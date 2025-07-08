These are the best budget headphones for travel we’re buying during Amazon Prime Day

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Not everyone wants to spend $300 just to block out a crying baby at 35,000 feet. Luckily, this year’s Prime Day—running July 8–11—includes real deals on noise-cancelling headphones that won’t empty your travel fund. We’re talking lowest-ever prices on picks that punch above their weight, especially when it comes to ANC performance. They may not have the flashiest branding or materials, but they do the thing: shut the world up long enough for you to focus, nap, or just not lose your mind. These are some of the best value picks from our travel headphones for airplanes guide. And right now, they’re even better values if you’re a Prime member. Remember, if you don’t have an active Amazon Prime subscription, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here.

The Space One headphones from Soundcore by Anker are down to an all-time low. And they come with hybrid ANC that actually works. We’re not saying it’s Bose-level, but it’s shockingly close for less than 70 bucks. These headphones cut up to 98% of ambient noise, offer 40 hours of hi-res wireless playback with ANC on, and include LDAC support and customizable EQ via the app. There’s also wear detection, multipoint Bluetooth, and a collapsible frame. Flagship tricks, just at budget settings. If you’re commuting and want some peace, this is a solid seatmate. Want to upgrade to stronger adaptive ANC, 60 hours of battery life, ultra-fast charging, and more? The Space One Pro is only $113.99 (was $199).

The JBuds Lux ANC are under $50 for Prime Day—$47.49, to be exact. That’s their lowest price of the year, and frankly, it’s a little absurd. These are lightweight over-ears with ANC that won’t fully erase jet engines but does enough to make a difference on a subway or in a coffee shop. Transparency mode is decent. Battery life hits 40 hours. The earcups are soft. Controls are simple. You’re not getting fine-grain control or flashy audio codecs. But if you want basic ANC and Bluetooth 5.3 stability without spending more than a tank of gas, the JBuds Lux are it, and the price is borderline ridiculous.

The Skullcandy Method 360 earbuds are on sale for the first time ever—$79.88 during Prime Day. We wrote about them when they launched in April because they’re tuned by Bose. No, really. Skullcandy partnered with Bose to tweak the ANC algorithms, and it shows. These true wireless earbuds punch above their price in noise cancellation. Calls sound clean. Battery life is solid. Soundstage is surprisingly competent. If you want QuietComfort DNA without big-name pricing, this is the time to try them.

Prefer bass to Bose? The Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 Wireless Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones with Multi-Sensory Bass are $124 (was $229).

If you’re willing to spend more for a significantly refined sound signature, Sennheiser’s Momentum 4 Wireless headphones are $265.95 in white—their best price since before Christmas. It’s just one colorway, but that’s a real discount on Sennheiser’s top-tier travel cans. These aren’t just good-looking. They’re backed by the velvety house sound and obsessive quality control we saw firsthand at Sennheiser’s audiophile factory in Tullamore, Ireland—you can read about that here. The Momentum 4s carry that lineage with plush comfort, deep ANC, and a warm, articulate response that holds up across long hauls.

If that’s still too steep, the ACCENTUM Plus is $149.95 (was $249.95), or go leaner with the $99.95 ACCENTUM—both solid budget entries with Sennheiser DNA.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are far from the newest, but they’re still some of the most beloved ANC cans out there. Because they still hold up with big, punchy sound, 30-hour battery life, and some smart noise cancellation. Wear detection? Multipoint? Custom EQ? Yep, it’s all in there. Plus, they’re light, comfy, and actually make airplane hum bearable. We reviewed them here and know plenty of people who still reach for them. If you want travel-ready headphones, this is the time to think ahead and skip the airport kiosk earbud regret.

And, thanks to the recently released WH-1000XM6, you can also enjoy a discount on last-generation WH-1000XM5 headphones, currently $298 (was $399).

If you’ve made it this far … here’s another top-tier choice with a deep discount. Want to experience immersive spatial audio, whether you’re on the go or the household has gone to bed? The Sonos Ace supports the latest surround sound tracks through Apple Music and the Sonos app. Whether you’re on Spotify or Netflix, they hit all the right notes—from Addison Rae to K-Pop Demon Hunters to an iconic motif on its 50th anniversary … dun dun, duuunnn dunnn. Available in white or black, these headphones also offer flagship-level Adaptive ANC and physical comfort, 30 hours of battery life, and support for lossless listening via USB-C or wirelessly if you have an Arc Ultra soundbar. Thanks to a recent firmware update, you can even use a pair of Ace headphones with one Arc Ultra for a private viewing party for two.