Amazon is blowing out DeWalt power tools for clearance prices during the Prime Big Deal Days sale

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There’s still time to grab a great tool deal and get your to-do list done before winter arrives. DeWalt’s 20V MAX 5-Tool Combo Kit (DCK540D1) is $449 for Prime members during Prime Big Deal Days, $100 less than the $549 Amazon was charging for it the night before the sale. It comes with a 5Ah battery and a charger to run all five tools. DeWalt deals are notoriously slippery during these shopping events as prices change and products sell out. If you see something you want for your tool kit, grab it before it’s gone.

DeWalt 20V MAX 5-Tool Combo Kit: $449 (was $549)

DeWalt 20V MAX 5-Tool Combo Kit $449 (was $549) Five 20V MAX tools, a 5Ah battery and a charger DEWALT See It

Amazon’s listing puts a 1/2-inch drill, a 1/4-inch impact driver, a reciprocating saw, a circular saw and an oscillating tool in the DeWalt 20V MAX 5-Tool Combo Kit (DCK540D1), along with one 5Ah battery and a charger. One battery shared across five tools means a lot of swapping, so a second pack is the add-on most people end up wanting. Amazon was charging $549 for the kit the night before the sale. This price won’t last through the whole event.

DeWalt DW089LG Green Laser Level: $349 (was $499)

DeWalt DW089LG Green Laser Level $349 (was $499) A green cross-line laser at its lowest recorded price DEWALT See It

Hanging a run of kitchen cabinets or a gallery wall is the job the DeWalt DW089LG green laser level is for. At $349 it matches the lowest price Amazon has charged for it, which it last hit in October 2025, and price tracking on it goes back to 2015. The listing describes a self-leveling, three-way 360-degree green laser that runs on a 12V MAX battery, and DeWalt rates it at 100 feet. The 2.0Ah battery, the charger and a carrying case are included. It’s a Prime price.

DeWalt 8-Foot Stepladder $334.79 (was $454.80) A 500-pound-rated fiberglass stepladder DeWalt See It

Gutter season is the reason to look at the DeWalt DXL3810-08 8-foot stepladder on sale for $334.79, $64.20 under the $398.99 Amazon charged for it the night before the sale. DeWalt rates it for 500 pounds. That’s enough headroom for a person, a loaded tool belt and a bucket of gutter muck. It’s a Prime price.

Best DeWalt battery and combo kit deals on Amazon

The batteries in this sale come packed into kits. The DeWalt DCK360D3 3-tool set includes three batteries and a charger for $299, $2.90 above the $296.10 Amazon charged in May. The DeWalt DCK277D2 drill and impact driver kit includes two batteries, and Amazon sold it for $134 in January 2025. Amazon has both deals scheduled to end at 11:45pm PT on October 6.

Best DeWalt impact driver and ratchet deals

Both of these have been cheaper before. The DeWalt DCF787D1 impact driver kit sold for $84.15 in December 2025, and the DeWalt DCF510GE1 cordless ratchet set sold for $245.34 in January 2024.

Best DeWalt router and saw accessory deals

The DeWalt DNP612 plunge base fits DeWalt’s compact router and is $79. The 12-inch miter saw blade two-pack is $44.98, though Amazon sold it for $32.14 in November 2024.

Best DeWalt mechanics tool set and shop gear deals

None of the four mechanics sets is at its lowest price. The DeWalt 142-piece set comes closest, $15.45 over the $103.55 Amazon charged on June 27, and the DeWalt 192-piece set sold for $98 in December 2025.

Best DeWalt jobsite headphone and speaker deals

A third-party seller, Cyberguys, sells DeWalt’s jobsite audio gear on Amazon, so there’s no Amazon price history to compare these against. The DeWalt open-ear jobsite earbuds are $109, and DeWalt rates them IP55 with 44 hours of runtime.

Prime Big Deal Days DeWalt deals FAQ

When do the DeWalt Prime Big Deal Days deals end?

Most end with the sale at 11:59pm PT on Wednesday, October 7, which is 2:59am ET on Thursday, October 8. Several are scheduled to end a day early, at 11:45pm PT on Tuesday, October 6, including the DeWalt 20V MAX 5-Tool Combo Kit and the DeWalt DCK360D3 3-tool set.

Are DeWalt batteries on sale for Prime Big Deal Days?

Yes, inside kits. The DeWalt DCK360D3 3-tool set includes three 20V MAX batteries and a charger at $299, $2.90 above the $296.10 Amazon charged in May, and the DeWalt 20V MAX 5-Tool Combo Kit includes one 5Ah battery.

Do you need Prime to get DeWalt deals on Amazon?

Yes, for all but one. The DeWalt DCE154B copper tubing cutter at $129 is the only DeWalt deal on this page that doesn’t need Prime.

The DeWalt DW089LG laser level matches its lowest Amazon price, and the copper tubing cutter is at its lowest since 2025. Most of the mechanics sets, drivers and kits sold for less at some point, and the section notes above list those prices.