I dug through Prime Day and found 83 deals actually worth buying (updating)

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Amazon Prime Day 2026 is live now through June 26, and we’re tracking the deals actually worth your money across every category. Almost all of these are members-only prices, so a free 30-day Prime trial covers you through the event if you’re not already in. We re-check every price against its sale history and only flag what’s hitting a real low right now, not whatever has an inflated list price sitting next to it. Start with our top picks, then jump to a category below.
Bose QuietComfort Headphones $179.00 (was $359.00)
The single best deal on the board, an all-time low at 50% off
If we could send you to one Prime Day deal, it’s the Bose QuietComfort at $179, an all-time low and half off. The noise canceling is still the benchmark, the fit is comfortable for a full flight, and battery runs about 24 hours. It’s the rare deal that’s both a steep discount and a great product. Most people should just buy this and move on.
Sony 65-inch BRAVIA XR8B OLED 4K TV $1,198.00 (was $1,398.00)
The splurge pick of the sale, an all-time low
The Sony 65-inch BRAVIA XR8B OLED at $1,198 is the splurge of the sale, an all-time low. OLED gives you true blacks and per-pixel contrast no backlit LED set can match, and Sony’s processing makes everyday streaming and sports look better than the spec sheet promises. If you’ve been waiting to step up to a true high-end TV, this is the one worth stretching for.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Plus $24.99 (was $49.99)
Cheapest worthwhile upgrade, an all-time low
The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Plus at $24.99 is the best cheap upgrade of the sale, an all-time low. For twenty-five bucks it turns any TV with an HDMI port into a fast 4K streaming machine with Alexa voice search. It’s the easiest gift, stocking-stuffer, or second-TV fix on the slate. Buy a couple.
DJI Osmo Action 4 (Essential Combo) $169.00 (was $229.00)
Best camera deal, an all-time low
The DJI Osmo Action 4 at $169 is the best camera deal of the event, an all-time low on a waterproof cam that shoots stabilized 4K. The bigger sensor handles low light better than older action cams, and it’s pool-ready with no case. For vlogging, biking, or the water, it’s the value pick over a pricier GoPro.
iRobot Roomba 105X Combo Robot Vacuum and Mop $199.99 (was $469.99)
Best home deal, an all-time low
The iRobot Roomba 105X Combo at $199.99 is the best home upgrade of the sale, an all-time low on a vacuum-and-mop with smart mapping. It learns the floor plan, cleans in tidy rows, and mops hard floors on the same pass. For most homes, this is the deal that buys back a chore.
Headphone and speaker deals
Headphones: The Bose QuietComfort leads, with the Sony WH-1000XM5 close behind for noise canceling. See the full list in the best Prime Day headphone deals.
- Bose QuietComfort Headphones $179.00 (was $359.00)
- Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones $198.00 (was $399.99)
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones $269.00 (was $449.00)
- Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones $179.95 (was $299.99)
- Beats Studio Pro Wireless Headphones $149.95 (was $349.99)
- JBL Live 670NC Wireless Headphones $49.95 (was $129.95)
- Bose SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen) Bluetooth Speaker $99.00 (was $159.00)
Soundbar and home audio deals
Soundbars: A cheap Samsung bar fixes thin TV audio, and Sony’s Atmos bars anchor the high end. See the full list in the best Prime Day soundbar deals.
- Samsung HW-S50B 3.0ch All-in-One Soundbar $105.99 (was $249.99)
- Sony HT-S400 2.1ch Soundbar with Subwoofer $198.00 (was $299.99)
- JBL Bar 300MK2 5.0ch Dolby Atmos Soundbar $249.95 (was $449.95)
- TCL Bang & Olufsen A65K 3.1ch Soundbar with Wireless Sub $399.99 (was $699.99)
- Sony BRAVIA Theater Bar 6 3.1.2ch Soundbar $448.00 (was $699.99)
TV deals
TVs: The Hisense U7 line wins on value and the Sony OLED wins on picture. See the full list in the best Prime Day TV deals.
