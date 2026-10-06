Our editors hand-picked these Anker charging accessory and Soundcore headphone deals for Amazon Prime Day

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Gadgets are worthless without battery life, which means charging is as important as anything else. Anker makes some of our very favorite charging accessories, and just about all of them are on sale during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale. The Anker Prime Charger (160W) is $99.99, and Anker says it can run a MacBook Pro and two more devices off one wall outlet. Anker’s eufy and Soundcore brands are in the sale too, with robot vacuums, security cameras, smart locks and earbuds. Every deal here is a Prime member price sold through Anker’s own Amazon store, and a free 30-day Prime trial covers the sale. These all make great gifts if you’re looking to get your holiday shopping done early.

Anker Prime Charger (160W, 3-port): $99.99 (was $149.99)

Anker Prime Charger (160W, 3-port) $99.99 (was $149.99) One wall plug for a laptop, a phone and a tablet Anker See It

A laptop brick, a phone charger and a tablet charger can all come out of the travel bag if the Anker Prime Charger goes in. Anker rates it for 160W across three ports and names the MacBook Pro in its Amazon listing, so it has the power for a full-size laptop with room left over for a phone. It’s $50 off.

Anker MagGo 2 Pro Power Bank: $87.99 (was $109.99)

Anker MagGo 2 Pro Power Bank $87.99 (was $109.99) A magnetic battery pack that charges without a cable Ank See It

The Anker MagGo 2 Pro snaps onto the back of a MagSafe iPhone or a Qi2 phone and charges it without a cable, so you can keep using the phone while it tops up. Anker lists it as a 10,000mAh power bank with Qi2.2 wireless charging at up to 25W.

eufy C28 Robot Vacuum and Mop: $449.99 (was $799.99)

eufy C28 Robot Vacuum and Mop $449.99 (was $799.99) A robot that vacuums and mops with a roller eufy See It

Anker’s eufy brand handles the floors of all types. The eufy C28 vacuums and mops, and instead of dragging a flat pad around, it uses what eufy calls a HydroJet roller mop. eufy lists 15,000Pa of suction for the vacuum side.

Soundcore Q20i: $37.97 (was $69.99)

Soundcore Q20i $37.97 (was $69.99) Noise-canceling headphones for under $40 Anker See It

Noise-canceling over-ear headphones for less than $40 is the whole pitch for the Soundcore Q20i. Anker calls them hybrid active noise-canceling headphones, which means they use microphones inside and outside the ear cups to cancel sound. They’re cheap enough to leave in a work bag or hand to a kid, and $37.97 is the lowest price on record for them on Amazon.

Anker charger, power bank and power station deals

Anker’s Prime TB5 Docking Station turns one Thunderbolt 5 port into 14 connections, and the Zolo Magnetic Power Bank is a simpler 10,000mAh option for $32.99.

Soundcore headphone, earbud and speaker deals

Soundcore is Anker’s audio brand. The AeroClip and C50i clip onto the outside of your ear instead of sealing it, which keeps you aware of traffic on a run, and the Select 4 Go is a $19.99 speaker that can hang in the shower.

eufy security camera, lock and smart home deals

eufy is Anker’s smart home brand, and most of its cameras store footage locally instead of charging a monthly fee for cloud storage, according to eufy. The eufy Smart Lock C30 at $54.98 is the cheapest way into a keypad lock here.

Prime Big Deal Days Anker deals FAQ

Do you need Prime to get Anker’s Prime Big Deal Days prices?

Yes. The Anker, Soundcore and eufy deals on this page are Prime member prices, including the Soundcore Space One Pro at $129.99. A free 30-day Prime trial covers the sale.

When do the Prime Big Deal Days Anker deals end?

Amazon’s deal list has most of them ending at 11:55pm PT on Wednesday, October 7, a few minutes before Prime Big Deal Days itself ends at 2:59am ET on October 8. Check the listing for the Anker Prime Charger or any other deal before you buy.

Is eufy owned by Anker?

Yes. eufy is Anker’s smart home brand, and eufy’s own About page lists it under the Anker name. The eufy Smart Lock C220 is $94.97 in this sale.

Is Soundcore the same as Anker?

Yes. Soundcore is Anker’s audio brand, and Amazon lists models like the Soundcore Q30 as “Soundcore by Anker.” The Q30 is $53.18.