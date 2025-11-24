We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your audio setup—whether that’s for New Release Fridays, movie night, outdoor runs, late-night gaming, or dialing in studio-grade sound—this batch of deals covers just about every scenario. From pocketable gaming buds to open-ear runners and serious audiophile cans, we’ve collected the standout picks on sale now. There have already been some great deals on JBL, Sony, Bose, and Beats products, among others, in Amazon’s lead-up to Black Friday. But now it’s the main event. You’ll find those brands and more below, as these are products we’d recommend at full cost, but they’re currently at their lowest prices of the year. And we’ll keep updating this list regularly as we identify more must-buys throughout the week.
Editor’s picks
Apple AirPods 4 Wireless ANC Earbuds $99 (was $179, 44% off)See It
Apple’s entry-level earbuds bring many of the “Pro” perks to the mainstream, with a new, more secure fit and upgraded acoustic design for richer, clearer sound. Available in two versions—our featured one, with Active Noise Cancellation, and also a non-ANC edition (on sale for $79)—they support Adaptive Audio, Transparency mode, Conversation Awareness, and Personalized Spatial Audio for a more immersive, context-aware listening experience. You still get staples like quick pairing, automatic device switching, “Hey Siri” voice control, plus up to 5 hours of listening (and up to 30 hours with the case). There’s the legendary ease of use and even Find My integration, which helps you not lose your AirPods. Though at this price, maybe you should just buy a backup pair. If you’ve got an iPhone, you really gotta have AirPods.
Nothing Headphone (1) wireless over-ear headphones $239 (was $299, 20% off)See It
With Nothing’s signature transparent aesthetic and KEF’s spacious, clean, and controlled sonic signature, these over-ear headphones are eye-catching and attention-grabbing. The 40mm drivers aim for a clear, detailed presentation, while hybrid active noise cancellation and a six-mic system help keep both your music and your calls tastefully engaging in noisy environments. Add in physical controls, multi-device pairing, LDAC hi-res audio, and marathon-friendly 80H battery life, and you get a stylish daily-driver that’s built to stand out on a flight as much as it does on a spec sheet.
Sonos Arc Ultra Dolby Atmos soundbar $879 (was $1,099, 20% off)See It
A high-end Dolby Atmos soundbar that anchors an immersive living room setup with big, cinematic sound and tight integration into the Sonos multiroom, multidimensional ecosystem. Any discount on the Arc Ultra is a standout for home theater fans, especially when paired with other Sonos gear, such as the Era 300 surround speakers and Sub 4 wireless subwoofer (both also on sale).
Wireless headphone deals
- Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones $199.95 (was $449.95)
- Beats Studio Pro wireless headphones $169.95 (was $349.99)
- Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless noise-canceling headphones $248 (was $399.99)
- Sony WH-1000XM6 wireless noise-canceling headphones $398 (was $459.99)
- Sonos Ace wireless noise-canceling headphones $279 (was $399)
- Marshall Monitor III ANC over-ear headphones $279.99 (was $379.99)
- Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear ANC Headphones $429 (was $549)
- Focal Bathys noise-canceling headphones $699 (was $849)
Wireless earbud deals for travel and workouts
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd gen) $216 (was $299)
- Bose Ultra Open Earbuds $199 (was $299)
- Technics EAH-AZ100 Reference Class wireless earbuds $222.99 (was $299.99)
- Nothing Ear Wireless Earbuds with ChatGPT Integration, Smart ANC, Hi-Res Audio with LDAC & LHDC $89 (was $149)
- Nothing Ear (a) Wireless Earbuds, 45dB Hybrid Noise Cancelling Earbuds, Hi-Res Audio $59 (was $109)
- Nothing Ear (Open) Open-Ear Headphones, Earbuds with Earhooks, BT 5.3 $94 (was $149)
- Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 bone-conduction headphones $124.95 (was $179.95)
- Shokz OpenDots One open-ear earbuds $139.95 (was $199.95)
- Shokz OpenFit 2+ open-ear headphones $159.95 (was $199.95)
Wireless gaming earbuds and headphones
- SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds wireless gaming earbuds $149.99 (was $199.99)
- SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5X wireless gaming headset $104.99 (was $149.99)
- SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless Xbox gaming headset $289.99 (was $379.99)
- HyperX Cloud III S wireless gaming headset $119.99 (was $179.99)
- Logitech G PRO X Wireless LIGHTSPEED gaming headset $129.99 (was $179.99)
- Fractal Design Scape Light wireless PC gaming headset $169.99 (was $199.99)
Wired headphones and in-ear monitors
- Sennheiser HD 400S closed-back headphones with one-button smart remote on detachable cable $49.95 (was $89.95)
- Sennheiser HD 505 open-back headphones $199.95 (was $329.95)
- Sennheiser HD 560S open-back headphones $179.95 (was $229.95)
- Sennheiser HD 569 closed-back headphones $99.95 (was $179.95)
- Sennheiser HD 599 SE open-back headphones $99.95 (was $239.95)
- Fosi Audio i5 open-back planar headphones w/ 97mm diaphragms $447.99 (was $559.99)
- HiFiMan Arya Unveiled planar magnetic headphones $1,199 (was $1,449)
- Shure AONIC 215 wired sound-isolating in-ear monitors $99 (was $109)
- Sennheiser IE 200 In-Ear Audiophile Headphones $99 (was $159.95)
- Sennheiser IE 600 In-Ear Audiophile Headphones w/ TrueResponse Transducers $549 (was $799)
- Sennheiser IE 900 Audiophile In-Ear Monitors with X3R Acoustic Architecture $1,099 (was $1,499)
- UE 150 Universal Single-Driver In-Ear Stage Monitors $149 (was $199.99)
- UE 250 Universal Dual-Driver In-Ear Stage Monitors $249 (was $299.99)
- UE 350 Universal Triple-Driver In-Ear Stage Monitors $299 (was $399.99)
Wireless speakers, smart speakers, and soundbar systems
- Marshall Acton III Bluetooth home speaker $179.99 (was $299.99)
- Marshall Stanmore III Bluetooth home speaker $299.95 (was $399.95)
- Sonos Roam 2 portable Bluetooth speaker $139 (was $179)
- Sonos Move 2 portable Bluetooth speaker $399 (was $499)
- JBL Go 4 ultra-portable Bluetooth speaker $39 (was $49)
- JBL Clip 5 carabiner Bluetooth speaker $59 (was $79)
- JBL Flip 5 waterproof portable Bluetooth Speaker $79 (was $99)
- JBL Charge 6 portable Bluetooth speaker with powerbank $129 (was $199)
- JBL PartyBox 310 portable party speaker $399 (was $519)
Connected powered speakers
- Technics SC-CX700 wireless powered speakers $2,999.99 (was $3,499.99)
- KEF LS50 Wireless II powered speakers $1,999.99 (was $2,999.99)
Sennheiser home theater
- Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Mini (6-Speaker Dual-Woofer Virtual 7.1.4 Setup) $499.95 (was $949.95)
- Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Plus (9-Speaker Dual-Woofer Virtual 7.1.4 Setup) $999.95 (was $1,499.95)
- Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Max (13 Speakers 6-Woofer Virtual 5.1.4 Setup) $1,699.95 (was $2,499.95)
- Sennheiser AMBEO Subwoofer with 8-inch Woofer and 350W Class D Amplifier – Bass down to 27 Hz $499.95 (was $699.95)
Sonos home theater
- Sonos Arc Ultra Dolby Atmos soundbar $879 (was $1,099)
- Sonos Beam (Gen 2) soundbar $349 (was $499)
- Sonos Era 300 Dolby Atmos smart speaker $379 (was $479)
- Sonos Sub 4 wireless subwoofer $719 (was $899)
Streamers, DACs, amps, and audio accessories
- WiiM Ultra music streamer & digital preamp $263.20 (was $329)
- WiiM Vibelink Amp 100W power amplifier $239.20 (was $299)
- WiiM Sub Pro wireless smart subwoofer $359.20 (was $449)
- Questyle M15i portable USB-C DAC/amp $152.15 (was $199)
- Fosi Audio ZH3 balanced DAC/headphone amp $159.99 (was $199.99)
- Fosi Audio ZP3 balanced stereo preamp $159.99 (was $199.99)
- Fosi Audio K7 desktop DAC/headphone amp $159.99 (was $199.99)
- Sennheiser BTD 700 Bluetooth transmitter USB audio dongle $44.95 (was $59.95)
Portable recording and creator gear
- Audigo Labs smart mic + pocket-size recording studio $199 (was $249)
