26. But that doesn’t mean these prices will stick around, so grab what looks good before the discounts are gone. And an account is required, but you can sign up for a free 30-day trial that covers you through the main event. While you’re at it, check out the headphones and earbuds that are also on sale.
Looking for other audio brands on sale? We’ve got those, too …
JBL Charge 6 Portable Bluetooth Speaker $149.99 (was $199.95)
The do-everything portable, 25% off
The Charge 6 at $149.99 is the type of deal no one can argue with. That’s 25% off a speaker that is IP68-rated for dust and water and can survive drops, so it handles a pool deck, a campsite, or a kitchen counter … or all three in one day if it’s a really good time. JBL rates it for about 24 hours of playback, and it doubles as a power bank to top off a phone so your playlist outlives the snacks. It’s the easiest JBL to recommend if you only buy one.
JBL Flip 7 Portable Bluetooth Speaker $94.95 (was $149.95)
The pocket-bag speaker, 37% off
If the Charge is more than you need, the Flip 7 at $94.95 (37% off) is the size most people actually carry. This bumpin’ tallboy is small enough to clip to a bag and still loud enough for a gathering, with the same IP68 rating against water and dust. JBL rates it for about 14 hours, with a new attachment loop so it hangs off a strap instead of rolling around.
JBL Xtreme 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker $249.95 (was $379.95)
Big sound with a swappable battery, 34% off
For real volume, the Xtreme 4 at $249.95 is a splurge, but it’s a splurge that makes a splash (and can handle one, at that, with its IP67 rating). It’s bigger and louder than the Charge, with a carry strap and a battery you can swap out and replace yourself, which is unusual and means the speaker outlives a worn cell. JBL rates it for about 24 hours, more with the Playtime Boost feature. If you host patio parties, this is the JBL to get. And you can pair multiples if you’ve got a particularly large yard.
JBL Live 770NC Wireless Headphones $99.95 (was $199.95)
Over-ear noise cancelling at half off
The Live 770NC at $99.95 is the value pick of the whole sale; it’s 50% off and the best-reviewed JBL deal here at 4.6 stars. It’s an over-ear pair with adaptive noise cancellation and a smart-ambient mode that pipes in the room when you want it. JBL rates the battery at up to 65 hours with the ANC off, so it covers a week of commutes between charges. At $100, it undercuts most of the name-brand competition.
JBL Vibe Beam 2 Wireless Earbuds $39.95 (was $64.95)
Noise-cancelling earbuds under $40
Want something more pocketable? The Vibe Beam 2 is a cheap add-on, 38% off a pair of true wireless earbuds with active noise canceling, which is rare at this price. They carry JBL’s deep-bass tuning and an IP54 rating that shrugs off sweat and rain, so they work for a gym bag or a commute where the Live 770NC might feel bulky. This is the kind of deal where the sale price makes the decision for you.
Best JBL portable Bluetooth speaker deals
- JBL Xtreme 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker $249.95 (was $379.95), 34% off
- JBL Charge 6 Portable Bluetooth Speaker $149.99 (was $199.95), 25% off
- JBL Charge 5 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker $139.95 (was $179.95), 22% off
- JBL Flip 7 Portable Bluetooth Speaker $94.95 (was $149.95), 37% off
- JBL Grip Compact Bluetooth Speaker $64.95 (was $99.95), 35% off
- JBL Clip 5 Ultra-Portable Bluetooth Speaker $59.95 (was $79.95), 25% off
- JBL Go 4 Ultra-Portable Bluetooth Speaker $37.95 (was $49.95), 24% off
Best JBL headphone and earbud deals
- JBL Tour One M3 Wireless Over-Ear ANC Headphones with Smart Transmitter, Hi-Res Audio & Spatial 360 Sound $249.95 (was $449.95), 44% off
- JBL Live 770NC Wireless Over-Ear Headphones $99.95 (was $199.95), 50% off
- JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over-Ear Headphones $89.95 (was $149.95), 40% off
- JBL Tune 720BT Wireless Over-Ear Headphones $59.46 (was $69.95), 15% off
- JBL Live 670NC Wireless On-Ear Headphones $49.95 (was $129.95), 62% off
- JBL Vibe Beam 2 True Wireless Earbuds $39.95 (was $64.95), 38% off
- JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones $27.95 (was $49.95), 44% off
Best JBL party speaker and home speaker deals
- JBL Boombox 4 Portable Waterproof Speaker $449.95 (was $549.95), 18% off
- JBL Authentics 500 Retro Home Speaker $399.95 (was $749.95), 47% off
- JBL PartyBox 310 Portable Party Speaker $399.95 (was $499.95), 20% off
- JBL PartyBox Club 120 Portable Party Speaker $279.95 (was $449.95), 38% off
- JBL PartyBox 110 Portable Party Speaker $269.95 (was $349.95), 23% off
- JBL Authentics 300 Portable Wireless Speaker $249.95 (was $499.95), 50% off
- JBL Authentics 200 Smart Home Speaker $189.95 (was $379.95), 50% off
Best JBL soundbar deals
- JBL Bar 300 MK2 5.0-Channel Soundbar $249.95 (was $449.95), 44% off
- JBL Bar 2.1 Deep Bass (MK2) Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer $199.95 (was $239.95), 17% off
Best JBL Quantum gaming headset deals
- JBL Quantum 400 Wired Over-Ear Gaming Headset $54.99 (was $109.95), 50% off
- JBL Quantum 300 Wired Over-Ear Gaming Headset $44.49 (was $89.95), 51% off
- JBL Quantum 200 Wired Over-Ear Gaming Headset $40.96 (was $64.95), 37% off
- JBL Quantum 100M2 Wired Over-Ear Gaming Headset $27.95 (was $44.95), 38% off
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