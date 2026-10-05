Walmart is blowing out laptops from HP, Lenovo, Dell, and more during its annual Deal Days sale

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The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i 15 at $699 is the best laptop deal we found at Walmart Deal Days, which runs Oct. 5 through Oct. 11. It starts a day before Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days. The computers deals page has plenty of listings from brands you’ve never heard of, so this list sticks to names like Lenovo, HP, ASUS, MSI, Acer, LG, Corsair and Epson. Prices below are what each product’s Walmart page showed on Oct. 5, and the “was” prices are Walmart’s own, not a price history. We haven’t tested these, so the picks come from specs, price and who’s selling them.
The best Walmart Deal Days laptop deals
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i 15: $699 (was $849)
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i 15: $699 (was $849)
A touchscreen Core Ultra 5 laptop with 16GB of RAM
The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i 15 puts a Core Ultra 5 chip, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD behind a touchscreen for $150 less than Walmart’s $849 “was” price. Walmart.com is the seller, and the listing averages 4.6 stars across 37 ratings, though some of the reviews are labeled incentivized.
Lenovo IdeaPad 5i 15.3-inch 2-in-1: $729
Lenovo IdeaPad 5i 15.3-inch 2-in-1: $729
The same Core Ultra 5 setup, with a screen that folds back
The IdeaPad 5i 2-in-1 pairs the same Intel Core Ultra 5 chip, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD as the Slim 3i with a 15.3-inch touchscreen that folds into tablet mode. Walmart lists it at $729, down from a listed $879. It costs $30 more than the Slim 3i, so skip it unless you’ll use tablet mode.
HP 14-inch laptop with Intel N150: $199 (was $259)
HP 14-inch laptop with Intel N150: $199 (was $259)
The cheapest laptop in this post, with 4GB of RAM
At $199, the HP 14-inch laptop is the lowest-priced laptop here, and the 4GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS storage show where the savings come from. It runs Windows on an Intel N150 chip, which is fine for email, documents and video, but 4GB gets tight with a lot of browser tabs open. Walmart.com sells it, and it’s $60 below Walmart’s $259 “was” price. The linked listing is the pink model, and Walmart also offers it in blue.
More laptop deals worth a look:
- ASUS Vivobook X1404 14-inch (Core i3-1315U, 8GB, 128GB): $349 (was $499.99). A full HD screen and 8GB of RAM for under $350, but the 128GB SSD fills up fast, and the listing says it ships in Windows 11 S Mode, which only runs Microsoft Store apps until you switch it off.
- Lenovo IdeaPad 5a 15-inch 2-in-1 (Ryzen AI 7 445, 16GB, 1TB): $849 (was $999). It’s the AMD-based sibling of the IdeaPad 5i above and doubles the storage to 1TB.
- HP 15.6-inch laptop (Intel N250, 4GB, 128GB): $229 (was $299). It’s the 15.6-inch counterpart to the HP 14 above, with an Intel N250 chip and the same 4GB of RAM.
- Lenovo Chromebook m 14-inch (MediaTek Kompanio 540, 4GB, 128GB): $249 (was $399.99). ChromeOS is lighter on memory than Windows, so 4GB goes further here, and the listing has no ratings yet.
- ASUS Vivobook S16 16-inch OLED (Core Ultra 7 355, 16GB, 512GB): $929.99 (was $1,049.99). The listed seller is antonline.com, a third-party store, not Walmart.com. Its 16-inch OLED panel is 1920 x 1200.
The best Walmart Deal Days gaming laptop deals
Walmart’s “was” prices on these are the retailer’s own, so compare the graphics card and the sticker price rather than the discount.
- MSI Cyborg 15 (Ryzen 7 260, RTX 5070, 16GB, 1TB): $1,349 (was $2,099). It has an RTX 5070 laptop GPU with 8GB of memory, which the Alienware below matches, and a 144Hz 15.6-inch screen. The listing has only a single buyer rating so far.
- ASUS TUF Gaming F16 (Core i5-14450HX, RTX 5060, 16GB, 512GB): $1,299 (was $1,629). It costs $50 less than the MSI Cyborg 15, with a slower RTX 5060 and half the storage, in exchange for a 16-inch 144Hz screen.
- ASUS TUF Gaming A16 (Ryzen 7 260, RTX 5050, 16GB, 512GB): $1,199 (was $1,549). It has a 2.5K 165Hz 16-inch screen and costs $100 less than the F16, but the RTX 5050 is a step below the F16’s RTX 5060.
- Alienware 16X Aurora (Core Ultra 9 275HX, RTX 5070, 32GB, 2TB): $2,199.99 (was $3,099). It has the same RTX 5070 as the MSI Cyborg 15 with double the RAM and storage and a 240Hz 2.5K screen, but it costs about $850 more. It’s sold by antonline, not Walmart.com.
The best Walmart Deal Days desktop and gaming PC deals
Prebuilt gaming desktops from MSI, ASUS and Acer are on sale, and the HP all-in-one at the end is sold by HP through Walmart’s marketplace.
- MSI Codex Z2C (Ryzen 7 8700F, RTX 5060 Ti 8GB, 16GB, 1TB): $999 (was $1,599.99). It’s the cheaper of the two RTX 5060 Ti desktops here and the one I’d buy, with a 650W Gold-rated power supply.
- MSI Codex Z2 (Ryzen 5 8400F, RTX 5060 8GB, 16GB, 1TB): $949 (was $1,599.99). It costs $50 less than the Z2C and gives up the Ryzen 7 and the RTX 5060 Ti to get there.
