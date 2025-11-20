We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Some audio accessories are a mystery, sold on frequency response graphs and other specs flex. Not Beats. You know what you’re getting with Beats: a punchy sound profile with pronounced bass. And if that’s your style, this is your deal. If you act fast, you can save big on Beats wireless headphones, earbuds, and portable speakers during Amazon’s Black Friday sale. The biggest discount is on the Studio Pro over-ear headphones, travel-friendly ANC headphones that are over half off and at their lowest price of the year. But there are also deep discounts on Solo 4 on-ear headphones, the Powerbeats Pro 2 earbuds (one of our top picks for high-intensity workouts), and the Pill portable Bluetooth speaker.
Remember, if you don’t have an active Amazon Prime subscription, you can sign up at this link.
Beats Studio Pro over-ear headphones — Only $169.95 (was $349.95)See It
With a solid build and secure clamp, the Beats Studio Pro over-ear headphones are like slipping front row concert tickets over your ears. Thanks to custom drivers and DSP, there’s signature immersive sound behind the iconic logo, plus support for personalized Apple Spatial Audio and dynamic head tracking delivered via Bluetooth or lossless USB-C. They’re Apple and Android compatible, and the 40-hour battery life means the expansive soundstage can outlast any playlist and always reach the end credits. Plus, there are multiple colorways available. But act fast; a $180 discount is the type of savings that historically go quickly.
More Beats Studio Pro deals
- Beats Studio Pro over-ear headphones (Black) $169.95 (was $349.99)
- Beats Studio Pro over-ear headphones (Sandstone) $169.95 (was $349.99)
- Beats Studio Pro over-ear headphones (Deep Brown) $169.95 (was $349.99)
- Beats Studio Pro over-ear headphones (Navy) $169.95 (was $349.99)
- Beats Studio Pro over-ear headphones (Sand Gray) $149.95 (was $349.95)
- Beats Studio Pro over-ear headphones (Matte White) $139.99 (was $349.95)
- Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian headphones (Dune) $149.95 (was $349.95)
- Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian headphones (Earth) $169.95 (was $349.95)
- Beats Studio Pro headphones with USB-C charging cable (Jet Black, 20 cm) $179.82
- Beats Studio Pro (Renewed Premium) over-ear headphones (Deep Brown) $139.98 (was $296.99)
- Beats Studio Pro (Renewed Premium) over-ear headphones (Navy) $139.98 (was $296.99)
The best Beats Solo 4 on-ear headphone deals
- Beats Solo 4 wireless on-ear headphones (Matte Black) $129.95 (was $199.95)
- Beats Solo 4 wireless on-ear headphones (Cloud Pink) $129.95 (was $199.95)
- Beats Solo 4 wireless on-ear headphones (Slate Blue) $129.95 (was $199.95)
- Beats Solo 4 wireless on-ear headphones (Metallic Pink) $129.95 (was $199.95)
- Beats Solo 4 headphones with USB-C charging cable (Jet Black, 20 cm) $139.82
Best Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 workout earbuds deals
- Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 wireless workout earbuds (Jet Black) $199.95 (was $249.99)
- Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 wireless workout earbuds (Electric Orange) $199.95 (was $249.99)
- Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 wireless workout earbuds (Quick Sand) $199.95 (was $249.95)
- Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 wireless workout earbuds (Hyper Purple) $199.95 (was $249.99)
- Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 earbuds with USB-C charging cables (Quick Sand, 1.5 m) $209.82
- Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 earbuds with USB-C charging cables (Hyper Purple, 1.5 m) $209.82
- Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 earbuds with USB-C charging cables (Jet Black, 1.5 m) $209.82
- Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 earbuds with USB-C charging cables (Electric Orange, 1.5 m) $209.82
The best Beats Pill Bluetooth speaker deals
- Beats Pill portable Bluetooth speaker (Matte Black) $99.95 (was $149.95)
- Beats Pill portable Bluetooth speaker (Champagne Gold) $99.95 (was $149.95)
- Beats Pill portable Bluetooth speaker (Statement Red) $99.95 (was $149.95)
- Beats Pill portable Bluetooth speaker with USB-C charging cable (Jet Black, 20 cm) $109.82
The best Beats charging cable deals
- Beats USB-A to USB-C woven cable (5 ft, Surge Stone) $9.88
- Beats USB-C to Lightning woven cable (5 ft, Bolt Black) $8.99
- Beats USB-C to USB-C woven cable (5 ft, Nitro Navy) $11
- Beats USB-C to USB-C woven cable (5 ft, Bolt Black) $9.87
- Beats USB-A to USB-C woven cable 2-pack (5 ft, Bolt Black) $17
- Beats USB-C to USB-C woven cable 2-pack (5 ft, Bolt Black) $17
- Beats USB-C to USB-C woven cable (5 ft, Surge Stone) $7
- Beats USB-A to USB-C woven short cable (8 in, Bolt Black) $9.87
- Beats USB-C to USB-C woven cable (5 ft, Rapid Red) $11
- Beats USB-C to Lightning woven cable (5 ft, Rapid Red) $11
- Beats USB-A to USB-C woven cable (5 ft, Rapid Red) $11
- Beats USB-C to Lightning woven short cable (8 in, Bolt Black) $9
- Beats USB-C to Lightning woven cable (5 ft, Surge Stone) $9.87
- Beats USB-A to USB-C woven cable (5 ft, Bolt Black) $9.87
- Beats USB-C to USB-C woven short cable (8 in, Bolt Black) $9.87
The best Beats iPhone 16 case deals
- Beats iPhone 16 Pro Max case with MagSafe (Summit Stone) $37
- Beats iPhone 16 Pro case with MagSafe (Summit Stone) $37
- Beats iPhone 16 Pro Max case with MagSafe (Midnight Black) $37
- Beats iPhone 16 Pro case with MagSafe (Midnight Black) $37
- Beats iPhone 16 Pro Max case with MagSafe (Riptide Blue) $37
- Beats iPhone 16 Pro case with MagSafe (Riptide Blue) $37
- Beats iPhone 16 Pro Max case with MagSafe (Sunset Purple) $37
- Beats iPhone 16 case with MagSafe (Midnight Black) $37
- Beats iPhone 16 case with MagSafe (Riptide Blue) $37
- Beats iPhone 16 case with MagSafe (Summit Stone) $37
- Beats iPhone 16 Pro case with MagSafe (Sunset Purple) $37
- Beats iPhone 16 Plus case with MagSafe (Summit Stone) $37
- Beats iPhone 16 Plus case with MagSafe (Midnight Black) $37
- Beats iPhone 16 Plus case with MagSafe (Riptide Blue) $37
- Beats iPhone 16 case with MagSafe (Sunset Purple) $37
- Beats iPhone 16 Plus case with MagSafe (Sunset Purple) $37
More Black Friday audio deals
Sony’s best wireless headphones are at their lowest price ever—just $399 for Amazon Black Friday
TREBLAB’s best noise-cancelling, sweat-resistant headphones are only $105 during Amazon’s Black Friday sale
🔊 Get a JBL Dolby Atmos soundbar + subwoofer system for as little as $499 during Amazon’s Black Friday sale
The Sony wireless speakers you wanted all year are up to 40% off during Amazon’s Black Friday sale
Take $500, even $1,000 off big audio upgrades during the KEF Holiday Savings Event
2025 Holiday Gift Guide