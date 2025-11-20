Amazon Black Friday drops Beats Studio Pro headphones to $169—their lowest price of the year

You can't beat these Beats deals, with adaptive ANC headphones, workout-friendly earbuds, and super-portable speakers at discounts up to 57% off.

By Tony Ware

Published

Some audio accessories are a mystery, sold on frequency response graphs and other specs flex. Not Beats. You know what you’re getting with Beats: a punchy sound profile with pronounced bass. And if that’s your style, this is your deal. If you act fast, you can save big on Beats wireless headphones, earbuds, and portable speakers during Amazon’s Black Friday sale. The biggest discount is on the Studio Pro over-ear headphones, travel-friendly ANC headphones that are over half off and at their lowest price of the year. But there are also deep discounts on Solo 4 on-ear headphones, the Powerbeats Pro 2 earbuds (one of our top picks for high-intensity workouts), and the Pill portable Bluetooth speaker.

Beats Studio Pro over-ear headphones — Only $169.95 (was $349.95)

Navy Beats Studio Pro headphones on a grey Amazon Black Friday background

With a solid build and secure clamp, the Beats Studio Pro over-ear headphones are like slipping front row concert tickets over your ears. Thanks to custom drivers and DSP, there’s signature immersive sound behind the iconic logo, plus support for personalized Apple Spatial Audio and dynamic head tracking delivered via Bluetooth or lossless USB-C. They’re Apple and Android compatible, and the 40-hour battery life means the expansive soundstage can outlast any playlist and always reach the end credits. Plus, there are multiple colorways available. But act fast; a $180 discount is the type of savings that historically go quickly.

More Beats Studio Pro deals

The best Beats Solo 4 on-ear headphone deals

Best Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 workout earbuds deals

The best Beats Pill Bluetooth speaker deals

The best Beats charging cable deals

The best Beats iPhone 16 case deals