- Sony 65-inch BRAVIA XR8B OLED 4K TV $1,198.00 (was $1,398.00)
- Hisense 75-inch U7 Mini-LED 4K TV $999.99 (was $1,999.99)
- Sony 55-inch BRAVIA XR8B OLED 4K TV $998.00 (was $1,499.99)
- Samsung 48-inch S90F QD-OLED 4K TV $797.99 (was $1,397.99)
- Hisense 65-inch U6 Pro Mini-LED 4K TV $699.99 (was $1,099.99)
- Hisense 55-inch U7 Mini-LED 4K TV $649.99 (was $1,298.00)
Amazon device deals
Amazon devices: Fire TV, Blink, Echo, and eero are all discounted. See the full list in the best Prime Day Amazon device deals.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select $17.99 (was $39.99)
- Amazon Echo Pop Kids $39.98 (was $79.98)
- Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Plus $144.99 (was $249.99)
- Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 50-inch 4K (Ember 50) $239.95 (was $399.99)
- Blink Wired Floodlight Camera $29.99 (was $99.99)
- Amazon eero Pro 6E Mesh Wi-Fi (2-Pack) $239.99 (was $329.99)
Apple deals
Apple: The Apple Watch lineup and AirPods Max see the deepest cuts, and iPad and AirPods Pro prices get added as they go live. See the full list in the best Prime Day Apple deals.
- Apple Watch SE 3 (GPS 40mm) $199.00 (was $249.00)
- Apple Watch Series 11 (GPS 42mm) $279.00 (was $399.00)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 (Renewed, GPS + Cellular 49mm) $339.15 (was $529.00)
- Apple AirPods Max 2 Wireless Headphones $449.00 (was $549.00)
Smartwatch and fitness deals
Wearables: Garmin, Samsung, and Fitbit all hit lows worth grabbing before summer training. See the full list in the best Prime Day smartwatch and fitness deals.
- Fitbit Inspire 3 Fitness Tracker $69.95 (was $99.95)
- Fitbit Charge 6 Fitness Tracker $89.95 (was $159.95)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 (40mm) $229.99 (was $349.99)
- Google Pixel Watch 4 (45mm) $319.99 (was $399.99)
- Garmin epix Pro (Gen 2) Sapphire 47mm $499.99 (was $999.99)
Laptop deals
Laptops: The HP 17-inch is the everyday value pick. See the full list in the best Prime Day laptop deals.
- HP 17.3-inch Laptop (Intel i5) $581.39 (was $1,461.51)
- Lenovo IdeaPad 1 15.6-inch Laptop $495.54 (was $1,059.99)
- ASUS Vivobook Go 15 15.6-inch FHD Laptop $269.99 (was $349.99)
- Acer Chromebook Plus 515 (15.6-inch) $339.99 (was $449.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Book5 360 (15.6-inch 2-in-1) $899.99 (was $1,549.99)
Gaming deals
Gaming: Wireless mice and keyboards are near-impulse buys, and the OLED monitors are the splurge. See the full list in the best Prime Day gaming deals.
- Razer Orochi V2 Wireless Gaming Mouse $27.99 (was $69.99)
- Glorious Model D Wireless Gaming Mouse $41.99 (was $99.99)
- Logitech G515 Wireless Gaming Keyboard (TKL) $69.99 (was $159.99)
- Pixio PX27U 27-inch 4K 160Hz Gaming Monitor $212.49 (was $499.99)
- ASUS ROG Swift 27-inch 4K QD-OLED Gaming Monitor $879.99 (was $1,199.00)
Storage deals
Storage: Portable SSDs and fast flash drives are the easy add-ons while prices are this low. See the full list in the best Prime Day storage deals.
- SanDisk 512GB Extreme Fit USB-C Flash Drive $99.99 (was $175.99)
- SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD $178.49 (was $291.99)
- Western Digital 1TB My Passport SSD $184.99 (was $312.99)
- Kingston IronKey Locker+ 50 64GB Encrypted Flash Drive $56.99 (was $76.99)
Tool and DIY deals
Tools: The Bosch 18V drill-and-driver combo kit is the one to buy. See the full list in the best Prime Day tool deals.
