51 of the best Amazon Prime Day deals under $50

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Top Prime Big Deal Days deals under $50 right now

Fifty dollars won’t get you a new TV during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale, but it will cover the Fire TV Stick 4K Max that brings Dolby Vision and a fresh set of apps to the one you already own, with $5 left over. All 51 deals here cost $49.99 or less, from a $9.82 Energizer headlamp up to JBL’s noise-canceling headphones, with smart home gear, kitchen tools, chargers and a long list of hand tools in between. We checked every price on its Amazon product page Tuesday evening. The sale ends at 2:59am ET on Thursday, October 8, and deals marked for Prime members need a membership, which a free 30-day Prime trial covers.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: $44.99 (was $84.99)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max $44.99 (was $84.99) 4K streaming stick with Dolby Vision and Atmos, $40 off Amazon See It

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max on sale for $44.99 adds 4K streaming with Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos to any TV with an HDMI port, which helps most on older sets with sluggish built-in apps. Amazon’s listing also names Wi-Fi 6E and Alexa+ voice search, and its Ambient Experience can fill an idle screen with more than 2,000 pieces of art and photography.

Amazon Echo Dot: $39.99 (was $79.99)

Amazon Echo Dot $39.99 (was $79.99) Smart speaker with motion and temperature sensors, $40 off Amazon See It

Half off puts the Echo Dot at $39.99, and it does more than play music. Built-in motion and indoor temperature sensors can trigger routines, so a lamp can switch on when you walk into the room or a fan can start when it gets warm, according to Amazon. It also works as a mesh extender for an existing eero network, adding up to 1,000 square feet of Wi-Fi coverage. Music can come from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify or any phone over Bluetooth.

JBL Live 670NC Wireless On-Ear Headphones: $49.95 (was $129.95)

JBL Live 670NC Wireless On-Ear Headphones $49.95 (was $129.95) Noise-canceling headphones with up to 65 hours of battery, $80 off JBL See It

JBL rates the Live 670NC for up to 50 hours of listening with noise canceling on and 65 hours with it off, so a full work week of commutes fits on one charge. Five minutes on the charger adds four more hours. Multipoint keeps them connected to a phone and a laptop at the same time, and the listing names adaptive noise canceling and 40mm drivers with JBL Spatial Sound.

Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam: $29.99 (was $59.99)

Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam $29.99 (was $59.99) Plug-in camera that pans 360 degrees and tilts, $30 off Rin See It

Most indoor cameras see one direction. The Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam turns a full 360 degrees and tilts from the Ring app, so one camera can check the front door, the dog bed and the kitchen. It’s $29.99, half its $59.99 typical price, with no Prime membership required. The listing names HD video, color night vision and Two-Way Talk, and rewatching recorded clips takes a Ring Protect subscription, sold separately.

Best headphone and speaker deals under $50

Two pairs of noise-canceling headphones make this list, and the Soundcore Select 4 Go is an IP67-rated speaker small enough to hang in the shower. Bigger speakers and soundbars are in our headphone and speaker deals post.

Best charger and power bank deals under $50

The Anker 100W Max can charge a laptop and a phone from one outlet, and both the UGREEN and EcoFlow Rapid power banks have a cable built in, so there’s one less cord to forget. More Anker prices are in our Anker and Soundcore deals roundup.

Best computer and gaming deals under $50

All eight ports on the TP-Link switch run at 2.5Gbps, which matters if your internet plan or home network storage has outgrown gigabit Ethernet. The rest are desk upgrades: a wireless gaming mouse, a keyboard and mouse combo, a USB mic and a low-profile CPU cooler.

Best smart home deals under $50

Smart plugs are the cheapest place to start, and the Amazon Smart Plug at $12.98 sets up in the Alexa app. The Kasa light switch supports Matter, so it isn’t tied to one voice assistant, though it needs a neutral wire in the box.

Best kitchen deals under $50

The Braun MultiQuick 5 blends soup right in the pot and comes with a beaker and whisk, and the Hamilton Beach slow cooker has folding handles that make it easier to fit in a cabinet.

Best outdoor, drinkware and wellness deals under $50

Fall means earlier sunsets, and the NEBO Transcend 1500 headlamp puts out 1,500 lumens for yard work or a dog walk after dark. More of the YETI sale is in our YETI deals post.

Best tool deals under $50

The Fluke 1AC II beeps when it gets near live AC voltage, which is the check to run before swapping a light switch like the Kasa above. DeWalt’s sale has its own page in our DeWalt deals post.

Prime Big Deal Days deals under $50 FAQ

Are things actually cheaper on Prime Day?

Yes, for everything in this post, which is priced below the list or typical price Amazon shows on each product page. The Ring Outdoor Cam is $39.99 against a $79.99 list price, for example.

What is October Prime Day?

October Prime Day is Prime Big Deal Days, Amazon’s fall sale on Tuesday, October 6 and Wednesday, October 7. It ends at 11:59pm PT on October 7, which is 2:59am ET on Thursday, October 8, so the YETI Rambler 42 oz Straw Mug at $27.00 and the rest of this list have until then. Our live Prime Big Deal Days deals post covers the bigger sales.

Do you need Prime for these Prime Big Deal Days deals?

For most of them, yes. Deals marked “for Prime members” need a membership, like the Soundcore Q20i at $37.97, while the Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam at $29.99 doesn’t. A free 30-day Prime trial covers the sale.