In bear life, as in human life, sometimes you just have to take a leap of faith. A brown bear (Ursus arctos) cub hanging around Anan Creek in Tongass National Forest in southeastern Alaska learned that this summer. Its mom, Gemini, was crossing the creek, and one cub jumped right in. But this cub? Not so sure. It stood waiting at the water’s edge, before jumping in.

For this forceful leap into the water, the park rangers have awarded Gemini’s little cub with the 2026 Yeet of Faith Award. For those keeping score at home, Gemini won this year’s helicopter mom award.

“Cubs learn at their own pace, and thanks to amazing recreation sites like Anan, we get to witness their tiny triumphs up close,” the rangers write.

Meet the bears of Anan Creek

Tongass National Forest’s rangers are awarding the Anan Bear Awards to the 39 bears spotted at the Anan Wildlife Observatory in Alaska over the summer.

Tongass is the largest national forest in the United States, and covers most of Southeast Alaska, including the state’s capital city of Juneau. The area includes Mendenhall Glacier (a popular destination for Alaskan cruises), numerous hiking trails, eagles soaring above, and plenty of bears on the hunt for food. One of the hotspots for wildlife is Anan Creek, home to one of the largest runs of pink salmon in Southeast Alaska. As such, the creek is a very popular dinner spot among black and brown bears.

According to Friends of Anan, 39 bears are known to feast on the salmon at Anan Creek. The population includes 31 black bears (Ursus americanus) and eight brown bears like Gemini and her cubs. Similar to their chubby counterparts farther to the north in Katmai National Park, the bears return each summer to gorge on salmon ahead of the long winter, and teach their cubs how to fish in order to survive. And also like the fat bears of Katmai, every bear around Anan Creek has their own habits and quirks.

The U.S. Forest Service tracks and documents every bear spotted at Anan, while explore.org’s cameras broadcast live streams of their behaviors

Anan Bear Cam: Fishing Hole 3 | 2026 Highlights