I’m a professional photographer and these are the camera and creator deals I’d buy during Amazon Prime Day

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You deserve an awesome camera. I’ve been a camera nerd for decades, so I know a good deal on one when I see one. Amazon’s Big Deal Days is a great opportunity to upgrade. Nikon’s Z8 is $3,296.95, $1,003 off its list price and $100 under the lowest price Amazon had charged for it before, going back to 2023. Nikon and DJI cut their camera and gimbal prices the night before the sale started, and the Nikon Z 6II and both DJI RS 4 gimbals are at record lows too. The drone, action camera and microphone deals arrived with the sale at 3am ET on Tuesday, October 6, including the DJI Neo Fly More Combo at $232.75 and the Shure MV7i at $269, both under any price Amazon has charged for them before. Amazon lists most of those as Prime member prices. The sale runs until 2:59am ET on Thursday, October 8.

Nikon Z8: $3,296.95 (was $4,299.95)

Nikon Z8 $3,296.95 (was $4,299.95) A full-frame hybrid $100 under its previous low Nikon See It

Nikon pitches the Z8 as a professional full-frame hybrid for stills and video. For anyone who shoots product photos and short-form video for the same client, one body that does both means one battery system and one set of lenses to haul around. At $3,296.95 it’s $1,003 off list and $100 under the $3,396.95 Amazon charged in January 2025, its lowest price before tonight.

DJI RS 4 Mini Combo: $309 (was $459)

DJI RS 4 Mini Combo $309 (was $459) A camera gimbal $10 under its previous low DJI See It

Shaky handheld footage makes an expensive camera look cheap. The DJI RS 4 Mini Combo on sale for $309 takes $150 off a gimbal that DJI lists as compatible with Canon, Sony, Nikon and Fujifilm cameras, and it’s $10 under the $319 Amazon charged on June 22, its previous low. The full-size DJI RS 4 is $369, which is $30 under its own June low. Both DJI deals are open to everyone.

Nikon Z 6II: $1,296.95 (was $1,749.95)

Nikon Z 6II $1,296.95 (was $1,749.95) Full-frame stills and video at its lowest recorded price Nikon See It

Full-frame video for less than $1,300 is the draw here. The Nikon Z 6II at $1,296.95 is $453 off its list price, and Amazon hasn’t charged less for it since price tracking began in 2020. Nikon replaced it with the Z6III in 2024, so this is the older body. The price doesn’t require Prime.

Canon SELPHY CP1500 with ink and paper: $169.99 (was $199.99)

Canon SELPHY CP1500 with ink and paper $169.99 (was $199.99) A bag-size photo printer bundle at its lowest recorded price Canon See It

Selling prints at a market or running a photo booth at an event takes a printer that fits in a bag. Canon’s SELPHY CP1500 bundle at $169.99 comes with an RP-108 ink and paper set, according to the listing, and it’s $30 off and the lowest price Amazon has charged for it in two months of tracking. The smaller SELPHY QX20 is $159, though Amazon sold it for $113.99 in September 2025.

Drone deals

DJI’s Flip Fly More Combo at $588.05 is $30.95 under the lowest price Amazon had charged for it, which was $619 in March. The DJI Mini 3 Fly More Combo at $512.05 is also below anything Amazon has sold it for since 2022, and the DJI Neo Fly More Combo is $6.25 under its September low.

Action camera, 360 camera and vlogging camera deals

A few of these are under their previous lows. The GoPro LIT Hero at $179.99 is $49 under the $229 Amazon charged in March, and the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro Adventure Combo at $364 is $5 under its March 2025 low. Several of the DJI and Insta360 bundles haven’t been sold by Amazon itself before, so there’s no Amazon price history to compare them against.

Microphone and webcam deals

The Shure MV7i at $269 is $62 under the $331 Amazon charged for it in June, the biggest drop below a previous low among the mics here. The DJI Mic Mini two-transmitter kit at $75.05 is also under any price Amazon has charged for it.

More camera, lens and accessory deals

Panasonic’s LUMIX S9 is $1,329.99 for Prime members, $3 under the lowest price Amazon had charged for it. Sony’s FE 35mm f/1.4 GM lens is $200 off at $1,298, but Amazon sold it for $1,164.95 in November 2024. The Sony INZONE H6 Air, a wired open-back headset with a mic, is at the lowest price Amazon has charged for it in six months of tracking.

Prime Big Deal Days camera deals FAQ

Are there Prime Big Deal Days camera deals?

Yes. Nikon, DJI, Canon and Sony camera deals started on Amazon the night before the sale, and the drone, action camera and microphone deals started with it at 3am ET on October 6. The Nikon Z8 at $3,296.95 is the lowest price Amazon has charged for it since 2023.

When do the Prime Big Deal Days camera deals end?

Prime Big Deal Days ends at 2:59am ET on Thursday, October 8. The early camera deals here didn’t show end dates when we checked, so look at the listing before you buy the Nikon Z 6II or anything else on this page.

Do you need Prime to get these camera deals?

For most of the drone, action camera and mic deals, yes. Amazon lists them as Prime member prices, including the DJI Mic 3 at $207. The Nikon, DJI gimbal, Canon and Sony deals didn’t carry a Prime badge when we checked on October 5, including the DJI RS 4 Mini Combo at $309.

Are there Prime Big Deal Days drone deals?

Yes. The DJI Flip Fly More Combo with RC 2 is $588.05, $30.95 under the $619 Amazon charged in March, and the DJI Neo Fly More Combo is $232.75. Both are Prime member prices.

Which camera deals are at their lowest price?

Two Nikon bodies are. The Nikon Z8 at $3,296.95 is $100 under its previous low, and the Nikon Z 6II at $1,296.95 is the lowest Amazon has charged for it since 2020. Both DJI RS 4 gimbals are also below their previous lows.

Is the DJI RS 4 gimbal at its lowest price?

Yes. At $369, the DJI RS 4 is $30 under the $399 Amazon charged on June 23, its lowest price since tracking began in 2024.

Should I buy a camera now or wait for Black Friday?

The Nikon Z8, Nikon Z 6II and both DJI RS 4 gimbals are below any price Amazon has charged before. The Sony FE 35mm f/1.4 GM lens isn’t: it’s $1,298 here and cost $1,164.95 in November 2024.