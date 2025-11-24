We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your audio setup—whether that’s for New Release Fridays, movie night, outdoor runs, late-night gaming, or dialing in studio-grade sound—this batch of deals covers just about every scenario. From pocketable gaming buds to open-ear runners and serious audiophile cans, we’ve collected the standout picks on sale now. There have already been some great deals on JBL, Sony, Bose, and Beats products, among others, in Amazon’s lead-up to Black Friday. But now it’s the main event. You’ll find those brands and more below, as these are products we’d recommend at full cost, but they’re currently at their lowest prices of the year. And we’ll keep updating this list regularly as we identify more must-buys throughout the week.

Apple’s entry-level earbuds bring many of the “Pro” perks to the mainstream, with a new, more secure fit and upgraded acoustic design for richer, clearer sound. Available in two versions—our featured one, with Active Noise Cancellation, and also a non-ANC edition (on sale for $79)—they support Adaptive Audio, Transparency mode, Conversation Awareness, and Personalized Spatial Audio for a more immersive, context-aware listening experience. You still get staples like quick pairing, automatic device switching, “Hey Siri” voice control, plus up to 5 hours of listening (and up to 30 hours with the case). There’s the legendary ease of use and even Find My integration, which helps you not lose your AirPods. Though at this price, maybe you should just buy a backup pair. If you’ve got an iPhone, you really gotta have AirPods.

With Nothing’s signature transparent aesthetic and KEF’s spacious, clean, and controlled sonic signature, these over-ear headphones are eye-catching and attention-grabbing. The 40mm drivers aim for a clear, detailed presentation, while hybrid active noise cancellation and a six-mic system help keep both your music and your calls tastefully engaging in noisy environments. Add in physical controls, multi-device pairing, LDAC hi-res audio, and marathon-friendly 80H battery life, and you get a stylish daily-driver that’s built to stand out on a flight as much as it does on a spec sheet.

A high-end Dolby Atmos soundbar that anchors an immersive living room setup with big, cinematic sound and tight integration into the Sonos multiroom, multidimensional ecosystem. Any discount on the Arc Ultra is a standout for home theater fans, especially when paired with other Sonos gear, such as the Era 300 surround speakers and Sub 4 wireless subwoofer (both also on sale).

