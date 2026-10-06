Microsoft’s new Surface Laptop is $300 off for Prime Big Deal Days

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A slow laptop can ruin your entire day, especially if you need it for work or school. Amazon’s fall shopping event is a great time to upgrade without emptying your bank account. The lowest price Amazon has ever charged for Microsoft’s 13.8-inch Surface Laptop (2026) is the one it’s charging now: $1,399.99, which is $300 off. The Surface Pro (2026) is $1,649.99, within a dollar of its own low. Monitors make up most of the other strong deals. Samsung’s 27-inch Odyssey OLED G6 is $384.99 with no Prime required, and Dell, MSI, AOC and ViewSonic all have 27-inch monitors at or under their lowest Amazon prices. Apple’s MacBook Air M5 is $1,099 and the iPad mini (A17 Pro) is $499, and both are open to everyone.

Microsoft Surface Laptop (2026): $1,399.99 (was $1,699.99)

Microsoft Surface Laptop (2026) $1,399.99 (was $1,699.99) A Snapdragon X2 Elite laptop at its lowest Amazon price Microsoft See It

A 13.8-inch screen, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X2 Elite chip, 16GB of memory and a 512GB SSD are what $1,399.99 buys in the 2026 Surface Laptop. That’s $300 off its $1,699.99 list price and the lowest Amazon has charged for it in four months of tracking. Snapdragon machines run the Arm version of Windows 11, so check that any older software you rely on runs on Arm.

Microsoft Surface Pro (2026): $1,649.99 (was $2,099.99)

Microsoft Surface Pro (2026) $1,649.99 (was $2,099.99) A 13-inch OLED 2-in-1 within a dollar of its low Microsoft See It

Microsoft’s Surface Pro (2026) pairs a 13-inch OLED screen with the same Snapdragon X2 Elite chip, plus 16GB of memory and 1TB of storage, according to the listing. At $1,649.99 it’s $450 off, and it’s 99 cents above the $1,649 Amazon charged on August 12, the lowest price it has had there.

Samsung 27-inch Odyssey OLED G6: $384.99 (was $599.99)

Samsung 27-inch Odyssey OLED G6 $384.99 (was $599.99) A QD-OLED gaming monitor, no Prime required Samsung See It

OLED pixels switch off completely to create intense black levels, which is the reason to pick the Samsung 27-inch Odyssey OLED G6 (G61SH) over the IPS monitors further down. It’s $384.99, $215 under its list price and the lowest Amazon has charged for it in seven months of tracking. Samsung’s listing calls it a QD-OLED panel at QHD (1440p) with a 240Hz refresh rate.

Samsung 32-inch Odyssey G55C: $189.99 (was $329.99)

Samsung 32-inch Odyssey G55C $189.99 (was $329.99) A curved QHD gaming monitor matching its lowest price Samsung See It

A 32-inch QHD gaming screen for under $200 is a solid deal. The Samsung 32-inch Odyssey G55C fits that description, and $189.99 matches the lowest price Amazon has charged for it, from June. Samsung lists a 1000R curve, so the edges of a screen this wide turn back toward your eyes at desk distance. QHD is 2560 x 1440, a real step up in sharpness from a 1080p panel at 32 inches.

Laptop deals

The Lenovo Slim 7i Aura Edition at $999.99 matches the lowest price Amazon has charged for it, and the Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 and ASUS Vivobook 17 are each $60 under their previous lows.

Apple deals

Both Apple deals are open to everyone. Each MacBook Air M5 color is its own listing on Amazon, so recheck the price if you switch from Midnight.

Tablet deals

Lenovo’s three Idea Tab deals come with a pen and a folio case, and the 12.7-inch Idea Tab Pro is the largest of them at $299.99.

Monitor deals

The Dell 27 Plus S2725DSM at $169.99 is a dollar under its previous Amazon low, the AOC Q27G41ZE is $4 under, and Samsung’s 32-inch Movingstyle smart monitor is $5.70 under its June low. The MSI MAG 274QP QD-OLED matches its lowest price and doesn’t need Prime.

Desktop and all-in-one deals

HP’s OmniStudio 27-inch all-in-one with a Ryzen AI 7 is $999.99, $290.34 under the lowest price Amazon had charged for it, and the iBUYPOWER Element gaming PC matches its August low.

Prime Big Deal Days laptop, tablet and monitor deals FAQ

Is the MacBook Air M5 on sale for Prime Big Deal Days?

Yes. The MacBook Air M5 13-inch with 16GB of memory and 512GB of storage is $1,099, $200 off its $1,299 list price, and you don’t need Prime for it.

Which monitors are at their lowest price?

The Samsung 27-inch Odyssey OLED G6 at $384.99 is the lowest price Amazon has charged for it, and the Samsung 32-inch Odyssey G55C at $189.99 matches its June low. The Dell 27 Plus S2725DSM, AOC Q27G41ZE, MSI MAG 274QP, ViewSonic VS2725-2K and Dell SE2726HG are also at or under their previous Amazon lows.

Do you need Prime to get these deals?

Not for all of them. The MacBook Air M5, iPad mini (A17 Pro) and Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 didn’t carry a Prime badge when we checked on October 5, and Amazon lists most of the laptop, tablet and desktop deals that started October 6 as Prime member prices. A free 30-day Prime trial covers the sale.

When do the Prime Big Deal Days laptop and monitor deals end?

Prime Big Deal Days ends at 2:59am ET on Thursday, October 8. The deals here, including the Surface Laptop (2026), didn’t show end dates when we checked, so check the listing before you buy.

Should I buy a laptop now or wait for Black Friday?

The Surface Laptop (2026), Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 and HP OmniStudio 27 (Ryzen AI 7) are below any price Amazon has charged for them before, and the Surface Pro (2026) is within a dollar of its low.