- ASUS TUF T700 (Core Ultra 9 275HX, RTX 5060 Ti, 16GB, 1TB): $1,299 (was $1,599). It has the same RTX 5060 Ti as the Codex Z2C, a faster processor and a 240mm liquid cooler for $300 more. The listing has no ratings yet.
- Acer Nitro desktop (Ryzen 9 9900X, Radeon RX 9070 XT 16GB, 16GB, 1TB): $1,699 (was $2,299.99). The RX 9070 XT is the step up in graphics power here, though 16GB of RAM is thin at this price. The listing says the system supports up to 128GB of DDR5.
- HP OmniStudio 23.8-inch all-in-one (Intel N250, 16GB, 512GB): $739.99 (was $999.99). It’s an all-in-one with a 1920 x 1080 screen built in, sold by HP. The Intel N250 inside is a four-core chip built for everyday tasks, not gaming or editing, and the display is 60Hz at 250 nits.
The best Walmart Deal Days monitor deals
Walmart.com sells all five of these. The cheapest is under $90, and the best value is a 27-inch 1440p gaming monitor for $135.
- Acer Nitro 27-inch WQHD IPS gaming monitor (MGA270U): $135 (was $229.99). This IPS panel runs at 2560 x 1440 with up to a 200Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync Premium, and the listing averages 4.9 stars across 23 ratings.
- Acer Nitro 27-inch WQHD QD-OLED gaming monitor (VG277U): $269 (was $349.99). This one runs at 240Hz on a QD-OLED panel, which means deeper blacks than the IPS model above, but OLED panels can burn in when static images stay on screen for long stretches.
- LG 34-inch UltraWide WQHD curved monitor (34U601B-B): $199 (was $279). LG sells this curved 3440 x 1440 ultrawide as an office monitor, and it refreshes at 120Hz.
- LG UltraGear G5 25-inch FHD IPS gaming monitor: $99 (was $149). At 1080p and 200Hz, it suits competitive games where frame rate matters more than resolution.
- AOC G27MC36N 27-inch FHD 180Hz gaming monitor: $84.99 (was $119.99). It’s the cheapest monitor in this post, but 1080p stretched across 27 inches looks soft up close.
The best Walmart Deal Days tablet deals
Walmart files tablets under its computers deals, and Walmart.com sells all three of these.
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite 10.9-inch with S Pen (128GB): $299 (was $349.99). The S Pen comes in the box, which makes it the pick here for note-taking.
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ (128GB): $219 (was $249.99). It’s the cheaper Samsung for streaming and browsing, without a pen.
- Apple iPad Air 11-inch with M3 (128GB, Wi-Fi): $499. Walmart flags it as a deal but shows no “was” price, so $499 is the only number on the page.
The best Walmart Deal Days computer accessory deals
Walmart.com sells the first four, and HP sells the last two printers through Walmart’s marketplace. The keyboard and headset carry a Deal badge but no “was” price, so the price is the only number to go on.
- Corsair K65 Plus Wireless 75% mechanical keyboard: $79. It’s hot-swappable, so you can change the switches without soldering, and it connects over a 2.4GHz dongle or Bluetooth.
- HyperX Cloud III wired gaming headset: $49. The headset connects over USB-C, USB-A or a 3.5mm jack, so it works with a PC, PS5 or Xbox.
- Epson EcoTank ET-15000 supertank printer: $449 (was $699.99). The ET-15000 prints up to 13 x 19 inches, according to its listing, and it also scans, copies and faxes with refillable ink tanks in place of cartridges. The listing averages 3.9 stars across 315 ratings.
- HP DeskJet 2955 all-in-one printer: $44 (was $59). It’s a basic wireless inkjet that prints, copies and scans, and the listing includes three months of HP’s Instant Ink subscription.
- HP Smart Tank 7303 all-in-one printer: $309.99 (was $449.99). It uses refillable ink tanks instead of cartridges, like the Epson, and costs about $140 less. The listing advertises up to three years of ink in the box.
- HP Color LaserJet Pro MFP 3301sdw: $439 (was $539). It’s a color laser printer that scans and copies at up to 26 pages per minute.
Walmart Deal Days computer deals: your questions
When is Walmart Deal Days, and when does it end?
Walmart Deal Days runs Oct. 5 through Oct. 11. Prices and stock can change at any point during the sale, so check the product page before you buy.
Do I need Walmart+ for the Walmart Deal Days computer deals?
Nothing on the product pages I checked on Oct. 5 asked for a Walmart+ membership to see the sale price.
Is this the lowest price on the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i 15?
We can’t confirm that. Walmart shows $150 off an $849 “was” price but no price history, so $699 can’t be called a record low.
What’s the best cheap laptop deal at Walmart right now?
The HP 14-inch laptop at $199 is the lowest price on this list, but it has 4GB of RAM. For 8GB, the ASUS Vivobook X1404 at $349 is the next step up.
What’s the best gaming PC deal at Walmart Deal Days?
The MSI Codex Z2C at $999 is the best value on this list, with an RTX 5060 Ti, a Ryzen 7 8700F and a 1TB SSD. For a laptop, the MSI Cyborg 15 gets you an RTX 5070 for $1,349.
Should I buy a laptop now or wait for Black Friday?
Nobody can promise a lower Black Friday price in advance. The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i 15 showed only 9 units left on Oct. 5, so stock is the firmer argument for buying now.
Which Walmart Deal Days laptop should I buy?
The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i 15 at $699 is my pick for most shoppers, and the HP 14-inch laptop at $199 is the cheapest way in. The ASUS Vivobook X1404 at $349 is the budget step up with 8GB of RAM, and gamers should look at the MSI Cyborg 15 at $1,349 once it has more than one rating.
If you’re building a gaming setup, the Acer Nitro 27-inch WQHD monitor at $135 is the easiest add-on on this list.
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