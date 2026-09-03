I checked Best Buy’s 50%-off Labor Day sale against the competition. Here are the deals the hold up.

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Shopping holidays are great for deals, but they can also be a trap. An item may say it’s “half-off” only to use a nonsense retail price as a starting point. Best Buy has a ton of deals as part of its Labor Day sale, but we’ve narrowed it down to the ones that will actually save you money. One thing to know about the math: Best Buy anchors most of these discounts to a “Comp. Value,” a comparable price from other stores, rather than to a price Best Buy itself charged last month. Some of those anchors are generous. I checked every pick below against Amazon and the manufacturer, cut the ones where the sale price was ordinary, and kept the ones where the number is real. The whole 50 percent off or more sale runs through September 7.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Noise Canceling Headphones $198.00 (was $398.00) Matches the lowest price we tracked at Amazon this week Sony See It

The Sony WH-1000XM5 costs $198 here, and $198 is also the floor on Amazon’s 12-month price chart when I checked it for our Amazon Labor Day roundup on September 1. Best Buy hasn’t undercut Amazon, but it has matched the lowest number either store has posted for these in a year. The XM5 is still the pair I recommend to anyone who flies more than a couple of times a year. Sony rates the battery at 30 hours with noise canceling on, and the cancellation handles engine drone better than anything else at this price. Sony’s own list is $398, so the 50 percent here is the rare case where Best Buy’s math is conservative.

TCL 55-inch QM5K QD-Mini LED 4K TV $349.99 (was $699.99) A 2025 Mini LED set for the price of an entry-level 4K TV TCL See It

The TCL 55-inch QM5K at $349.99 is a quantum-dot Mini LED panel with Google TV, which puts it a full tier above the edge-lit 4K sets that usually live at this price. It’s a 60Hz panel, so a serious console gamer should spend up for the 144Hz QM6K, but for movies and sports the Mini LED backlight is the thing you notice. Amazon doesn’t carry the QM5K, and the closest sibling there, the 55-inch QM6K, sat at $497.99 when I looked. Best Buy also has the 65-inch QM5K for $449.99 if the room can take it.

Tineco Floor One S3 Extreme Wet-Dry Vacuum $169.99 (was $429.99) Sixty percent off a mop that replaces the bucket Tineco See It

The Tineco Floor One S3 Extreme vacuums and mops hard floors in one pass, then rinses its own roller in the dock, and Tineco’s iLoop sensor bumps the suction and water flow when it detects a bigger mess. This is a previous-generation model, which is why the discount is so deep, and Tineco’s newer S6 and S9 lines start around $349 and $599 at Amazon. At $169.99, the S3 Extreme does the same core job on tile and sealed wood. I’d skip it for a house that’s mostly carpet, since it’s a hard-floor tool.

HP 14-inch Chromebook (Celeron N4500, 4GB, 64GB) $179.00 (was $399.00) Sixty dollars less than a renewed one costs on Amazon HP See It

The HP 14-inch Chromebook at $179 has an Intel Celeron N4500, 4GB of memory, and 64GB of storage, which is modest by any measure and fine for a kid’s school work or a kitchen-counter machine that mostly runs Google Docs, Zoom, and streaming. Amazon’s only listing for this exact model when I checked was a renewed unit at $182.98, so new for $179 is the better buy. The $399 anchor Best Buy shows is high for a machine like this, but $179 for a new 14-inch Chromebook is the cheapest I’d go before the build quality gets sketchy.

Segway Max G2 Electric Scooter $699.99 (was $1,399.99) Half off the scooter Segway still sells for $1,000 elsewhere Segway See It

The Segway Max G2 at $699.99 is the same price Amazon has on it, but the $1,399.99 Best Buy uses as its anchor is real. That was the launch price, and Segway’s own listing on Amazon still shows a $999.99 strikethrough. Segway rates the G2 for up to 43 miles of range and 22 mph, with Apple Find My built in, and that range number is what made it the commuter scooter to beat when it came out. The 2026 G3 is faster, but it also costs $1,200. For a five-mile commute, the G2 is the smarter buy.

Best Labor Day TV deals at Best Buy

TVs are the deepest category in this sale, and the Hisense 58-inch QD50 at $199.99 is the cheapest 4K set in the sale from a brand I’d trust, and it’s sized right for a dorm or a garage. The LG 77-inch B5 OLED at $1,499.99 is the one to look at if you want an OLED at that size, since Amazon’s cheapest 77-inch LG OLED when I checked was the step-up C5 at $1,879.95. The 2026 Hisense S7 CanvasTV sells for about the same $1,000 everywhere, so treat that one as a good price rather than a Best Buy exclusive.

Best Labor Day headphone and soundbar deals at Best Buy

The Sony HT-A5000 at $499.99 is still a 5.1.2-channel Atmos bar with built-in up-firing drivers, and it’s $500 under its own list. Sony has since moved on to the Bravia Theater Bar 8 as its flagship, and Amazon’s only listing for the A5000 was a third-party bundle at $555.55. The JBL Tune 245NC earbuds are a Best Buy-specific SKU that Amazon doesn’t stock, and $49.95 for noise-canceling buds with JBL’s tuning is a solid stocking-stuffer price four months early.

Best Labor Day monitor, keyboard, and PC accessory deals at Best Buy

The Acer Nitro 31.5-inch curved WQHD monitor at $199.99 is a Best Buy exclusive, and I found no Amazon listing to compare it against, but 1440p at 180Hz for under $200 is a strong number for a first gaming monitor. The Razer Basilisk V3 at $34.98 matches Amazon exactly, and it’s still the wired mouse I recommend for anyone who wants a thumb rest and doesn’t want to charge a mouse.

Best Labor Day vacuum, kitchen, and smart home deals at Best Buy

The Blink Wired Floodlight Camera at $44.99 is the biggest gap between Best Buy and Amazon I found in the whole sale. Amazon sells the same camera for $99.99. The Shark Matrix Plus robot vacuum and mop at $299.99 matches Amazon’s price, and both stores anchor it to the same $699.99 list. One honest note on the Dreame L10s Ultra: it’s $279.99 here, Amazon has it for a dollar less, and Amazon’s list price on it is $299.90. Best Buy’s $799.99 anchor is the launch price from 2022. It’s a good robot vacuum at $280, but it isn’t 65 percent off anything you could have bought last month.

Best Labor Day ebike deal at Best Buy

Rad Power Bikes sells the Radster Trail through its own site and a short list of retailers, and Best Buy has the large frame in copper red for $999, which is $1,200 under the $2,199 Rad launched it at. Rad rates it for up to 65 miles of range and 28 mph in Class 3 mode. Only the large size is at this price, so check the frame chart before you buy.