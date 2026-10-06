Prime Big Deal Days: 50+ actually good deals on stuff you really want (updating)

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Top Prime Big Deal Days deals right now
- Apple AirPods Pro 3 $179 (was $249)
- KitchenAid 5.5-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer $299.99 (was $499.99), for Prime members
- Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum with Self-Emptying Base $249.99 (was $599), for Prime members
- Microsoft Surface Laptop (2026) $1,329.97 (was $1,699.99), for Prime members
- Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum $269.99 (was $389.99), for Prime members
- Beats Studio Pro $119 (was $299.99)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet $72.99 (was $154.99), for Prime members
- Sony BRAVIA 6 65-Inch OLED TV $1,298 (was $1,999.99)
Amazon’s October sale went live at 3am ET, and the deals worth your time are on things you’d use every week, like a stand mixer or a robot vacuum that empties itself. We checked every price on this page on the morning of Tuesday, October 6, and most of them come straight from Amazon. Prime Big Deal Days runs until 2:59am ET on Thursday, October 8. Plenty of these prices need Prime, and a free 30-day Prime trial covers the whole sale.
Apple AirPods Pro 3: $179 (was $249)
Apple AirPods Pro 3 $179 (was $249)
Noise-canceling earbuds that pair with an iPhone in one tap
If you carry an iPhone, AirPods Pro 3 pair with it in one tap and move between your Apple devices without a trip to Bluetooth settings. Apple builds active noise cancellation into them, so they work as well on a plane as they do on a walk. They’re $70 off, and you don’t need Prime. These are worth grabbing before this deal ends.
KitchenAid 5.5-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer: $299.99 (was $499.99)
KitchenAid 5.5-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer $299.99 (was $499.99)
A bigger stand mixer for bread dough and double batches
A bowl-lift mixer raises the bowl up to the beater instead of tipping the head back, which leaves room for a bigger bowl and heavier doughs. KitchenAid’s 5.5-quart model (KSM55) is the size for double batches of cookies or a couple of loaves of bread. It’s $200 off for Prime members.
Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum: $249.99 (was $599)
Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum $249.99 (was $599)
A robot vacuum that empties itself for weeks
The chore most robot vacuums leave you with is emptying a tiny bin after every run. Shark’s AI Ultra (AV2511AE) dumps its bin into a base that Shark says holds 60 days of debris, so you mostly just let it go. It’s $249.99, which is less than half its list price.
Microsoft Surface Laptop (2026): $1,329.97 (was $1,699.99)
Microsoft Surface Laptop (2026) $1,329.97 (was $1,699.99)
A thin Snapdragon laptop at its lowest Amazon price
Microsoft’s 13.8-inch Surface Laptop runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X2 Elite chip, which Microsoft pitches for long battery life and on-device AI features. It dropped again this morning to $1,329.97, the lowest price Amazon has charged for it.
Amazon device and smart home deals
Amazon’s own tablets and Blink cameras are some of the steepest cuts in the sale. The Blink Outdoor XR+ and Wired Doorbell 2K+ bundle covers a front door and a yard for $174.99.
- Blink Outdoor XR+ and Wired Doorbell 2K+ bundle $174.99 (was $549.98), for Prime members
- ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium $209.99 (was $259.99)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Tablet (ages 3-7) $114.99 (was $199.99), for Prime members
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro Tablet (ages 6-12) $89.99 (was $169.99), for Prime members
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet $72.99 (was $154.99), for Prime members
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max $44.99 (was $84.99)
- Ring Outdoor Cam (Stick Up Cam) $39.99 (was $79.99)
- Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam $29.99 (was $59.99)
- Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Camera $23.99 (was $39.99), for Prime members
TV, headphone and speaker deals
Our TV deals and headphone and speaker deals posts have the full lists. These are the ones most people should look at first.
- LG 83-Inch OLED evo C6 TV $3,499.99 (was $5,299.99)
- Sony BRAVIA 6 65-Inch OLED TV (K-65A60) $1,298 (was $1,999.99)
- Sonos Arc Ultra Soundbar $899 (was $1,099)
- Hisense 65-Inch E7 Mini LED Fire TV $579.99 (was $999.99)
- Sony WH-1000XM6 Noise Canceling Headphones $378 (was $459.99)
- Roku 50-Inch Select Series QLED TV $199.99 (was $299.99)
- Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 $179.95 (was $249.99)
- Bose SoundLink Plus Portable Speaker $179 (was $269)
- Beats Studio Pro Headphones $119 (was $299.99)
- Soundcore Q20i Noise Canceling Headphones $37.97 (was $69.99), for Prime members
Apple, laptop and charging deals
See our Apple deals and laptop and monitor deals for more. The 2026 Mac mini is the cheapest way into Apple’s M6 chip, at $949.99.
