Prime Big Deal Days: 50+ actually good deals on stuff you really want (updating)

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Top Prime Big Deal Days deals right now

Amazon’s October sale went live at 3am ET, and the deals worth your time are on things you’d use every week, like a stand mixer or a robot vacuum that empties itself. We checked every price on this page on the morning of Tuesday, October 6, and most of them come straight from Amazon. Prime Big Deal Days runs until 2:59am ET on Thursday, October 8. Plenty of these prices need Prime, and a free 30-day Prime trial covers the whole sale.

Apple AirPods Pro 3: $179 (was $249)

Apple AirPods Pro 3 $179 (was $249) Noise-canceling earbuds that pair with an iPhone in one tap Apple See It

If you carry an iPhone, AirPods Pro 3 pair with it in one tap and move between your Apple devices without a trip to Bluetooth settings. Apple builds active noise cancellation into them, so they work as well on a plane as they do on a walk. They’re $70 off, and you don’t need Prime. These are worth grabbing before this deal ends.

KitchenAid 5.5-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer: $299.99 (was $499.99)

KitchenAid 5.5-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer $299.99 (was $499.99) A bigger stand mixer for bread dough and double batches KitchenAid See It

A bowl-lift mixer raises the bowl up to the beater instead of tipping the head back, which leaves room for a bigger bowl and heavier doughs. KitchenAid’s 5.5-quart model (KSM55) is the size for double batches of cookies or a couple of loaves of bread. It’s $200 off for Prime members.

Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum: $249.99 (was $599)

Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum $249.99 (was $599) A robot vacuum that empties itself for weeks Shar See It

The chore most robot vacuums leave you with is emptying a tiny bin after every run. Shark’s AI Ultra (AV2511AE) dumps its bin into a base that Shark says holds 60 days of debris, so you mostly just let it go. It’s $249.99, which is less than half its list price.

Microsoft Surface Laptop (2026): $1,329.97 (was $1,699.99)

Microsoft Surface Laptop (2026) $1,329.97 (was $1,699.99) A thin Snapdragon laptop at its lowest Amazon price Microsoft See It

Microsoft’s 13.8-inch Surface Laptop runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X2 Elite chip, which Microsoft pitches for long battery life and on-device AI features. It dropped again this morning to $1,329.97, the lowest price Amazon has charged for it.

Amazon device and smart home deals

Amazon’s own tablets and Blink cameras are some of the steepest cuts in the sale. The Blink Outdoor XR+ and Wired Doorbell 2K+ bundle covers a front door and a yard for $174.99.

TV, headphone and speaker deals

Our TV deals and headphone and speaker deals posts have the full lists. These are the ones most people should look at first.

Apple, laptop and charging deals

See our Apple deals and laptop and monitor deals for more. The 2026 Mac mini is the cheapest way into Apple’s M6 chip, at $949.99.

Kitchen deals

Air fryers and coffee makers are all over this sale. The Ninja DualZone (DZ302) cooks two foods in two baskets and can finish them at the same time, and the Ninja CREAMi turns a frozen pint base into ice cream or gelato.

Vacuum and cleaning deals

Two iRobot Roomba combos that vacuum and mop are on sale, though Amazon showed only a few left of each this morning. The Shark Navigator Lift-Away is a corded upright whose canister pops off for stairs.

Tool, toy and everyday deals

Our DeWalt deals post has the full tool list. The Stanley Quencher H2.0 (30 oz) is $19.19 in Peony, and other colors are priced differently.

Prime Big Deal Days FAQ

When does Prime Big Deal Days end?

Prime Big Deal Days ends at 11:59pm PT on Wednesday, October 7, which is 2:59am ET on Thursday, October 8. Some deals sell out or end sooner, so check the listing before you buy the KitchenAid stand mixer or anything else here.

Do you need Prime for Prime Big Deal Days?

For many of the deals, yes. The deals marked “for Prime members” above need a membership, like the Shark AI Ultra at $249.99, while others, like AirPods Pro 3 at $179, are open to everyone. A free 30-day Prime trial covers the sale.

Is Prime Big Deal Days the same as Prime Day?

No. Prime Day is Amazon’s summer sale, and Prime Big Deal Days is its October event, which runs October 6 and 7 this year. Both are built around Prime membership.

Are Amazon devices on sale for Prime Big Deal Days?

Yes. The Fire HD 10 tablet is $72.99, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is $44.99 and the Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Camera is $23.99.

What are the best Prime Big Deal Days deals?

The ones above are the deals we’d point most people to, including AirPods Pro 3 at $179, the KitchenAid 5.5-quart stand mixer at $299.99 and the Shark AI Ultra robot vacuum at $249.99. Our camera deals and category posts linked above go deeper.