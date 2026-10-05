Walmart is blowing out laptops from HP, Lenovo, Dell, and more during its annual Deal Days sale

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The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i 15 at $699 is the best laptop deal we found at Walmart Deal Days, which runs Oct. 5 through Oct. 11. It starts a day before Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days. The computers deals page has plenty of listings from brands you’ve never heard of, so this list sticks to names like Lenovo, HP, ASUS, MSI, Acer, LG, Corsair and Epson. Prices below are what each product’s Walmart page showed on Oct. 5, and the “was” prices are Walmart’s own, not a price history. We haven’t tested these, so the picks come from specs, price and who’s selling them.

The best Walmart Deal Days laptop deals

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i 15: $699 (was $849)

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i 15: $699 (was $849) A touchscreen Core Ultra 5 laptop with 16GB of RAM Lenovo See It

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i 15 puts a Core Ultra 5 chip, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD behind a touchscreen for $150 less than Walmart’s $849 “was” price. Walmart.com is the seller, and the listing averages 4.6 stars across 37 ratings, though some of the reviews are labeled incentivized.

Lenovo IdeaPad 5i 15.3-inch 2-in-1: $729

Lenovo IdeaPad 5i 15.3-inch 2-in-1: $729 The same Core Ultra 5 setup, with a screen that folds back Lenovo See It

The IdeaPad 5i 2-in-1 pairs the same Intel Core Ultra 5 chip, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD as the Slim 3i with a 15.3-inch touchscreen that folds into tablet mode. Walmart lists it at $729, down from a listed $879. It costs $30 more than the Slim 3i, so skip it unless you’ll use tablet mode.

HP 14-inch laptop with Intel N150: $199 (was $259)

HP 14-inch laptop with Intel N150: $199 (was $259) The cheapest laptop in this post, with 4GB of RAM HP See It

At $199, the HP 14-inch laptop is the lowest-priced laptop here, and the 4GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS storage show where the savings come from. It runs Windows on an Intel N150 chip, which is fine for email, documents and video, but 4GB gets tight with a lot of browser tabs open. Walmart.com sells it, and it’s $60 below Walmart’s $259 “was” price. The linked listing is the pink model, and Walmart also offers it in blue.

More laptop deals worth a look:

The best Walmart Deal Days gaming laptop deals

Walmart’s “was” prices on these are the retailer’s own, so compare the graphics card and the sticker price rather than the discount.

The best Walmart Deal Days desktop and gaming PC deals

Prebuilt gaming desktops from MSI, ASUS and Acer are on sale, and the HP all-in-one at the end is sold by HP through Walmart’s marketplace.

The best Walmart Deal Days monitor deals

Walmart.com sells all five of these. The cheapest is under $90, and the best value is a 27-inch 1440p gaming monitor for $135.

The best Walmart Deal Days tablet deals

Walmart files tablets under its computers deals, and Walmart.com sells all three of these.

The best Walmart Deal Days computer accessory deals

Walmart.com sells the first four, and HP sells the last two printers through Walmart’s marketplace. The keyboard and headset carry a Deal badge but no “was” price, so the price is the only number to go on.

Walmart Deal Days computer deals: your questions

When is Walmart Deal Days, and when does it end?

Walmart Deal Days runs Oct. 5 through Oct. 11. Prices and stock can change at any point during the sale, so check the product page before you buy.

Do I need Walmart+ for the Walmart Deal Days computer deals?

Nothing on the product pages I checked on Oct. 5 asked for a Walmart+ membership to see the sale price.

Is this the lowest price on the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i 15?

We can’t confirm that. Walmart shows $150 off an $849 “was” price but no price history, so $699 can’t be called a record low.

What’s the best cheap laptop deal at Walmart right now?

The HP 14-inch laptop at $199 is the lowest price on this list, but it has 4GB of RAM. For 8GB, the ASUS Vivobook X1404 at $349 is the next step up.

What’s the best gaming PC deal at Walmart Deal Days?

The MSI Codex Z2C at $999 is the best value on this list, with an RTX 5060 Ti, a Ryzen 7 8700F and a 1TB SSD. For a laptop, the MSI Cyborg 15 gets you an RTX 5070 for $1,349.

Should I buy a laptop now or wait for Black Friday?

Nobody can promise a lower Black Friday price in advance. The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i 15 showed only 9 units left on Oct. 5, so stock is the firmer argument for buying now.

Which Walmart Deal Days laptop should I buy?

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i 15 at $699 is my pick for most shoppers, and the HP 14-inch laptop at $199 is the cheapest way in. The ASUS Vivobook X1404 at $349 is the budget step up with 8GB of RAM, and gamers should look at the MSI Cyborg 15 at $1,349 once it has more than one rating.

If you’re building a gaming setup, the Acer Nitro 27-inch WQHD monitor at $135 is the easiest add-on on this list.