I dug through all the last-minute Prime Day deals to find 100+ that are still worth grabbing before the sale ends

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Prime Day ends tonight, and this is the cleanup aisle. We went back through every deal we have tracked all week and re-checked the live price on each one this afternoon, so what is below is what is actually still on sale as the event winds down, not what was hot on Tuesday morning. Almost all of it needs a Prime membership, and a free 30-day Prime trial will carry you through the last few hours if you are not signed up. A handful of the openers already crept back to full price or sold out, so we cut those. Start with the five picks worth grabbing before it closes, then jump to a category below.
Bose QuietComfort Headphones $179.00 (was $359.00)
The one to buy if you only grab one thing before midnight
If you click one thing before the sale ends, make it the Bose QuietComfort at $179. The noise canceling is still the bar every other pair gets measured against, the fit stays comfortable through a full flight, and the battery runs about 24 hours. It is half its usual price and a rare deal that is both a steep discount and a great product. Most people should buy this and stop scrolling.
iRobot Roomba 105X Combo Robot Vacuum and Mop $199.99 (was $469.99)
Vacuum and mop for under $200, more than half off
The iRobot Roomba 105X Combo at $199.99 vacuums and mops on the same pass and maps your floor plan so it cleans in tidy rows instead of bouncing around. It is more than half off, and for two hundred bucks it is the deal that buys back a weekly chore. If you have been on the fence about a robot vacuum, start here.
Garmin epix Pro (Gen 2) Sapphire 47mm $499.99 (was $999.99)
A flagship GPS watch at a flat half off
The Garmin epix Pro (Gen 2) at $499.99 is half off, which almost never happens on Garmin’s flagship multisport watch. You get a bright AMOLED screen, a built-in flashlight, full maps, and battery measured in days instead of hours. If you have wanted a real training and adventure watch, this is the cut to jump on before the sale ends.
Anker SOLIX C1000 with 200W Solar Panel $599.99 (was $1,299.00)
A backup power kit for the storm-season price
The Anker SOLIX C1000 bundled with a 200W solar panel at $599.99 is the backup deal worth grabbing before summer storm season. The C1000 runs a fridge, a CPAP, or a wall of devices through an outage, recharges fast off the wall, and tops back up from the panel when the power is out for a while. Paired with solar at this price, it is one of the deeper power-station cuts still live.
Arlo Essential Indoor Camera 2K (2nd Gen) $14.00 (was $79.99)
The cheapest grab on the board at fourteen bucks
At $14, the Arlo Essential Indoor Camera 2K is the easiest impulse buy in the sale, down from $80. It shoots sharp 2K video, talks back through two-way audio, and has a physical shutter that closes over the lens when you want it off. Buy one to keep an eye on a pet, a porch, or a nursery, or grab a couple at this price.
Headphone, earbud, and speaker deals still live
Audio: Bose and Sony lead the over-ear picks, and there are cheap earbuds and a couple of speakers worth a look. See more in the best Prime Day headphone deals.
- Bose QuietComfort Headphones $179.00 (was $359.00)
- Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones $198.00 (was $399.99)
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones $269.00 (was $449.00)
- Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones $179.95 (was $299.99)
- Beats Studio Pro Wireless Headphones $149.95 (was $349.99)
- Beats Solo 4 Wireless On-Ear Headphones $99.95 (was $199.95)
- Skullcandy Crusher Evo Wireless Headphones $79.99 (was $209.99)
- Sony WH-CH720N Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones $83.00 (was $179.99)
- Sony WH-CH520 Wireless On-Ear Headphones $33.00 (was $69.99)
- JBL Live 670NC Wireless Headphones $49.95 (was $129.95)
- Nothing Ear (a) Wireless Earbuds $53.20 (was $109.00)
- Soundcore by Anker Liberty 4 NC Wireless Earbuds $56.99 (was $99.99)
- Altec Lansing Nanobuds 3.0 Sport Earbuds $14.99 (was $29.99)
- Bose SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen) Bluetooth Speaker $99.00 (was $159.00)
- Sony ULT Field 1 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker $78.00 (was $139.99)
- JBL Authentics 200 Smart Home Speaker $189.95 (was $379.95)
Soundbar and home theater deals still live
Soundbars: A cheap Samsung bar fixes thin TV audio, and Sony anchors the high end. See more in the best Prime Day soundbar deals.
