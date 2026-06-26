I dug through all the last-minute Prime Day deals to find 100+ that are still worth grabbing before the sale ends

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Prime Day ends tonight, and this is the cleanup aisle. We went back through every deal we have tracked all week and re-checked the live price on each one this afternoon, so what is below is what is actually still on sale as the event winds down, not what was hot on Tuesday morning. Almost all of it needs a Prime membership, and a free 30-day Prime trial will carry you through the last few hours if you are not signed up. A handful of the openers already crept back to full price or sold out, so we cut those. Start with the five picks worth grabbing before it closes, then jump to a category below.

Bose QuietComfort Headphones $179.00 (was $359.00) The one to buy if you only grab one thing before midnight Give the gift of silence. Bose See It

If you click one thing before the sale ends, make it the Bose QuietComfort at $179. The noise canceling is still the bar every other pair gets measured against, the fit stays comfortable through a full flight, and the battery runs about 24 hours. It is half its usual price and a rare deal that is both a steep discount and a great product. Most people should buy this and stop scrolling.

iRobot Roomba 105X Combo Robot Vacuum and Mop $199.99 (was $469.99) Vacuum and mop for under $200, more than half off Get a robot butler on a discount. iRobo See It

The iRobot Roomba 105X Combo at $199.99 vacuums and mops on the same pass and maps your floor plan so it cleans in tidy rows instead of bouncing around. It is more than half off, and for two hundred bucks it is the deal that buys back a weekly chore. If you have been on the fence about a robot vacuum, start here.

The Garmin epix Pro (Gen 2) at $499.99 is half off, which almost never happens on Garmin’s flagship multisport watch. You get a bright AMOLED screen, a built-in flashlight, full maps, and battery measured in days instead of hours. If you have wanted a real training and adventure watch, this is the cut to jump on before the sale ends.

Anker SOLIX C1000 with 200W Solar Panel $599.99 (was $1,299.00) A backup power kit for the storm-season price The included solar panels make this great for going off-grid. Anker See It

The Anker SOLIX C1000 bundled with a 200W solar panel at $599.99 is the backup deal worth grabbing before summer storm season. The C1000 runs a fridge, a CPAP, or a wall of devices through an outage, recharges fast off the wall, and tops back up from the panel when the power is out for a while. Paired with solar at this price, it is one of the deeper power-station cuts still live.

Arlo Essential Indoor Camera 2K (2nd Gen) $14.00 (was $79.99) The cheapest grab on the board at fourteen bucks The 2K resolution is plenty for most uses. Arlo See It

At $14, the Arlo Essential Indoor Camera 2K is the easiest impulse buy in the sale, down from $80. It shoots sharp 2K video, talks back through two-way audio, and has a physical shutter that closes over the lens when you want it off. Buy one to keep an eye on a pet, a porch, or a nursery, or grab a couple at this price.

Headphone, earbud, and speaker deals still live

Audio: Bose and Sony lead the over-ear picks, and there are cheap earbuds and a couple of speakers worth a look. See more in the best Prime Day headphone deals.

Soundbar and home theater deals still live

Soundbars: A cheap Samsung bar fixes thin TV audio, and Sony anchors the high end. See more in the best Prime Day soundbar deals.

TV deals still live

TVs: The Hisense U7 line wins on value and the Sony OLED wins on picture. See more in the best Prime Day TV deals.

Amazon device deals still live

Amazon devices: Fire TV, Echo, Blink, and eero are all still cut. See more in the best Prime Day Amazon device deals.

Apple deals still live

Apple: Genuine Apple discounts are thin this late, but the new Apple Watches are holding their cuts. See more in the best Prime Day Apple deals.

Smartwatch and fitness deals still live

Wearables: Garmin, Samsung, Google, and Fitbit all still sit at sale prices. See more in the best Prime Day smartwatch and fitness deals.

Laptop, tablet, and monitor deals still live

Computing: The cheap Chromebooks and a Kindle handle the budget end, with a Galaxy Tab and a 4K monitor as the step-ups. See more in the best Prime Day laptop deals.

Gaming deals still live

Gaming: Wireless mice and keyboards are near-impulse buys, and the OLED and 4K monitors are the splurge. See more in the best Prime Day gaming deals.

Storage deals still live

Storage: Portable SSDs and fast flash drives are the easy add-ons while prices are this low. See more in the best Prime Day storage deals.

Tool and DIY deals still live

Tools: The Craftsman impact driver kit is the easy grab, with cheap bit sets and a Streamlight headlamp to round out the cart. See more in the best Prime Day tool deals.

Smart home and security deals still live

Smart home: Cameras, video doorbells, and smart locks from Ring, eufy, and Schlage are still at lows. See more in the best Prime Day smart home deals.

Camera and drone deals still live

Camera and drone: DJI runs the table on action cams and beginner drones, with a couple of full-frame bodies for the splurge. See more in the best Prime Day camera and drone deals.

Kitchen deals still live

Kitchen: Ninja, Instant Pot, KitchenAid, and Keurig anchor the cart, from a $66 pressure cooker to a stand mixer. See more in the best Prime Day kitchen deals.

Outdoor and backyard deals still live

Outdoor: A Ninja Woodfire smoker, a hard cooler, and cordless yard tools carry the backyard. See more in the best Prime Day outdoor deals.

Robot vacuum and floor care deals still live

Floor care: The Roomba 105X Combo is the value pick, with cordless and wet-dry options below it. See more in the best Prime Day robot vacuum deals.

Power station and solar deals still live

Power stations: Jackery, Anker, Bluetti, and DJI all still have backup units cut for the last day. See more in the best Prime Day power station deals.

Networking and charging deals still live

Networking and charging: A mesh upgrade or a faster wall charger is an easy last-minute add while these are cut.

Deals worth grabbing outside Amazon

Not a Prime member, or just want to compare before you buy? These sales are running right alongside Prime Day, and we re-checked each price this afternoon. Walmart Deals runs through the weekend and Target Circle Week is still on.

At Walmart:

At Target (Circle Week, prices show with a free Target Circle account):

Prices are moving by the hour as the event wraps, so check the live number before you check out. If you grab one thing before Prime Day closes tonight, make it the Bose QuietComfort at $179. For the full picture, our best Prime Day deals hub stays up through the night.