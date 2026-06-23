I dug through Prime Day and found 83 deals actually worth buying (updating)

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Sign Up For Goods 🛍️ Product news, reviews, and must-have deals. Email address Sign Up Thank you! By signing up, you confirm you are 16+, will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Amazon Prime Day 2026 is live now through June 26, and we’re tracking the deals actually worth your money across every category. Almost all of these are members-only prices, so a free 30-day Prime trial covers you through the event if you’re not already in. We re-check every price against its sale history and only flag what’s hitting a real low right now, not whatever has an inflated list price sitting next to it. Start with our top picks, then jump to a category below.

Bose QuietComfort Headphones $179.00 (was $359.00) The single best deal on the board, an all-time low at 50% off Give the gift of silence. Bose See It

If we could send you to one Prime Day deal, it’s the Bose QuietComfort at $179, an all-time low and half off. The noise canceling is still the benchmark, the fit is comfortable for a full flight, and battery runs about 24 hours. It’s the rare deal that’s both a steep discount and a great product. Most people should just buy this and move on.

Sony 65-inch BRAVIA XR8B OLED 4K TV $1,198.00 (was $1,398.00) The splurge pick of the sale, an all-time low TVs of all sizes are on sale already. Amazon See It

The Sony 65-inch BRAVIA XR8B OLED at $1,198 is the splurge of the sale, an all-time low. OLED gives you true blacks and per-pixel contrast no backlit LED set can match, and Sony’s processing makes everyday streaming and sports look better than the spec sheet promises. If you’ve been waiting to step up to a true high-end TV, this is the one worth stretching for.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Plus $24.99 (was $49.99) Cheapest worthwhile upgrade, an all-time low These are great for travel. Amazon See It

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Plus at $24.99 is the best cheap upgrade of the sale, an all-time low. For twenty-five bucks it turns any TV with an HDMI port into a fast 4K streaming machine with Alexa voice search. It’s the easiest gift, stocking-stuffer, or second-TV fix on the slate. Buy a couple.

The DJI Osmo Action 4 at $169 is the best camera deal of the event, an all-time low on a waterproof cam that shoots stabilized 4K. The bigger sensor handles low light better than older action cams, and it’s pool-ready with no case. For vlogging, biking, or the water, it’s the value pick over a pricier GoPro.

iRobot Roomba 105X Combo Robot Vacuum and Mop $199.99 (was $469.99) Best home deal, an all-time low Get a robot butler on a discount. iRobo See It

The iRobot Roomba 105X Combo at $199.99 is the best home upgrade of the sale, an all-time low on a vacuum-and-mop with smart mapping. It learns the floor plan, cleans in tidy rows, and mops hard floors on the same pass. For most homes, this is the deal that buys back a chore.

Headphone and speaker deals

Headphones: The Bose QuietComfort leads, with the Sony WH-1000XM5 close behind for noise canceling. See the full list in the best Prime Day headphone deals.

Soundbar and home audio deals

Soundbars: A cheap Samsung bar fixes thin TV audio, and Sony’s Atmos bars anchor the high end. See the full list in the best Prime Day soundbar deals.

TV deals

TVs: The Hisense U7 line wins on value and the Sony OLED wins on picture. See the full list in the best Prime Day TV deals.

Amazon device deals

Amazon devices: Fire TV, Blink, Echo, and eero are all discounted. See the full list in the best Prime Day Amazon device deals.

Apple deals

Apple: The Apple Watch lineup and AirPods Max see the deepest cuts, and iPad and AirPods Pro prices get added as they go live. See the full list in the best Prime Day Apple deals.

Smartwatch and fitness deals

Wearables: Garmin, Samsung, and Fitbit all hit lows worth grabbing before summer training. See the full list in the best Prime Day smartwatch and fitness deals.

Laptop deals

Laptops: The HP 17-inch is the everyday value pick. See the full list in the best Prime Day laptop deals.

Gaming deals

Gaming: Wireless mice and keyboards are near-impulse buys, and the OLED monitors are the splurge. See the full list in the best Prime Day gaming deals.

Storage deals

Storage: Portable SSDs and fast flash drives are the easy add-ons while prices are this low. See the full list in the best Prime Day storage deals.

Tool and DIY deals

Tools: The Bosch 18V drill-and-driver combo kit is the one to buy. See the full list in the best Prime Day tool deals.

Smart home and security deals

Smart home: Arlo cameras and smart locks from eufy and Schlage hit all-time lows. See the full list in the best Prime Day smart home deals.

Camera and drone deals

Camera and drone: DJI runs the table on action cams and beginner drones. See the full list in the best Prime Day camera and drone deals.

Kitchen deals

Kitchen: Ninja, Instant Pot, and KitchenAid lead, from a $70 pressure cooker to a stand mixer. See the full list in the best Prime Day kitchen deals.

Outdoor and backyard deals

Outdoor: A Blackstone griddle and a Ninja Woodfire smoker lead the backyard. See the full list in the best Prime Day outdoor deals.

Robot vacuum deals

Robot vacuums: The Roomba 105X Combo is the value pick. See the full list in the best Prime Day robot vacuum deals.

Power station deals

Power stations: The Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus is the home-backup standout. See the full list in the best Prime Day power station deals.

Prime Day deals change by the hour, so check the price before you buy and check back as we add new arrivals through June 26. If you only grab one thing, make it the Bose QuietComfort at $179. It’s an all-time low on the headphones most people should buy, and the deal the whole event is built around.