- Samsung HW-S50B 3.0ch All-in-One Soundbar $105.99 (was $249.99)
- JBL Bar 2.1 Deep Bass (MK2) Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer $199.95 (was $299.95)
- Sony HT-S400 2.1ch Soundbar with Subwoofer $198.00 (was $299.99)
- TCL Bang & Olufsen A65K 3.1ch Soundbar with Wireless Sub $299.99 (was $699.99)
- Sony BRAVIA Theater Bar 6 3.1.2ch Soundbar $448.00 (was $699.99)
- Sony BRAVIA Theater System 6 5.1ch Home Theater System $548.00 (was $799.99)
TV deals still live
TVs: The Hisense U7 line wins on value and the Sony OLED wins on picture. See more in the best Prime Day TV deals.
- Hisense 75-inch U7 Mini-LED 4K TV $999.99 (was $1,999.99)
- Sony 55-inch BRAVIA XR8B OLED 4K TV $998.00 (was $1,499.99)
- Hisense 65-inch U7 Mini-LED 4K TV $849.99 (was $1,499.99)
- Samsung 48-inch S90F QD-OLED 4K TV $797.99 (was $1,397.99)
- Hisense 65-inch U6 Pro Mini-LED 4K TV $699.99 (was $1,099.99)
- Hisense 55-inch U7 Mini-LED 4K TV $599.99 (was $1,298.00)
- Hisense 55-inch U6 Pro Mini-LED 4K TV $529.99 (was $849.99)
Amazon device deals still live
Amazon devices: Fire TV, Echo, Blink, and eero are all still cut. See more in the best Prime Day Amazon device deals.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select $17.99 (was $39.99)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Plus $24.99 (was $49.99)
- Blink Wired Floodlight Camera $28.46 (was $99.99)
- Amazon Echo Pop Kids $39.98 (was $79.98)
- Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Plus $144.99 (was $249.99)
- Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 50-inch 4K (Ember 50) $239.95 (was $399.99)
- Amazon eero Pro 6E Mesh Wi-Fi (2-Pack) $239.99 (was $329.99)
Apple deals still live
Apple: Genuine Apple discounts are thin this late, but the new Apple Watches are holding their cuts. See more in the best Prime Day Apple deals.
- Apple Watch SE 3 (GPS 40mm) $199.00 (was $249.00)
- Apple Watch Series 11 (GPS 42mm) $279.00 (was $399.00)
Smartwatch and fitness deals still live
Wearables: Garmin, Samsung, Google, and Fitbit all still sit at sale prices. See more in the best Prime Day smartwatch and fitness deals.
- Fitbit Inspire 3 Fitness Tracker $66.45 (was $99.95)
- Fitbit Charge 6 Fitness Tracker $85.45 (was $159.95)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 (40mm) $218.49 (was $349.99)
- Google Pixel Watch 4 (45mm) $299.99 (was $399.99)
- Garmin epix Pro (Gen 2) Sapphire 47mm $499.99 (was $999.99)
Laptop, tablet, and monitor deals still live
Computing: The cheap Chromebooks and a Kindle handle the budget end, with a Galaxy Tab and a 4K monitor as the step-ups. See more in the best Prime Day laptop deals.
- Lenovo IdeaPad 1 15.6-inch Laptop $599.99 (was $1,059.99)
- Acer Chromebook Plus 515 (15.6-inch) $339.99 (was $449.99)
- Acer 15.6-inch FHD Chromebook $224.99 (was $399.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 128GB Wi-Fi Tablet $534.99 (was $899.99)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Tablet $109.99 (was $189.99)
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 16GB $124.99 (was $159.99)
- Samsung 32-inch Smart Monitor M7 (M70F) 4K UHD $229.99 (was $399.99)
Gaming deals still live
Gaming: Wireless mice and keyboards are near-impulse buys, and the OLED and 4K monitors are the splurge. See more in the best Prime Day gaming deals.