- Apple MacBook Air 13-Inch (M5, 16GB, 512GB) $1,099 (was $1,299)
- Apple Mac mini (M6, 2026) $949.99 (was $1,099)
- Apple iPad 11-Inch (A16, 128GB) $399 (was $449)
- Samsung 27-Inch Odyssey OLED G6 Gaming Monitor $384.99 (was $599.99)
- Apple Watch Series 12 (GPS, 42mm) $349.99 (was $399)
- Anker Prime Charger (160W, 3-port) $99.99 (was $149.99), for Prime members
- Apple AirTag (2nd generation), 4-pack $89 (was $99)
- Anker MagGo 2 Pro Power Bank $87.99 (was $109.99), for Prime members
Kitchen deals
Air fryers and coffee makers are all over this sale. The Ninja DualZone (DZ302) cooks two foods in two baskets and can finish them at the same time, and the Ninja CREAMi turns a frozen pint base into ice cream or gelato.
- Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro (BOV900) $319.95 (was $399.95)
- Vitamix Propel Series 510 Blender $299.95 (was $499.95), for Prime members
- Ninja CREAMi 7-in-1 Ice Cream Maker $169.99 (was $219.99), for Prime members
- Ninja Foodi DualZone 10-Quart Air Fryer (DZ302) $149.99 (was $229.99), for Prime members
- Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker $99.99 (was $209.99), for Prime members
- Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ by Breville $99 (was $149.95), for Prime members
- Ninja Air Fryer Pro, 5-Quart (AF142) $89.99 (was $139.99), for Prime members
- Instant Pot Vortex Plus 6-Quart Air Fryer $74.99 (was $149.99), for Prime members
- Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker $59.99 (was $109.99), for Prime members
Vacuum and cleaning deals
Two iRobot Roomba combos that vacuum and mop are on sale, though Amazon showed only a few left of each this morning. The Shark Navigator Lift-Away is a corded upright whose canister pops off for stairs.
- eufy C28 Robot Vacuum and Mop $449.99 (was $799.99), for Prime members
- Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 (HP10) $399.99 (was $629.99), for Prime members
- iRobot Roomba 415X Combo Robot Vacuum and Mop $398.99 (was $799.99), for Prime members
- Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum $269.99 (was $389.99), for Prime members
- Shark Vertex Lift-Away Upright Vacuum (AZ2002) $269.99 (was $479.99), for Prime members
- iRobot Roomba 105X Combo with AutoEmpty Dock $199.99 (was $469.99), for Prime members
- BISSELL Pet Hair Eraser DualBrush Upright $169.99 (was $299.99), for Prime members
- Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum (ZU503AMZ) $169.99 (was $299.99), for Prime members
Tool, toy and everyday deals
Our DeWalt deals post has the full tool list. The Stanley Quencher H2.0 (30 oz) is $19.19 in Peony, and other colors are priced differently.
- DeWalt 20V MAX 5-Tool Combo Kit (DCK540D1) $449 (was $549), for Prime members
- DeWalt DW089LG Green Laser Level $349 (was $499), for Prime members
- LEGO Speed Champions Ultimate Formula 1 Collector’s Pack $188.99 (was $269.99), for Prime members
- LEGO Fortnite Klombo $65.16 (was $109.99), for Prime members
- YETI Rambler 42 oz Straw Mug $27 (was $45), for Prime members
- Stanley Quencher H2.0 Tumbler, 30 oz (Peony) $19.19 (was $40), for Prime members
Prime Big Deal Days FAQ
When does Prime Big Deal Days end?
Prime Big Deal Days ends at 11:59pm PT on Wednesday, October 7, which is 2:59am ET on Thursday, October 8. Some deals sell out or end sooner, so check the listing before you buy the KitchenAid stand mixer or anything else here.
Do you need Prime for Prime Big Deal Days?
For many of the deals, yes. The deals marked “for Prime members” above need a membership, like the Shark AI Ultra at $249.99, while others, like AirPods Pro 3 at $179, are open to everyone. A free 30-day Prime trial covers the sale.
Is Prime Big Deal Days the same as Prime Day?
No. Prime Day is Amazon’s summer sale, and Prime Big Deal Days is its October event, which runs October 6 and 7 this year. Both are built around Prime membership.
Are Amazon devices on sale for Prime Big Deal Days?
Yes. The Fire HD 10 tablet is $72.99, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is $44.99 and the Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Camera is $23.99.
What are the best Prime Big Deal Days deals?
The ones above are the deals we’d point most people to, including AirPods Pro 3 at $179, the KitchenAid 5.5-quart stand mixer at $299.99 and the Shark AI Ultra robot vacuum at $249.99. Our camera deals and category posts linked above go deeper.
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