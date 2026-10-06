Grab rare deals on Apple MacBooks, AirPods, Mac Minis, and Apple Watch during Amazon Prime Day

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A good sale can totally negate the “Apple tax” that you’ll usually pay for the company’s products. Amazon’s annual Big Deal Days sale is a great time to upgrade while saving some money. The deals run across just about every part of the Apple lineup. The Apple Watch Series 12 (42mm) is $349.99 and the 2026 Mac mini with the M6 chip is $949.99, and neither has sold for less there. Beats has the deepest cuts, though. Studio Pro headphones are $119, less than half their list price and $30.95 under their previous Amazon low, and Studio Buds+ are $89.95. None of the deals on this page carried a Prime badge when we checked on the evening of October 5.

Apple Mac mini (M6, 2026): $949.99 (was $1,099)

Apple Mac mini (M6, 2026) $949.99 (was $1,099) Apple’s smallest desktop at its lowest Amazon price Apple See It

Apple’s 2026 Mac mini fits the M6 chip into a five-by-five-inch box, with three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI and 2.5Gb Ethernet on the back and two USB-C ports and a headphone jack up front, according to the listing. At $949.99 it’s $149.01 off and the lowest Amazon has charged in the month it has been tracked.

Apple Watch Series 12 (42mm, GPS): $349.99 (was $399)

Apple Watch Series 12 (42mm, GPS) $349.99 (was $399) Apple’s newest watch at its lowest Amazon price Apple See It

Heart rate variability readings as often as every five minutes are new on the Apple Watch Series 12, according to Apple’s listing, which also rates the battery for up to 24 hours and says a 15-minute fast charge is good for 12. The 42mm GPS model is $349.99, $49.01 off and the lowest Amazon has charged for it in 25 days of tracking. The 46mm version is $399.99.

Beats Studio Buds+: $89.95 (was $169.95)

Beats Studio Buds+ $89.95 (was $169.95) Noise-canceling earbuds at their lowest Amazon price Beats See It

Four sizes of silicone tips come in the box with the Beats Studio Buds+, and at $89.95 they’re $80 off and the lowest price Amazon has charged since tracking began in 2023. Beats lists active noise cancellation and a transparency mode, and rates them for up to 36 hours of listening with the case.

Beats deals

The Powerbeats Pro 2 and Powerbeats Fit both match the lowest prices Amazon has charged for them, which they first hit on June 21.

Apple Watch deals

Apple’s Watch SE 3 starts at $199 for the 40mm GPS model, and the cellular versions are $50 off too.

Mac and iPad deals

The 15-inch MacBook Air M5 is $1,299 and the 13-inch iPad Air (M4) is $849, each $100 to $200 off. Every 13-inch MacBook Air M5 color is its own listing on Amazon, so recheck the price if you switch from Midnight.

AirPods, AirTag and accessory deals

Apple’s iPhone Air MagSafe Battery at $59 matches the lowest price Amazon has charged for it, and the Magic Mouse at $59.99 matches its June low.

Prime Big Deal Days Apple deals FAQ

Are AirPods on sale for Prime Big Deal Days?

Yes. The AirPods Pro 3 are $179, $70 off their $249 list price, and the AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation are $119.

Is the MacBook Air M5 on sale?

Yes. The 13-inch MacBook Air M5 with 16GB of memory and 512GB of storage is $1,099, $200 off, and the 15-inch model is $1,299, also $200 off.

Is the Apple Watch on sale for Prime Big Deal Days?

Yes. The Apple Watch Series 12 (42mm, GPS) is $349.99, the lowest Amazon has charged for it, and the Apple Watch SE 3 starts at $199.

Do you need Prime to get these Apple deals?

No. None of the Apple or Beats deals on this page carried a Prime badge when we checked on October 5, including the Mac mini (M6) at $949.99.

When do the Prime Big Deal Days Apple deals end?

Prime Big Deal Days ends at 2:59am ET on Thursday, October 8. The Apple and Beats listings, including the Apple Watch Series 12, didn’t show end dates when we checked, so check the listing before you buy.

Should I buy Apple products now or wait for Black Friday?

The Beats Studio Pro, Beats Studio Buds+, Mac mini (M6) and Apple Watch Series 12 are below any price Amazon has charged for them before.