- Razer Orochi V2 Wireless Gaming Mouse $27.99 (was $69.99)
- Glorious Model D Wireless Gaming Mouse $41.99 (was $99.99)
- Logitech G515 Wireless Gaming Keyboard (TKL) $69.99 (was $159.99)
- ASUS ROG Pelta Wireless Gaming Headset $84.99 (was $154.99)
- Acer Nitro 27-inch Full HD Gaming Monitor $109.99 (was $189.99)
- ASUS ROG Strix 27-inch 1440p Curved Gaming Monitor $189.99 (was $379.00)
- Pixio PX27U 27-inch 4K 160Hz Gaming Monitor $212.49 (was $499.99)
- ASUS ROG Swift 27-inch 4K QD-OLED Gaming Monitor $934.00 (was $1,199.00)
Storage deals still live
Storage: Portable SSDs and fast flash drives are the easy add-ons while prices are this low. See more in the best Prime Day storage deals.
- SanDisk 512GB Extreme Fit USB-C Flash Drive $99.99 (was $175.99)
- SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD $182.61 (was $291.99)
- Western Digital 1TB My Passport SSD $184.99 (was $312.99)
- Kingston IronKey Locker+ 50 64GB Encrypted Flash Drive $56.99 (was $76.99)
Tool and DIY deals still live
Tools: The Craftsman impact driver kit is the easy grab, with cheap bit sets and a Streamlight headlamp to round out the cart. See more in the best Prime Day tool deals.
- CRAFTSMAN 20V MAX Impact Driver Kit $59.00 (was $118.00)
- DEWALT Mechanics Tools Kit and Socket Set (108-Piece) $64.49 (was $159.99)
- Streamlight ProTac 2.0 2000-Lumen Rechargeable Headlamp $76.40 (was $218.40)
- DEWALT FlexTorq 35-Piece Impact Driver Bit Set $26.98 (was $88.13)
- BOSCH 21-Piece Black Oxide Metal Drill Bit Set $18.49 (was $61.79)
- Makita Impact Gold 14-Piece Titanium Drill Bit Set $13.49 (was $37.00)
Smart home and security deals still live
Smart home: Cameras, video doorbells, and smart locks from Ring, eufy, and Schlage are still at lows. See more in the best Prime Day smart home deals.
- Arlo Essential Indoor Camera 2K (2nd Gen) $14.00 (was $79.99)
- SwitchBot Hub 2 (Wi-Fi Thermometer and Smart Remote) $49.99 (was $69.99)
- Yale Code Keypad Deadbolt $63.55 (was $99.99)
- Govee Envisual TV LED Backlight T2 (Dual Cameras, 11.8ft) $64.99 (was $139.99)
- Ring Battery Doorbell Plus $99.99 (was $179.99)
- Schlage Camelot Keypad Electronic Deadbolt $103.20 (was $227.00)
- eufy Security Video Smart Lock E330 (Camera + Doorbell + Lock) $189.99 (was $299.99)
Camera and drone deals still live
Camera and drone: DJI runs the table on action cams and beginner drones, with a couple of full-frame bodies for the splurge. See more in the best Prime Day camera and drone deals.
- DJI Osmo Action 4 (Essential Combo) $169.00 (was $229.00)
- Insta360 Link 2C 4K Webcam $99.99 (was $149.99)
- DJI Mic 3 (1 TX + 1 RX) Wireless Microphone $143.00 (was $219.00)
- DJI Neo Fly More Combo Mini Drone $245.00 (was $349.00)
- DJI RS 4 Mini Gimbal Stabilizer $269.00 (was $369.00)
- DJI Mini 3 Drone (DJI RC) $339.00 (was $549.00)
- DJI Osmo Pocket 3 Vlogging Camera $378.00 (was $499.00)
- Canon EOS RP Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera $799.00 (was $1,148.01)
- Sony a7 III Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera (Body) $1,598.00 (was $2,199.99)
Kitchen deals still live
Kitchen: Ninja, Instant Pot, KitchenAid, and Keurig anchor the cart, from a $66 pressure cooker to a stand mixer. See more in the best Prime Day kitchen deals.
- Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker $66.49 (was $169.99)
- Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker $69.99 (was $139.99)
- Instant Pot Vortex Plus 6QT 6-in-1 Air Fryer $69.99 (was $149.99)
- Lodge Cast Iron Set $76.42 (was $99.95)
- Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker $99.00 (was $209.99)
- Ninja 10-in-1 Air Fryer and Toaster Oven Combo $199.99 (was $399.99)
- Ninja Toaster Oven Air Fryer Combo $199.99 (was $369.99)
- KitchenAid 5.5-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer $299.99 (was $499.99)
Outdoor and backyard deals still live
Outdoor: A Ninja Woodfire smoker, a hard cooler, and cordless yard tools carry the backyard. See more in the best Prime Day outdoor deals.
- Cuisinart Portable Tabletop Patio Heater (11,000 BTU) $94.99 (was $149.99)
- EGO Power+ 580 CFM Cordless Leaf Blower $99.99 (was $199.99)
- Coleman Pro 45qt Hard Cooler $125.99 (was $249.99)
- Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Grill and Smoker $289.99 (was $379.99)
- Greenworks 80V Self-Propelled Cordless Lawn Mower $449.99 (was $699.99)
Robot vacuum and floor care deals still live
Floor care: The Roomba 105X Combo is the value pick, with cordless and wet-dry options below it. See more in the best Prime Day robot vacuum deals.
- iRobot Roomba 105X Combo Vac and Mop $199.99 (was $469.99)
- Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum $169.00 (was $299.99)
- Bissell CrossWave HydroSteam 3-in-1 Wet Dry Vac $199.99 (was $379.99)
- DREAME L10s Ultra Gen 2 Robot Vacuum and Mop $399.99 (was $589.99)
- Roborock Qrevo S5V Robot Vacuum and Mop $449.99 (was $899.99)
- eufy Robot Vacuum Omni C28 $449.99 (was $799.99)
- iRobot Roomba Plus 505X Combo Robot Vacuum and Mop $479.99 (was $999.99)
Power station and solar deals still live
Power stations: Jackery, Anker, Bluetti, and DJI all still have backup units cut for the last day. See more in the best Prime Day power station deals.
- Bluetti 200W Solar Panel $329.00 (was $499.00)
- DJI Power 1000 V2 Portable Power Station $364.00 (was $699.00)
- Anker SOLIX C1000 Gen 2 Portable Power Station $399.99 (was $799.00)
- Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 Portable Power Station $469.00 (was $899.00)
- Anker SOLIX C1000 with 200W Solar Panel $599.99 (was $1,299.00)
- Jackery Solar Generator 1000 v2 with 100W Solar Panel $609.00 (was $999.00)
- Anker SOLIX C2000 Gen 2 Portable Power Station $799.99 (was $1,499.00)
Networking and charging deals still live
Networking and charging: A mesh upgrade or a faster wall charger is an easy last-minute add while these are cut.
- TP-Link Deco W2400 AC1200 Mesh Wi-Fi $42.49 (was $89.99)
- NETGEAR Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 Router (RAX30) $46.74 (was $119.00)
- Amazon eero 6+ Mesh Wi-Fi System $194.99 (was $299.99)
- Anker 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo) $32.99 (was $47.99)
- Anker 3-in-1 Cube Wireless Charger with MagSafe $77.54 (was $129.99)
Deals worth grabbing outside Amazon
Not a Prime member, or just want to compare before you buy? These sales are running right alongside Prime Day, and we re-checked each price this afternoon. Walmart Deals runs through the weekend and Target Circle Week is still on.
At Walmart:
- Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum $299.99 (was $589.99)
- ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop $249.99 (was $499.98)
- Tineco LiteVak Cordless Stick Vacuum $79.99 (was $229.99)
- Nespresso Vertuo Pop Coffee and Espresso Maker $84.97 (was $119.00)
At Target (Circle Week, prices show with a free Target Circle account):
- Instant Pot 6qt 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker Bundle $69.99 (was $139.99)
- Cuisinart 7-in-1 Air Fryer Toaster Oven $99.99 (was $229.99)
- GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker $299.99 (was $429.99)
Prices are moving by the hour as the event wraps, so check the live number before you check out. If you grab one thing before Prime Day closes tonight, make it the Bose QuietComfort at $179. For the full picture, our best Prime Day deals hub stays up through the night.
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