- Bosch 18V 2-Tool Combo Kit (Hammer Drill + Impact Driver) $169.00 (was $279.00)
- CRAFTSMAN 20V MAX Impact Driver Kit $59.00 (was $118.00)
- DEWALT FlexTorq 35-Piece Impact Driver Bit Set $26.98 (was $88.13)
- BOSCH GDS18V-740N PROFACTOR Impact Wrench $142.49 (was $299.00)
- Makita 18V LXT Brushless Angle Grinder $165.73 (was $374.00)
Smart home and security deals
Smart home: Arlo cameras and smart locks from eufy and Schlage hit all-time lows. See the full list in the best Prime Day smart home deals.
- Arlo Essential Indoor Camera 2K (2nd Gen) $14.00 (was $79.99)
- Arlo Essential Pan Tilt Security Camera 2K $59.00 (was $199.99)
- Ring Battery Doorbell Plus $99.99 (was $179.99)
- eufy Security Video Smart Lock E330 (Camera + Doorbell + Lock) $189.99 (was $299.99)
- Schlage Camelot Keypad Electronic Deadbolt $103.20 (was $227.00)
Camera and drone deals
Camera and drone: DJI runs the table on action cams and beginner drones. See the full list in the best Prime Day camera and drone deals.
- DJI Osmo Action 4 (Essential Combo) $169.00 (was $229.00)
- DJI Mini 3 Drone (DJI RC) $339.00 (was $549.00)
- DJI Neo Fly More Combo Mini Drone $245.00 (was $349.00)
- DJI Osmo Pocket 3 Vlogging Camera $378.00 (was $499.00)
- Canon EOS RP Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera $799.00 (was $1,148.01)
Kitchen deals
Kitchen: Ninja, Instant Pot, and KitchenAid lead, from a $70 pressure cooker to a stand mixer. See the full list in the best Prime Day kitchen deals.
- Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker $69.99 (was $139.99)
- Lodge Cast Iron Set $76.42 (was $99.95)
- Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker $99.99 (was $209.99)
- Ninja 10-in-1 Air Fryer and Toaster Oven Combo $199.99 (was $399.99)
- KitchenAid 5.5-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer $299.99 (was $499.99)
Outdoor and backyard deals
Outdoor: A Blackstone griddle and a Ninja Woodfire smoker lead the backyard. See the full list in the best Prime Day outdoor deals.
- Blackstone 28-inch Omnivore Griddle Bundle $276.73 (was $699.99)
- Cuisinart Portable Tabletop Patio Heater (11,000 BTU) $94.99 (was $149.99)
- Coleman Pro 45qt Hard Cooler $125.99 (was $249.99)
- Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Grill and Smoker $289.99 (was $379.99)
- Greenworks 80V Self-Propelled Cordless Lawn Mower $449.99 (was $699.99)
Robot vacuum deals
Robot vacuums: The Roomba 105X Combo is the value pick. See the full list in the best Prime Day robot vacuum deals.
- iRobot Roomba 105X Combo Vac and Mop $199.99 (was $469.99)
- eufy C10 Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum $208.99 (was $479.99)
- DREAME L10s Ultra Gen 2 Robot Vacuum and Mop $379.91 (was $589.99)
- eufy Robot Vacuum Omni C28 $449.99 (was $799.99)
- Roborock Qrevo S5V Robot Vacuum and Mop $499.99 (was $899.99)
Power station deals
Power stations: The Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus is the home-backup standout. See the full list in the best Prime Day power station deals.
- Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus Power Station $764.16 (was $1,999.00)
- Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 Portable Power Station $424.15 (was $899.00)
- Bluetti 200W Solar Panel $331.54 (was $499.00)
- Anker SOLIX C1000 with 200W Solar Panel $599.99 (was $1,299.00)
- Anker SOLIX C1000 Gen 2 Portable Power Station $399.99 (was $799.00)
Prime Day deals change by the hour, so check the price before you buy and check back as we add new arrivals through June 26. If you only grab one thing, make it the Bose QuietComfort at $179. It’s an all-time low on the headphones most people should buy, and the deal the whole event is built around.
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